Growing up in the Apple Belt in Wayne County, New York, Alex Skutt recalls driving weekends with his mother and older sister between Ithaca and their home in North Rose. Summers they lived in their cottage nearby on Leroy Island in Sodus Bay. "When my father was alive, he was an enthusiastic fisherman. We would explore in our wooden motorboat the Bay and in nearby Lake Ontario." When Alex was six his father suddenly died, and the family decided they would live in Ithaca, New York during the week to be near his older sister studying at Cornell. Weekends they would return to Wayne County, where his mother provided the bookkeeping for the family's apple farm.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO