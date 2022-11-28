Read full article on original website
WSLS
Hilltoppers hoping to remain king of the Hill in state semifinals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was 27 years in the making and now E.C. Glass is hungry for more. The program won its first region title since 1995 after taking down perennial power Salem in the Region 4D Final on Saturday. The 12-1 Hilltoppers will welcome in 13-0 Kettle Run...
timesvirginian.com
Region champion Raiders to face Graham in state semifinal
The 2022 season flashed before the eyes of the Appomattox Raiders late in the fourth quarter Friday night as Jackson Swanson of Glenvar fielded a Raider punt and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown that was supposed to have given the Highlanders a 40-38 lead (before the extra point attempt) in the Region 2C Championship game. However, Raider Nation breathed a collective sigh of relief when a flag was thrown against Glenvar for an illegal block, which nullified the touchdown.
WSLS
Hill City history: E.C. Glass and Heritage to each host state semifinals
LYNCHBURG, Va. – They’re crosstown rivals that beat up on each other on the gridiron in the rough and rugged Seminole District. But when they both win, all of Lynchburg wins as well. E.C. Glass and Heritage football teams find themselves in a unique situation this weekend--each team...
WSET
Heritage, E.C. Glass put rivalry aside, root for each other heading into states
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Heading into Saturday's high school football state semifinals, the stands at Lynchburg City Stadium may look like a typical "Jug Bowl" battle between Heritage and E.C. Glass. However, the orange of Pioneer fans and Blue of Hilltopper fans may be a little more blended in...
wsvaonline.com
High school basketball scores for Wednesday
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
wfxrtv.com
Heritage’s Brad Bradley talks about Hugh Freeze local impact
LYNCHBURG, VA(WFXR) — The impact of Hugh Freeze’s departure from Liberty trickles down to the high school level…during his four years as head coach…Freeze was able to recruit talent locally…giving opportunities to play at the FBS level to kids from places like Appomattox and Danville. In Lynchburg, Heritage High School head coach Brad Bradley saw first hand how his players were able to get to the next level…former Pioneers like Frankie Hickson and Chris Megginson saw significant playing time for the Flames under Hugh Freeze and Bradley hopes the next head coach will continue recruiting locally.
Franklin News Post
Comets crash Eagles' season opener
Halifax County used a 16-10 second stanza scoring surge to break a first-period stalemate in a 40-34 non-district boys junior varsity basketball win over Franklin County Monday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The contest, which was tied at 7 after the first quarter, was the 2022-2023 season opener for both...
WSET
Amherst Co. Lancers Head Coach Bob Christmas announces retirement
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s fitting that Amherst County Head Coach Bob Christmas, calls it a career. Christmas has been a football legend in Central Virginia. Christmas has had stops at LCA and Jefferson Forest where he led the Cavaliers to...
Augusta Free Press
The ceiling for this Virginia Basketball team is higher than I’d assumed
My thinking going into the 2022-2023 UVA Basketball season was that the team would take a body blow or two with the tough November/December schedule, but would hit its stride by the time the calendar flipped to 2023, like the 2013-2014 team did on its way to an ACC title and #1 NCAA Tournament seed.
aseaofred.com
Coaches to keep an eye on to replace Hugh Freeze at Liberty
Hugh Freeze is headed to Auburn and Liberty is looking for its next head coach. Under Director of Athletics Ian McCaw, Liberty offers a very attractive job. The Flames have some of the best facilities of any Group of Five program in the country. Freeze was one of the highest paid G5 coaches, and Liberty has the resources to invest in the program to continue its growth towards being one of the best at the G5 level.
WDBJ7.com
Liberty names interim head coach following Hugh Freeze departure
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has named its interim head football coach following the departure of Hugh Freeze to Auburn. Josh Aldridge has been named the interim head coach. Aldridge served as the Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach under Freeze.
Armando Bacot becomes face of Virginia activewear company's NIL program
As the name, image and likeness (NIL) landscape in college sports continues to evolve, companies are evolving with it. Charlottesville, VA based activewear company, Rhoback, has agreed to a NIL deal with North Carolina forward Armando Bacot to make him the leading face of their Rhoback U college athlete program.
pmg-va.com
Bedford High School Class of '60 holds reunion
The Bedford High School Class of 1960 gathered at the Bower Center on Oct. 8 for a reunion. Those in attendance are pictured here (left to right): Sneed Adams, Katy, TX; Jeff Goggin, Bedford, VA; CS Jackson, Greensboro, NC; Barbara Helms, Bedford, VA; Phillip Burks, Richmond, VA; Betsy Klein, Bedford, VA; Tucker Powers, Bedford, VA; Bobby Arrington, Bedford, VA; Joyce Moorman, Bedford, VA; O.S. Noel, Bedford, VA; Barbara Powers, Bedford, VA; Johnny Powers, Bedford, VA; Donald Morris, Bedford, VA; Marcella Skinnell, Wooster, Ohio; Sue woods, Bedford, VA; Carolyn Davenport, Bedford, VA; Mary Alice Kinzer, VA; and Marietta Smith, Bedford, VA.
WSET
'A culture builder:' LU launches search for new head coach, names interim coach
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The hunt for Liberty University's new head football coach is underway. In the wake of Hugh Freeze leaving the head coach position at Liberty University for Auburn, the school held a press conference on Tuesday in regard to the future of the football program. LU's...
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 220 South in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. As of 7:40 p.m., the area appeared to be clear, according to VDOT. If you’re driving on 220 in Roanoke, you might want to find another route. Around 6:30 p.m., southbound traffic on 220 was at a standstill between Towers and Hunting Hills due to a wreck near the Tanglewood exit.
WSET
Sewer line tap repair in Danville, what street you need to avoid
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A street in Danville will be closed starting on Thursday for a sewer line tap repair. The City said both lanes of Craghead Street from Loyal Street to Wilson Street are closed to allow for repairs. The lane closure will remain in place until late...
Franklin News Post
Raising anchor: WDBJ-7 fixture Robin Reed to retire
About 10 years ago, Dan Reed invited a few friends over to his parents’ farm for a campout on a super-hot summer day. The group spent the afternoon outdoors, fishing and tubing before unrolling sleeping bags in the evening, picking guitars and relaxing in a field as clouds obscured the stars.
WSET
Danville firefighters battle fire on Westover Drive
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department posted on Facebook Thursday morning alerting citizens to steer clear as crews work to put out a fire on Westover Drive. "Please avoid the area," DFD said. The first picture shared by the fire department show what appears to be one...
cbs19news
Meadow Creek Trail boardwalk closed for repair in Greenbrier Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Meadow Creek Trail boardwalk in Greenbrier Park closed Monday. The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation started working on repairing the damaged boardwalk. In 2019, the wetlands underneath the boardwalk flooded, lifting it off its foundation and completely destroying it. The repairs will leave...
