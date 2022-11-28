ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Fresno

Monk and Barnes score 22 each, Kings beat Pacers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- - Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk each scored 22 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Indiana Pacers 137-114 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Monk has scored 20 points or more in five games this season for Sacramento (11-9). "Malik was fantastic," Kings...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ABC30 Fresno

Darvin Ham: Lakers' blown 17-point lead 'falls on me'

LOS ANGELES -- After the Lakers failed to protect a 17-point lead with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter on Monday, eventually losing 116-115 on a buzzer-beating 3 by Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard, first-year coach Darvin Ham took the blame. "That falls on me," Ham said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Booker scores 44, Suns top Kings 122-117 for 5th straight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- - Devin Booker had 44 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to five with a 122-117 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night. "That's kind of what I get paid to do," Booker said. "I was worried about...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC30 Fresno

'Disappointed' Elijah Mitchell out for 49ers with sprained MCL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Immediately after Sunday's win against the New Orleans Saints, the San Francisco 49ers were disappointed that running back Elijah Mitchell sprained his left knee but optimistic it wouldn't be serious enough to keep him out for long. That optimism vanished Monday when further testing on Mitchell's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

