New Jersey State

94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter

There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In New Jersey?

Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
NEW JERSEY STATE
Outsider.com

Illegally-Stocked Fish Forces Wyoming Officials to Kill All Marine Life in Saratoga Lake

After discovering invasive yellow perch in Wyoming’s Saratoga Lake, wildlife officials eliminated all fish to remove the illegally-stocked species. Initially, Wyoming Game and Fish began the project back in September. Once they realized that yellow perch had infiltrated the lake’s delicate ecosystem, they decided to use rotenone, an odorless, colorless broad-spectrum piscicide to kill off all the fish in the waterway. Rotenone naturally occurs in the roots of several plants, including the jicama root plant, and is a common choice for pesticides and piscicides.
WYOMING STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Did you know that NJ has a state fossil?

HADDONFIELD — Did you know New Jersey has a state fossil? It does and even cooler, it’s a dinosaur!. The Hadrosaurus foulkii is the state dinosaur, named in honor of William Parker Foulke, an amateur geologist who helped discover the bones in Haddonfield, NJ in 1858. Hadrosaurus foulkii...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Another new year, another automatic toll hike for NJ drivers

For the second year in a row, tolls will be going up automatically at the start of a new year on New Jersey’s major toll roads. The increases totaling 3% will go into effect on the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike and Atlantic City Expressway on Jan. 1 under operating budgets adopted in recent weeks by the respective agencies that administer the toll roads.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

Spectacular rainbow lights up the sky over New Jersey

NEW YORK - A beautiful sight had people across our area looking up at the sky Monday morning. A massive rainbow formed and could be seen over New Jersey. Rainbows are caused by light that interacts with water droplets in the air. This one had some people wondering if climate change is playing a role in how big and how often we see rainbows. "I don't think climate change is much of a cause for rainbows, aside from the fact that there may be more rain. A warmer atmosphere holds more water, which may lead to more rain showers, but I don't think what we're seeing at this point is any significantly more rainbows that are occurring," said Stephen Holler, chair of the physics department at Fordham University. Holler says you need to have your back to the sun to see a rainbow. He says it's always at a 42-degree angle from your point of view. 
NEW JERSEY STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

