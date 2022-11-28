ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6abc

Source: Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson has lacerated kidney

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson will be sidelined indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, a league source confirmed. A decision on whether to place him on injured reserve has not yet been made, the source added, as they work to establish a timetable for his return. Gardner-Johnson was injured late...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. to skip bowl game, enter draft

Penn Statecornerback Joey Porter Jr. is skipping his team's bowl game and has declared for the 2023 NFL draft. Porter is the No. 18-ranked prospect in Todd McShay's latest draft rankings and the No. 3 corner behind Georgia's Kelee Ringo and Oregon's Christian Gonzalez. He was named as a third-team...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
6abc

2022 NFL Week 13 playoff-clinching scenarios

With just six weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is shaping up. No team has locked its postseason spotjust yet, but two have a chance to do so in Week 13. The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North, while the Philadelphia Eagles could clinch...
ARIZONA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

How USF football compares against Colorado, Liberty and Cincinnati

USF’s ongoing search for the Bulls’ next football coach does not occur in a vacuum. There are moving parts, including competition from other schools with open jobs. As we await USF’s next move — which is expected before Monday and could be affected by this weekend’s conference championships — let’s look at how the Bulls job compares to some other vacancies. Rather than include every option, we’ll focus on the ones that could have overlapping candidates (chiefly Jackson State’s Deion Sanders and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell): Liberty, Colorado and Cincinnati.
TAMPA, FL
6abc

Top NFL draft prospect Olu Fashanu will return to Penn State

Penn Stateleft tackleOlu Fashanutold ESPN he's returning to school next year, a surprising move in NFL circles considering he is projected as the top offensive line prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. Fashanu, 19, is a redshirt sophomore who is in his first full season as a starter at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
6abc

Joel Embiid drops 30 points in return, keeps 76ers on roll

PHILADELPHIA -- After Joel Embiid missed four straight games with a left foot sprain, he immediately reminded the world -- not that anyone needed it, mind you -- just how valuable he is to his Philadelphia 76ers. Not only did Embiid finish with 30 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc

Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers (12-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (13-8, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Mitchell currently ranks seventh in the league scoring 28.9 points per game. The Cavaliers are 11-4 against Eastern Conference...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy