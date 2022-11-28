Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: What to Do If You're Sick, How Many Tests to Take
Feeling ill after the holiday gatherings last week?. Experts say there are some steps you should consider taking. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Exposed to COVID? Here's What Experts Say About Testing Procedures. The Thanksgiving gatherings have come and gone, but unfortunately...
After Thanksgiving, Illinois Sees Highest Single-Day COVID Case Total Since Summer
Amid concerns that a spike in COVID cases could occur after the Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois officials reported their highest single-day total since the summer. According to metrics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 5,724 cases of the virus on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Aug. 11.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Treatment Options
As COVID cases rise in the Chicago area, with more possible following holiday gatherings, what can you do if you test positive?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. What Medicine Can You Take for COVID? Paxlovid, Remdesivir and Other Treatment Options. The majority...
Overdoses, hospitalizations from flu alarmingly high, city's top doc says
Health Commissioner Allison Arwady gave a status report to the City Council’s Health and Human Services Committee…and expressed concerns that Flu cases around the nation were sharply on the rise.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Moves Up to ‘Medium' COVID Level, COVID Concerns Rise as Holidays Approach
COVID cases are back on the rise, as the Chicago area teeters from "low" COVID community level up to "medium." Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Precautions Advised as Chicago and Cook County Return to ‘Medium' COVID Alert Level. With Chicago and...
How Many COVID Tests Should You Take to Be Confident You Don't Have the Virus?
For those who may have been exposed to COVID over the Thanksgiving holiday week and weekend, how many tests should you take before you can be confident you didn't contract the virus?. The first important question to ask is whether or not you have symptoms. While COVID cases tend to...
Former Medline employees file suit in Chicago over being fired for refusing Covid-19 vaccine
NORTHFIELD, Ill. - A Northfield-based medical supply company is being sued by former employees who were fired for refusing Covid-19 vaccines. The lawsuit against Medline Industries was filed this month in federal court in Chicago. Seven former Medline employees claim the company denied "virtually all" religious and medical exemption requests...
seniorresource.com
Alden Estates and 6 More Nursing Homes Near Chicago!
Knowledge is power, but finding the answers you need isn’t always easy. Nobody wants their precious time on another internet search. That’s where SeniorResource.com comes in! If you’re in the market for a good nursing home, you’re already in the right place. No need to do another Google search because we’ve scoured Illinois for the best senior care options. Here’s our list of the top SEVEN highest-rated nursing homes near Chicago!
ourquadcities.com
Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until Dec. 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties, a news release says.
POLITICO
Darren Bailey on why he lost
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Republican Darren Bailey, who lost his bid for governor last month, plans to stay involved in getting conservatives elected to school boards and other municipal offices, and he’s leaving open the possibility of running again. “I am going to turn that over to God to...
‘This is really concerning:’ Chicago air quality sensors show disparities across the city — and unexplained spikes in pollution
Why we're reporting on Chicago's air pollution and how to republish this story. Chicago’s air quality is among the worst in the U.S., and there are several local hotspots for particulate matter 2.5 — the tiny particles that come from diesel trucks and industry and enter people’s lungs and blood, causing significant health problems. Our ongoing series on Chicago air pollution can be republished under a Creative Commons license. For more information, click the republish button below.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Now that elections are over, voters get hit by a costly truth
Now that elections are over, voters get hit by a costly truth. If you listened to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign rhetoric, you would think that Illinois was well on its way to economic recovery. Pritzker threw a few hundred dollars at us in state tax money, spent hundreds of...
Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again
Lightfoot continues to break campaign promise on homelessness In her 2018 election campaign, Lori Lightfoot promised to support efforts to create a graduated real estate tax that would generate revenue to fight homelessness. ‘Bring Chicago Home,’ proposed by the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless in 2018, would create an additional 1.9% tax on sales of […] The post Lightfoot breaks campaign promise again appeared first on South Side Weekly.
fox32chicago.com
South Side center for LGBTQ+ residents under financial probe
CHICAGO - The founder of Chicago’s first Black-led, trans-led center for LGBTQ+ residents is at the center of an investigation into Brave Space Alliance’s finances, according to the center’s leaders. The Brave Space Alliance’s board of directors announced this week they had submitted an independent accountant’s report...
Totals for Cook County, Chicago midterm elections are in – Here are the numbers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're getting vote totals in Cook County and Chicago in the midterm elections.Cook County certified its election results Tuesday.In Cook County and Chicago Gov. JB Pritzker got nearly 74% of the vote, while republican challenger Darren Bailey got about 24%.Here in Chicago, more Chicagoans voted in this midterm than in 2006, 2010, and 2014.Nearly 715,000 ballots were cast - that's 46 percent of registered voters.More than half of the ballots were cast on election day, 24% were cast early in person and 22% voted by mail.
First affordable housing for Native Americans coming to Irving Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Native American Heritage Month ends, we look at the troublesome issue of housing.A University of Illinois at Chicago study shows half of Native Americans in Chicago are paying more than 30% of their income to rent their homes.They are almost twice as likely as whites to be denied home loans.We want you to meet a woman who has made it her life's work to battle for housing equity for her people.And she's not just succeeding - she's making history."This is going to be a beautiful site for our families, our Native American families." To Shelly Tucciarelli...
wjol.com
Joliet Woman Flown to Chicago Hospital with Serious Burns
File photo. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) A 41-year-old Joliet woman was taken to a Cook County hospital after suffering serious burn injuries at a residence. It was around 10:00 am on Monday that the Joliet Fire Department was called to the 1200 block North Raynor Avenue after receiving a call of smoke coming from a house. Shortly after arriving firefighters were informed that a person may be inside the building.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois to receive $1.5M in settlement with Google, iHeartMedia
CHICAGO - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday that the Land of Lincoln, along with five other states, have reached settlements with Google and iHeartMedia after the two companies allegedly ran deceptive ad campaigns. The complaint accused Google and iHeartMedia of running false endorsements of the Google Pixel 4...
ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor
ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
Lookout Chicago, A Mobile Eyecare Clinic is coming to town!
It takes a special kind of innovation to curate events and experiences that serve the culture and community. However, Dinai Yelverton serves with enough grit and grace to get the job done. This millennial mama, wife and budding entrepreneur has taken on the challenge to bring a mobile clinic to town to service more Black and Brown kids with eye care. Yelverton, talks with the Chicago Defender about the importance of eye care for children, conversations that enhance our world and building a brand that matters in Chicago and beyond.
Chicago Reporter
Chicago, IL
636
Followers
172
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded on the heels of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, The Chicago Reporter confronts racial and economic inequality, using the power of investigative journalism.http://chicagoreporter.com/
Comments / 6