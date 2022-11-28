Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ithaca.com
Black Diamond Trail Bridge Over Canal Progresses
The City of Ithaca has had plans to construct a pedestrian bridge across the flood control channel near Wegmans for several years, and they are finally moving forward with the project. Local officials say the bridge could be installed by the end of summer 2023. The project has proposed to...
Argos Inn plans addition to downtown Ithaca digs
ITHACA, N.Y.—Life as a boutique hotel has had its ups and downs for the Argos Inn. But overall, business has been good—so much so that ownership now wants to add a new rear wing to the historic building. Located at 408 East State Street on the east end...
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
Cornell Daily Sun
Lack of Nearby Grocery Stores Leave Students With Limited Options
Cornell is well-integrated into the Ithaca community, with Collegetown within walking distance and the Ithaca Commons and commercial zones a bus ride away. Despite this, many students on campus cite a lack of convenient and affordable grocery options near campus—-and the ensuing high costs. Students on campus can find...
ithaca.com
Sharing Books and films with Us All These Years
Growing up in the Apple Belt in Wayne County, New York, Alex Skutt recalls driving weekends with his mother and older sister between Ithaca and their home in North Rose. Summers they lived in their cottage nearby on Leroy Island in Sodus Bay. "When my father was alive, he was an enthusiastic fisherman. We would explore in our wooden motorboat the Bay and in nearby Lake Ontario." When Alex was six his father suddenly died, and the family decided they would live in Ithaca, New York during the week to be near his older sister studying at Cornell. Weekends they would return to Wayne County, where his mother provided the bookkeeping for the family's apple farm.
ithaca.com
Downtown Ithaca’s Ice & Lights Festival starts this weekend
Downtown Ithaca’s Ice and Lights Festival presented by Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis is starting this weekend in Downtown Ithaca. This two-weekend seasonal celebration is happening Friday, Dec. 2, Saturday, Dec. 3; Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10 on the Commons. This year, the family-friendly festival features highly competitive...
Improved Syracuse sidewalks invite citizens to ‘take a walk on me’ (Your Letters)
I want to thank Mayor Ben Walsh and his administration for the work they have been doing upgrading city sidewalks. As a child growing up in Boston, there were sidewalks everywhere in my neighborhood and in the connecting communities. The sidewalk was the boundary, set by my mother, as to how far I could go unsupervised from home. The sidewalks led to my school, the variety store, the playground and my friend’s house.
ithaca.com
Weekend Planner 11/31 - 12/7
Friday, December 2nd & Saturday December 3rd (and more events next weekend!) Ithaca Commons | This year, the Winter Lights Festival has gotten a rebrand. Starting Friday, December 2nd, you can enjoy an ice bar, ice thrones, and a speed ice carving competition. On Saturday, December 3rd, it's the return of the annual Chowder Cook-Off, as well as big block ice carving. The fun continues into next weekend, too! (Photo: Provided)
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
Drug-impaired driver crashes; 3 injured outside Syracuse’s Salt City Market, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A town of Onondaga man was arrested this weekend after police say he drove under the influence of drugs and caused a crash that sent him and two other people to the hospital. Thomas Christman, 34, of Cedarvale Road, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet north in...
uncoveringnewyork.com
Hiking to the Six-Story Treehouse at the Cayuga Nature Center Near Ithaca
There are few things that feel more magical than a treehouse, and did you know that there is a unique six-story one that you can visit in Ithaca, New York?. Sitting just outside of downtown Ithaca, on the southwestern shores of Cayuga Lake, you’ll find the Cayuga Nature Center and their fantastic treehouse, known as Tree Tops.
Around 1,000 in Onondaga County without power, road closed, wind advisory in effect
Update 9:50 p.m. Wednesday: Only 18 power outages remain in Onondaga County, according to the National Grid. The power company is reporting no outages in Oswego and Madison counties. Update 2:30 p.m. Wednesday: Power outages in Onondaga County are still affecting 117 customers with 92 affected customers in Syracuse. Oswego...
Downed tree closes NY State Route 174 in Onondaga County, road closed for 2 hours
Camillus, N.Y. - A tree collapsed onto N.Y. State Route 174 Wednesday, causing all lanes to close for the next two hours, according to a state reporting system. The tree collapsed onto the road around 1:25 p.m., closing a portion of the highway between Forward Road and Elm Street in Camillus.
cnycentral.com
Tompkins County sheriff weighs in on former deputy's arrest in neighboring county
Ithaca, N.Y. — Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osbourne said he found out about a serious investigation in Livingston County into his former deputy, 29-year-old Kristofor O’Rourke, the day after he fired him for a separate incident. A female victim in Tompkins County came forward alleging an uncomfortable encounter with O'Rourke.
Ithaca Ranks Top 10 For Best Small College Cities, We Don’t Agree
You would think getting national recognition would be something to celebrate... but this is a ranking we have to disagree with. Wallethub has released their ranking of the Best College Towns & Cities in America. Like most of their lists, their rankings took in the consideration of many different factors. The three main ones for this included the locations Wallet Friendliness, Social Environment.
localsyr.com
Seeking emergency services employees in Onondaga County
(WSYR-TV) — Working in emergency communications can be stressful, but it also brings a sense of accomplishment knowing you can help those who need it. The Onondaga County Dept. of Emergency Communications is looking for its next batch of recruits. The emergency communications department is looking for people who...
Controversial doctor sanctioned for providing negligent patient care at Auburn hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. – A controversial doctor formerly employed by Auburn Community Hospital has been disciplined by the state for providing negligent care to patients. Dr. Jeremy Barnett was fined $5,000 and issued a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct.
Matt Driscoll, former Syracuse mayor, to step down from NY Thruway Authority
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse Mayor Matthew Driscoll will step down as executive director of the state Thruway Authority, a spokesperson confirmed. Driscoll, 64, was named director by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017 to oversee that state’s 570-mile highway. Before that, he was the Department of Transportation’s commissioner.
ithaca.com
TCAT Continues to Operate on a Reduced Schedule
Since mid-October, TCAT has been reducing service on a week-by-week basis to adapt to staffing and parts shortages, while giving riders week-ahead notice each Friday so that they can plan accordingly. TCAT will continue to operate reduced weekday service for Mon., Nov. 28 - Fri., Dec. 2. Routes not operating...
Oneida Dispatch
Sheriff Hood comments on crime strategy
UTICA, N.Y. — Following a meeting convened by State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, along with law enforcement officials to discuss methods, techniques, and resources to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood also shared his viewpoints related to the law enforcement community.
Comments / 0