Fairfield Sun Times
‘Shrinking’: Harrison Ford & Jason Segal Comedy Series Releases First Teaser (VIDEO)
Harrison Ford will be starring in one of his first major television roles alongside Jason Segel in Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, 2023. The streamer revealed the first teaser (watch below) for the series, which follows a...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Boys’ Season 4 Sets Simon Pegg’s Return, Adds Rosemarie Dewitt as Hughie’s Mom
The Boys is adding more stars to its packed ensemble as Simon Pegg sets his return as Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) father alongside new recruit Rosemarie Dewitt who will play Hughie’s mom. But they aren’t the only new additions to Season 4’s cast as Supernatural alum Rob Benedict and Once Upon a Time‘s Elliot Knight also board in new roles.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Emily In Paris’ Season 3 Trailer Sees Emily Wonder If It’s All Worth It (VIDEO)
It’s almost time for Emily Cooper to make a decision as the hit Netflix series Emily In Paris returns for its third season on Wednesday, December 21. “My entire life, I’ve been practical; I make one romantic decision, and it bit me in the ass,” Lily Collins‘ Emily says in the new Season 3 trailer (watch below). “Are you talking about work or Gabriel?” asks Emily’s best friend, Mindy (Ashley Park). “Paris?!” replies Emily.
Fairfield Sun Times
Body of ‘Green Book’ & ‘Sopranos’ Actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Found Dumped in Bronx
A body dumped outside of a Bronx sheet-metal manufacturing factory on Monday, November 28 has been identified as 60-year-old actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. Vallelonga Jr. was known for playing a relative of Viggo Mortensen‘s character in the Oscar-winning Green Book. The film was based on Vallelonga Jr.’s father, Frank Vallelonga Sr. (known by his stage name Tony Lip) and written by his brother, Nick Vallelonga.
