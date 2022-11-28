ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thomas Brodie-Sangster Is Dating a Billionaire’s Ex-Wife

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since Love Actually hit movie theaters. The Christmas-themed romantic comedy is popular during the holidays and has become a tradition among many households. Many of Love Actually’s cast members, such as Keira Knightley, Emma Thompson, and Hugh Grant, are still in the entertainment industry years after the movie wrapped.
Harry and Meghan Netflix series 'behind closed doors'

A trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary has been released, offering a first glimpse at what the couple say is the inside story of why they stepped down from royal duties. "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," said Prince Harry. "When the stakes were this high,...
Amouranth says “life is better” after swapping hot tub streams for ‘Overwatch’

Content warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic abuse. Twitch streamer and social media influencer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has taken to Twitter to inform fans that “life is better,” after her public split from her husband following accusations that he was abusive in their relationship. Amouranth...
Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton claim they were coerced into 2006 Maxim shoot

“One Tree Hill” alums Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton claim they were coerced into participating in a sexy shoot with Maxim by their show’s creator, Mark Schwahn. “It was very much a, ’No one else wants you, the studio wants to cancel your show. You don’t start to generate some buzz and attract these male numbers, we’re dead and all your friends are going to lose their jobs,’” Burton — who played Peyton Sawyer in the WB/CW series — alleged during Monday’s episode of their podcast, “Drama Queens.” Bush — who played Brooke Davis — added that she, too, felt that turning...
Dua Lipa Matched Her Super-Cozy Fall Outfit to the Albanian Flag

After touring the globe for what seems like a lifetime and a half, Dua Lipa is wrapping up her Future Nostalgia World Tour in her home country of Albania. After celebrating her new Albanian citizenship, the singer shared a gallery of images on Instagram wearing the colors of the Albanian flag: red and black. She paired a super plush knit dress with sheer black stockings and shiny red shoes, paying homage to the nation while still serving signature Dua style.
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Leaning on an Old Flame to Comfort Him Amid Olivia Wilde Breakup

Harry Styles is hot off his split from Olivia Wilde, and conveniently, so is one of his ex-girlfriends. Kendall Jenner recently broke up with NBA star Devin Booker, and the duo is reportedly leaning on each other through their heartache. “Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another,” an insider told The Sun. “And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia.” It sounds like a platonic friendship developed between the two of them over the years and the “Watermelon Sugar” star appreciates that the...
Collin Morikawa marries longtime girlfriend Katherine Zhu in gorgeous ceremony

Collin Morikawa is a married man. The 25-year-old PGA Tour star wed his longtime girlfriend, Katherine Zhu, on Saturday in a gorgeous ceremony, complete with a cameo from their adorable dog, Koa. “11.26.22. A day we will remember forever,” Zhu posted Monday on Instagram, where she shared a pair of pics from the couple’s big day. In the photographs, Morikawa can be seen kissing Zhu at the altar while Koa — dressed in a tux, no less — lays beside the bride’s veil. Morikawa gushed over Zhu’s post on Monday, writing, “❤️ my wife.” Morikawa and Zhu’s glamorous nuptials comes nearly a year after the...
Demi Lovato Gushes Over New Boyfriend Jutes On Thanksgiving: 'Grateful For This Guy'

Demi Lovato seems to be happy in her relationship status with musician Jutes (real name: Jordan Lutes), as she couldn't help but give him a sweet shout-out on social media on Thanksgiving. The "Cool for the Summer" songstress, 30, uploaded some snaps on Thursday, November 24, of her man. First, she shared a selfie, writing, "Grateful for you all." She then shared a snapshot of herself with Jutes, writing, "Grateful for this guy @jutesmusic." Additionally, the brunette beauty and the handsome hunk posed for a mirror photo together. In the snap, Lovato is wearing sunglasses, a graphic long-sleeve shirt with...
Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

GO BIG OR GO HOME: Swedish singer Tove Lo carried a giant yellow spiky bag stuffed with two bunny bags, all by the London-based, Chinese American fashion designer Chet Lo, to the 2022 Gay Times Honours awards in London, where she received the Excellence in Music award and performed tracks from her latest album “Dirt Femme.” The event, hosted by famed drag performers Gottmik and Violet Chachki to recognize people from the LGBTQ community who have made a profound impact over the past 12 months, and sponsored by Meta Quest, also rewarded British singer Cat Burns with the Rising Star in...
Musician David Leadbetter dies in crash

The family of a popular musician who died after being involved in a three-car crash have paid tribute to him. David Leadbetter, 64, found fame in South Africa and died in hospital after a crash near Bath in Somerset on 24 November. The guitarist's wife Michelle said she had lost...
Lady in the Thames: Woman who drowned 45 years ago linked to Leeds

A woman who drowned in the River Thames 45 years ago may have lived in Leeds in the 1970s, a charity has said. Locate International, which is trying to identify the "Lady in the Thames", earlier released a forensic artist's image to try jog someone's memories. The charity said it...

