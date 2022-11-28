CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Native American Heritage Month ends, we look at the troublesome issue of housing.A University of Illinois at Chicago study shows half of Native Americans in Chicago are paying more than 30% of their income to rent their homes.They are almost twice as likely as whites to be denied home loans.We want you to meet a woman who has made it her life's work to battle for housing equity for her people.And she's not just succeeding - she's making history."This is going to be a beautiful site for our families, our Native American families." To Shelly Tucciarelli...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO