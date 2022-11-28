Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Rodgers says he’d have open mind if Packers ask him to rest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers said he’d have an open mind if the Green Bay Packers get eliminated from playoff contention and team officials approach him about resting to allow more game reps for his backup, Jordan Love. He’s just hoping the Packers (4-8) make it...
Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs get a chance to avenge last season's AFC championship game loss when they visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday
Source: Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson has lacerated kidney
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be sidelined indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, a league source confirmed. A decision on whether to place him on injured reserve has not yet been made, the source added, as they work to establish a timetable for his return. Gardner-Johnson was injured late...
Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. to skip bowl game, enter draft
Penn Statecornerback Joey Porter Jr. is skipping his team's bowl game and has declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Porter is the No. 18-ranked prospect in Todd McShay's latest draft rankings and the No. 3 corner behind Georgia's Kelee Ringo and Oregon's Christian Gonzalez. He was named as a third-team...
2022 NFL Week 13 playoff-clinching scenarios
With just six weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. No team has locked its postseason spotjust yet, but two have a chance to do so in Week 13. The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North, while the Philadelphia Eagles could clinch...
How USF football compares against Colorado, Liberty and Cincinnati
USF’s ongoing search for the Bulls’ next football coach does not occur in a vacuum. There are moving parts, including competition from other schools with open jobs. As we await USF’s next move — which is expected before Monday and could be affected by this weekend’s conference championships — let’s look at how the Bulls job compares to some other vacancies. Rather than include every option, we’ll focus on the ones that could have overlapping candidates (chiefly Jackson State’s Deion Sanders and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell): Liberty, Colorado and Cincinnati.
Top NFL draft prospect Olu Fashanu will return to Penn State
Penn Stateleft tackleOlu Fashanutold ESPN he's returning to school next year, a surprising move in NFL circles considering he is projected as the top offensive line prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. Fashanu, 19, is a redshirt sophomore who is in his first full season as a starter at Penn...
Lions OC Ben Johnson looks like a future head coach. He doesn't want to hear it.
The 36-year-old Johnson, in his first season as Lions offensive coordinator and play-caller, is rising quickly up the ranks of future head coaches in the NFL.
Joel Embiid drops 30 points in return, keeps 76ers on roll
PHILADELPHIA -- After Joel Embiid missed four straight games with a left foot sprain, he immediately reminded the world -- not that anyone needed it, mind you -- just how valuable he is to his Philadelphia 76ers. Not only did Embiid finish with 30 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists...
Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers (12-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mitchell currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 28.9 points per game. The Cavaliers are 11-4 against Eastern Conference...
