Three in custody following multi-hour manhunt in Cook County
Three men are in custody following a multi-hour manhunt in Cook County. Around 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a Cook County deputy attempted to stop a 2004 Toyota pickup traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 75 North, near mile marker 39. Deputies say that the driver...
13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI became involved when Brooks County school board police brought the online threat to their attention around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A GBI...
Cook County Sheriff’s deputy injured in Georgia treated in Tallahassee
A deputy from Georgia’s Cook County Sheriff’s Office is being treated in Tallahassee for injuries sustained in an incident on Interstate 75 Sunday.
Georgia high school teacher charged following allegations of inappropriate contact
A west Georgia high school teacher was indicted on a sexual battery charge following a state investigation into allegations that he inappropriately touched students.
Thomas County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in relation to death investigation
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it made an arrest in relation to a death investigation.
Juvenile arrested for Colquitt Co. school social media threats, framing another student
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A juvenile has been arrested on a terroristic threat charge after framing another student for threatening to bring a gun to school and shoot multiple students at Willie J. Williams Middle School, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Deputies became aware of the...
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder
2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old
One dead, one injured after 2-vehicle accident in Dougherty County
A man has died and another injured in a Dougherty County accident. On Sunday, November 27, around 1 p.m., Dougherty County police responded to an accident at the intersection of Liberty Expressway Southeast and Holly Drive. Upon arrival, police found a 2005 Chevy Impala and a 2021 Honda Fit. The...
Woman arrested for murder after allegedly poisoning husband in Thomas County
A woman is behind bars following a 14-month-long investigation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Thomas County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday September 5, 2021 the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the Thomas County Coroner’s Office to investigate a possible poisoning death. The...
Investigation underway after man shot to death in Albany
The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
2 injured in Saturday night Cordele shooting
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting that happened in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of S 15th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police said a man and a woman were shot. The suspected shooter...
Valdosta man arrested after violating no-contact order
VALDOSTA – A 38-year-old man violated a no-contact order and was arrested for charges of stalking, robbery, and criminal trespass. Arrested: Melchizedek Harris, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 30, 2022, a victim called E911 to report that Melchizedek Harris, 38-years-of-age, had violated a...
Mitchell County woman arrested on arson, insurance fraud charges
ATLANTA — Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday that Linda Troendle, 67, of Camilla, has been arrested for arson and insurance fraud. On Oct. 6, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office in reference to a residential structure fire on Red Hill Road.
Confirmed Homicide on the 900th Block of University Street
ALBANY, GA. – HAPPENING NOW. The Albany Police Department has confirmed a homicide investigation in at the 900th block of University Street and West Gordon Avenue. The scene is active and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any additional information please call Crime Stoppers at 229 – 436 – TIPS or (229) 431 – 2100.
Woman arrested at Valdosta Mall after threatening a store manager
VALDOSTA – A woman was arrested after threatening a Valdosta Mall store manager and found to have five outstanding arrest warrants. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 1700 Norman Drive, the Valdosta Mall, after a citizen called E911 to report that a customer was threatening a manager inside of a store. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the manager inside of the business who asked that officers escort the customer, later identified as Jahniah Seawright, from the store and issue her a criminal trespass warning. As officers began to speak with Seawright, she provided a false name and date of birth. Based off of Seawright’s demeanor officers believed that she was not being honest about her identity, so they began to investigate the information that she had provided.
Police: Wanted subject arrested after being found hiding in a Valdosta home air vent
While searching a residence for a wanted person, Valdosta officers found the man hiding in a small space in a locked closet, behind an air vent. He was taken into custody for six active arrest warrants. On October 30, a victim called E911 to report that 38-year-old Melchizedek Harris had...
Albany police seek suspect in Wednesday-morning shooting death
ALBANY — The rash of holiday gun violence that has plagued the city in recent weeks continued Wednesday morning when an Albany man was shot and killed at his residence. Albany police are searching for Gregory Williams, 35, who’s been identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Leon Douglas. Douglas, 41, was reported deceased at the scene when Albany Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of University Street.
Shooting hoax reported at Valdosta High, social media firestorm ignites
Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder.
Albany family took cover to avoid injury after home shot at 18 times Friday
No injuries were reported after an Albany home was shot at Friday. Albany police responded to an apartment located in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue. The victim told police he was in the living room playing video games when he heard gun shots. Immediately he told his girlfriend to grab their daughter and get on the floor.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High
It happened in the 1000 block of University Street early Wednesday morning. The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
