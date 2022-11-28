It’s almost time for Emily Cooper to make a decision as the hit Netflix series Emily In Paris returns for its third season on Wednesday, December 21. “My entire life, I’ve been practical; I make one romantic decision, and it bit me in the ass,” Lily Collins‘ Emily says in the new Season 3 trailer (watch below). “Are you talking about work or Gabriel?” asks Emily’s best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park). “Paris?!” replies Emily.

1 DAY AGO