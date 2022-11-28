Read full article on original website
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
PHOTOS: Extremely Rare White Bald Eagle Spotted in Oklahoma
An extremely rare bald eagle was spotted recently in Oklahoma. Thankfully, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation gave us a glimpse of the gorgeous sight in a recent Twitter post. Bald eagles are synonymous with the values our country holds dear. In fact, these gorgeous wild birds have been an...
Below Freezing Temperature of Zero Degrees Along with 45 Mph Winds Takeover Parts of New Jersey
In addition to the chilly below-freezing temperature of zero degrees Fahrenheit, New Jersey will experience winds of 45 mph. On Wednesday, New Jersey can expect a rainy and windy day with gusts as high as 45 mph before temperatures drop and chilly conditions set in later in the day. Flooding...
10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter
There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In New Jersey?
Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
N.J. to spend $25M to upgrade key Revolutionary War sites across the state
More battles and skirmishes in the War of Independence took place in New Jersey than any other state. Trenton, Princeton, Springfield, and Monmouth were all key battlegrounds, and Morristown served as the Continental Army’s winter encampment. Gen. George Washington’s hasty retreat from Fort Lee through New Jersey and across...
WATCH: Hunter Rescues Mule Deer Tangled With Dead Buck Scavenged by Coyotes
When a wildfire archeologist was traveling through northern California, he spotted a mule deer in desperate need of help. Hanging from the buck’s antlers was another, deer – or rather, half of a deer. In his job for the United States Forest Service, Adam Segroves assesses and helps...
Illegally-Stocked Fish Forces Wyoming Officials to Kill All Marine Life in Saratoga Lake
After discovering invasive yellow perch in Wyoming’s Saratoga Lake, wildlife officials eliminated all fish to remove the illegally-stocked species. Initially, Wyoming Game and Fish began the project back in September. Once they realized that yellow perch had infiltrated the lake’s delicate ecosystem, they decided to use rotenone, an odorless, colorless broad-spectrum piscicide to kill off all the fish in the waterway. Rotenone naturally occurs in the roots of several plants, including the jicama root plant, and is a common choice for pesticides and piscicides.
The Best French Toast In New Jersey Can Be Found Near The Jersey Shore
French Toast is a breakfast staple when done right. Trust me when I say I've had my fair share of bad french toast. Too much egg, not enough crunch on the outside, and just an overall lack of flavor. Fortunately for us living near the Jersey Shore, we have a...
Great! The Best New Jersey Town to Live in in America
It's tough to come up with a list like the "Best 50 Towns to Live in in America" but recently Stacker did just that. This list has some of the best places to live in America and New Jersey has a town in the Top 50. We have some great...
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
Loose Emu Helps Wisconsin Hunter Bag a Six-Point Buck: PHOTOS
“I bet I’m the only person that can say they shot a buck while their Emu friend distracted it,” said Wisconsin hunter Asher Torbeck after he took down a six-pointer last week. Posted in his stand, the Appleton native was watching the snow-covered ground for fattened deer when...
Car washes opening in Lacey, Mt. Holly and Woodbridge, NJ
Something new and shiny is coming to the Jersey Shore and along with it could be your car as well. Spark Car Wash, which has locations in Sicklerville and Woodland Park, is adding four other car washes in the Garden State. The company says they have an environmentally friendly way...
New Jersey Makes The Top 10 List Of Grossest States
People LOOOOOVE to hate on New Jersey. For whatever reason, the rest of the country hates us. While that's just my opinion, there's also a lot of truth to that statement. Let's be real, they call us 'The Armpit of the US', so am I really that off-base here? Nah, not really.
Did you know that NJ has a state fossil?
HADDONFIELD — Did you know New Jersey has a state fossil? It does and even cooler, it’s a dinosaur!. The Hadrosaurus foulkii is the state dinosaur, named in honor of William Parker Foulke, an amateur geologist who helped discover the bones in Haddonfield, NJ in 1858. Hadrosaurus foulkii...
Another new year, another automatic toll hike for NJ drivers
For the second year in a row, tolls will be going up automatically at the start of a new year on New Jersey’s major toll roads. The increases totaling 3% will go into effect on the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike and Atlantic City Expressway on Jan. 1 under operating budgets adopted in recent weeks by the respective agencies that administer the toll roads.
Spectacular rainbow lights up the sky over New Jersey
NEW YORK - A beautiful sight had people across our area looking up at the sky Monday morning. A massive rainbow formed and could be seen over New Jersey. Rainbows are caused by light that interacts with water droplets in the air. This one had some people wondering if climate change is playing a role in how big and how often we see rainbows. "I don't think climate change is much of a cause for rainbows, aside from the fact that there may be more rain. A warmer atmosphere holds more water, which may lead to more rain showers, but I don't think what we're seeing at this point is any significantly more rainbows that are occurring," said Stephen Holler, chair of the physics department at Fordham University. Holler says you need to have your back to the sun to see a rainbow. He says it's always at a 42-degree angle from your point of view.
Outstanding New Jersey Restaurant Named The Best By Major Publication
There will always be a little disagreement when any expert named the best restaurant in New Jersey, no matter what type of restaurant is in the spotlight. This time it's a major website naming New Jersey's best traditional restaurant. The major website we are talking about here is among the...
