Lynchburg, VA

timesvirginian.com

Region champion Raiders to face Graham in state semifinal

The 2022 season flashed before the eyes of the Appomattox Raiders late in the fourth quarter Friday night as Jackson Swanson of Glenvar fielded a Raider punt and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown that was supposed to have given the Highlanders a 40-38 lead (before the extra point attempt) in the Region 2C Championship game. However, Raider Nation breathed a collective sigh of relief when a flag was thrown against Glenvar for an illegal block, which nullified the touchdown.
APPOMATTOX, VA
wfxrtv.com

Heritage’s Brad Bradley talks about Hugh Freeze local impact

LYNCHBURG, VA(WFXR) — The impact of Hugh Freeze’s departure from Liberty trickles down to the high school level…during his four years as head coach…Freeze was able to recruit talent locally…giving opportunities to play at the FBS level to kids from places like Appomattox and Danville. In Lynchburg, Heritage High School head coach Brad Bradley saw first hand how his players were able to get to the next level…former Pioneers like Frankie Hickson and Chris Megginson saw significant playing time for the Flames under Hugh Freeze and Bradley hopes the next head coach will continue recruiting locally.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Comets crash Eagles' season opener

Halifax County used a 16-10 second stanza scoring surge to break a first-period stalemate in a 40-34 non-district boys junior varsity basketball win over Franklin County Monday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The contest, which was tied at 7 after the first quarter, was the 2022-2023 season opener for both...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
aseaofred.com

Coaches to keep an eye on to replace Hugh Freeze at Liberty

Hugh Freeze is headed to Auburn and Liberty is looking for its next head coach. Under Director of Athletics Ian McCaw, Liberty offers a very attractive job. The Flames have some of the best facilities of any Group of Five program in the country. Freeze was one of the highest paid G5 coaches, and Liberty has the resources to invest in the program to continue its growth towards being one of the best at the G5 level.
LYNCHBURG, VA
pmg-va.com

Bedford High School Class of '60 holds reunion

The Bedford High School Class of 1960 gathered at the Bower Center on Oct. 8 for a reunion. Those in attendance are pictured here (left to right): Sneed Adams, Katy, TX; Jeff Goggin, Bedford, VA; CS Jackson, Greensboro, NC; Barbara Helms, Bedford, VA; Phillip Burks, Richmond, VA; Betsy Klein, Bedford, VA; Tucker Powers, Bedford, VA; Bobby Arrington, Bedford, VA; Joyce Moorman, Bedford, VA; O.S. Noel, Bedford, VA; Barbara Powers, Bedford, VA; Johnny Powers, Bedford, VA; Donald Morris, Bedford, VA; Marcella Skinnell, Wooster, Ohio; Sue woods, Bedford, VA; Carolyn Davenport, Bedford, VA; Mary Alice Kinzer, VA; and Marietta Smith, Bedford, VA.
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Sewer line tap repair in Danville, what street you need to avoid

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A street in Danville will be closed starting on Thursday for a sewer line tap repair. The City said both lanes of Craghead Street from Loyal Street to Wilson Street are closed to allow for repairs. The lane closure will remain in place until late...
DANVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Raising anchor: WDBJ-7 fixture Robin Reed to retire

About 10 years ago, Dan Reed invited a few friends over to his parents’ farm for a campout on a super-hot summer day. The group spent the afternoon outdoors, fishing and tubing before unrolling sleeping bags in the evening, picking guitars and relaxing in a field as clouds obscured the stars.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Danville firefighters battle fire on Westover Drive

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department posted on Facebook Thursday morning alerting citizens to steer clear as crews work to put out a fire on Westover Drive. "Please avoid the area," DFD said. The first picture shared by the fire department show what appears to be one...
DANVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Meadow Creek Trail boardwalk closed for repair in Greenbrier Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Meadow Creek Trail boardwalk in Greenbrier Park closed Monday. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation started working on repairing the damaged boardwalk. In 2019, the wetlands underneath the boardwalk flooded, lifting it off its foundation and completely destroying it. The repairs will leave...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

