ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ithaca.com

Black Diamond Trail Bridge Over Canal Progresses

The City of Ithaca has had plans to construct a pedestrian bridge across the flood control channel near Wegmans for several years, and they are finally moving forward with the project. Local officials say the bridge could be installed by the end of summer 2023. The project has proposed to...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Lack of Nearby Grocery Stores Leave Students With Limited Options

Cornell is well-integrated into the Ithaca community, with Collegetown within walking distance and the Ithaca Commons and commercial zones a bus ride away. Despite this, many students on campus cite a lack of convenient and affordable grocery options near campus—-and the ensuing high costs. Students on campus can find...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Sharing Books and films with Us All These Years

Growing up in the Apple Belt in Wayne County, New York, Alex Skutt recalls driving weekends with his mother and older sister between Ithaca and their home in North Rose. Summers they lived in their cottage nearby on Leroy Island in Sodus Bay. "When my father was alive, he was an enthusiastic fisherman. We would explore in our wooden motorboat the Bay and in nearby Lake Ontario." When Alex was six his father suddenly died, and the family decided they would live in Ithaca, New York during the week to be near his older sister studying at Cornell. Weekends they would return to Wayne County, where his mother provided the bookkeeping for the family's apple farm.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Downtown Ithaca’s Ice & Lights Festival starts this weekend

Downtown Ithaca’s Ice and Lights Festival presented by Maguire Hyundai Subaru Genesis is starting this weekend in Downtown Ithaca. This two-weekend seasonal celebration is happening Friday, Dec. 2, Saturday, Dec. 3; Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10 on the Commons. This year, the family-friendly festival features highly competitive...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Improved Syracuse sidewalks invite citizens to ‘take a walk on me’ (Your Letters)

I want to thank Mayor Ben Walsh and his administration for the work they have been doing upgrading city sidewalks. As a child growing up in Boston, there were sidewalks everywhere in my neighborhood and in the connecting communities. The sidewalk was the boundary, set by my mother, as to how far I could go unsupervised from home. The sidewalks led to my school, the variety store, the playground and my friend’s house.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

Weekend Planner 11/31 - 12/7

Friday, December 2nd & Saturday December 3rd (and more events next weekend!) Ithaca Commons | This year, the Winter Lights Festival has gotten a rebrand. Starting Friday, December 2nd, you can enjoy an ice bar, ice thrones, and a speed ice carving competition. On Saturday, December 3rd, it's the return of the annual Chowder Cook-Off, as well as big block ice carving. The fun continues into next weekend, too! (Photo: Provided)
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations

Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Hiking to the Six-Story Treehouse at the Cayuga Nature Center Near Ithaca

There are few things that feel more magical than a treehouse, and did you know that there is a unique six-story one that you can visit in Ithaca, New York?. Sitting just outside of downtown Ithaca, on the southwestern shores of Cayuga Lake, you’ll find the Cayuga Nature Center and their fantastic treehouse, known as Tree Tops.
ITHACA, NY
WIBX 950

Ithaca Ranks Top 10 For Best Small College Cities, We Don’t Agree

You would think getting national recognition would be something to celebrate... but this is a ranking we have to disagree with. Wallethub has released their ranking of the Best College Towns & Cities in America. Like most of their lists, their rankings took in the consideration of many different factors. The three main ones for this included the locations Wallet Friendliness, Social Environment.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Seeking emergency services employees in Onondaga County

(WSYR-TV) — Working in emergency communications can be stressful, but it also brings a sense of accomplishment knowing you can help those who need it. The Onondaga County Dept. of Emergency Communications is looking for its next batch of recruits. The emergency communications department is looking for people who...
ithaca.com

TCAT Continues to Operate on a Reduced Schedule

Since mid-October, TCAT has been reducing service on a week-by-week basis to adapt to staffing and parts shortages, while giving riders week-ahead notice each Friday so that they can plan accordingly. TCAT will continue to operate reduced weekday service for Mon., Nov. 28 - Fri., Dec. 2. Routes not operating...
LANSING, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Sheriff Hood comments on crime strategy

UTICA, N.Y. — Following a meeting convened by State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, along with law enforcement officials to discuss methods, techniques, and resources to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood also shared his viewpoints related to the law enforcement community.
MADISON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy