ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The eight players with more yards from scrimmage in a game than Josh Jacobs' 303

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wAdg_0jPRZk2900

In the history of professional football, only eight players have gained more yards from scrimmage than Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs did against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Jacobs capped his historic day with a game-winning 89-yard overtime run, and that allowed him to finish with 303 yards from scrimmage. A rather impressive total, which Jacobs split between his 229 rushing yards on 33 carries, and his 74 receiving yards on six catches.

If you guessed that Jacobs tied for ninth all-time in single-game scrimmage yards with Jim Benton of the 1945 Cleveland Rams, you are the superior football historian. Benton caught 10 passes for all of his yards from quarterback Bob Waterfield, and his yardage total annihilated the single-game record of the time, previously held by Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Don Hutson with 237 yards in 1943.

If you’re interested to know which eight players in pro football history are the only ones to eclipse the marks of Jacobs and Benton, look below.

306: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Oakland Raiders: -- November 8, 2015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YItTu_0jPRZk2900
(Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWI RE)

In a 38-35 win over the Raiders, Brown caught 17 passes on 23 (!!!) targets for 284 yards. He also ran the ball twice for 22 yards and didn’t score a single touchdown on any of his 19 touches, which is equally ridiculous.

307: Priest Holmes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Seattle Seahawks -- November 24, 2002

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVce0_0jPRZk2900
(Otto Greule/Getty Images)

Sunday was not the first time the Seahawks found themselves on the wrong side of a historic performance of this sort. 20 years ago, Priest Holmes of the Chiefs gashed Mike Holmgren’s defense with 197 rushing yards on 23 carries, and 110 more yards on seven catches. Holmes scored three touchdowns on the day, but it wasn’t enough, as Seattle pulled that game out, 39-32. Which puts Holmes as the only player on this list who did his thing in a losing effort.

309: Stephone Paige, Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Diego Chargers -- December 22, 1985

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45343W_0jPRZk2900
(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Bill Kenney and Todd Blackledge were the Chiefs’ quarterbacks for Paige’s historic game, in which he caught eight passes for all 309 of his yards and two touchdowns in a 38-34 Chiefs win.

315: Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings vs. San Diego Chargers -- November 4, 2007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXFSI_0jPRZk2900
(USA TODAY Sports Copyright © Bruce Kluckhohn)

Peterson set the NFL’s single-game rushing mark against the Chargers with 296 yards on 30 carries. He also caught one pass for 19 yards, and scored three rushing touchdowns in the Vikings’ 35-17 win. Good thing, too, as Minnesota quarterbacks Brooks Bollinger and Tarvaris Jackson combined for 13 completions on 22 attempts for 158 yards.

329: Keith Lincoln, San Diego Chargers vs. Boston Patriots -- January 5th, 1964

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35inn6_0jPRZk2900
(Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports)

Lincoln had his historic day on the most important occasion possible — he gained his 329 yards in the AFL Championship game, as the Chargers beat the brakes off the Boston Patriots, 51-10. Lincoln had 206 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries, adding 123 yards and another touchdown on seven receptions.

329: Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys -- October 27th, 2013

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2hJf_0jPRZk2900
(Syndication: Detroit Free Press)

This was Peak Megatron, as Johnson completely befuddled Dallas’ secondary for 14 catches on 16 targets for 329 yards and a touchdown. The Lions were able to eke out a 31-30 win, as quarterback Matthew Stafford, and running backs Reggie Bush and Joique Bell stole rushing touchdowns away from Johnson’s total, and Stafford threw two picks to his one touchdown pass.

330: Billy Cannon, Houston Oilers vs. New York Titans -- December 10th, 1961

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qO9fO_0jPRZk2900
(Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports)

Back when the Tennessee Titans were the Houston Oilers, and the New York Jets were the New York Titans (and almost went out of business), Houston’s team — which won the first two AFL championships — very much enjoyed the efforts of Cannon, the 1959 Heisman Trophy winner from LSU. This was never more so than in this 48-21 Oilers win, in which Cannon ran 25 times for 216 yards and three touchdowns, adding 114 receiving yards and two more touchdowns on five catches.

336: Flipper Anderson, Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints -- November 26th, 1989

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B9d9T_0jPRZk2900
(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Anderson wasn’t a Hall of Famer, but he did have two explosive seasons with the Rams in 1989 and 1990, when he averaged over 20 yards per catch in each of those seasons. 1989 was his crowning achievement, as he caught 44 passes… for 1,146 yards, five touchdowns, and a preposterous 26.0 yards per catch average.

Of course, none of that would have happened without his game against the Saints — and this was the Dome Patrol Saints of Sam Mills, Pat Swilling, Rickey Jackson, and Vaughan Johnson! But on this day, Anderson riddled that defense for 15 catches, 336 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 20-17 win.

Which still makes him the all-time single-game yards from scrimmage champion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Cowboys lead respective positions in Pro Bowl Games voting

The NFL’s postseason all-star event will look very different this year, with the traditional Pro Bowl replaced by the Pro Bowl Games. Gone is the half-hearted tackle football game pitting AFC versus NFC; fans will be treated instead to a week’s worth of skills competitions and a flag football exhibition featuring the highest vote-getters from across the two conferences.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Playoffs: Predicting final 6 weeks for Cowboys, Eagles, all NFC contenders

The NFC race is wide open in 2022, with six weeks remaining in the regular season. For a long time, earning a bye week was paramount to representing the conference in the Super Bowl. For eight straight seasons, from 2012 through 2019, a team that earned a bye week made it to the Super Bowl. That’s changed with the addition of the seventh playoff seed over the last two seasons. The shift means only the top seed has a bye and since the conference has been won by teams needing to get through all three rounds of the playoffs. First Tom Brady and the Bucs went from the wild-card spot and last year Matt Stafford led the NFC West-champion Rams to the Lombardi.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Pollard vs other pending RBs, look at Cowboys 2023 free agents

When the season was just a few weeks old, the opening week of October brought our first real look at the Cowboys’ pending free agency class. Dak Prescott had missed three contests, but the Cowboys found themselves a surprising 3-1 at the time. The backup quarterback laid the foundation of a change of perspective. Just three weeks prior, pessimistic Dallas fans were preparing for the worst season in recent memory. Since that point, dreams of what the 2022 season could be have only expanded, with the club having a realistic shot of the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Packers players to watch vs. the Bears

The Chicago Bears renew their historic rivalry with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. The Bears (3-9) are in the midst of a five-game losing streak that has them as one of the worst teams in the league. The Packers (4-8) aren’t much better as both teams are essentially out of the playoff race with still more than a month to go.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy