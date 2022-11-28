ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, GA

wfxl.com

Three in custody following multi-hour manhunt in Cook County

Three men are in custody following a multi-hour manhunt in Cook County. Around 7:30 p.m., on Tuesday, November 29, a Cook County deputy attempted to stop a 2004 Toyota pickup traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 75 North, near mile marker 39. Deputies say that the driver...
COOK COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI became involved when Brooks County school board police brought the online threat to their attention around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A GBI...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder

2 arrested in Bainbridge shooting that killed 16-year-old
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Investigation underway after man shot to death in Albany

The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 injured in Saturday night Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting that happened in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of S 15th Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police said a man and a woman were shot. The suspected shooter...
CORDELE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man arrested after violating no-contact order

VALDOSTA – A 38-year-old man violated a no-contact order and was arrested for charges of stalking, robbery, and criminal trespass. Arrested: Melchizedek Harris, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 30, 2022, a victim called E911 to report that Melchizedek Harris, 38-years-of-age, had violated a...
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Confirmed Homicide on the 900th Block of University Street

ALBANY, GA. – HAPPENING NOW. The Albany Police Department has confirmed a homicide investigation in at the 900th block of University Street and West Gordon Avenue. The scene is active and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any additional information please call Crime Stoppers at 229 – 436 – TIPS or (229) 431 – 2100.
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Woman arrested at Valdosta Mall after threatening a store manager

VALDOSTA – A woman was arrested after threatening a Valdosta Mall store manager and found to have five outstanding arrest warrants. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 1700 Norman Drive, the Valdosta Mall, after a citizen called E911 to report that a customer was threatening a manager inside of a store. When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the manager inside of the business who asked that officers escort the customer, later identified as Jahniah Seawright, from the store and issue her a criminal trespass warning. As officers began to speak with Seawright, she provided a false name and date of birth. Based off of Seawright’s demeanor officers believed that she was not being honest about her identity, so they began to investigate the information that she had provided.
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police seek suspect in Wednesday-morning shooting death

ALBANY — The rash of holiday gun violence that has plagued the city in recent weeks continued Wednesday morning when an Albany man was shot and killed at his residence. Albany police are searching for Gregory Williams, 35, who’s been identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Leon Douglas. Douglas, 41, was reported deceased at the scene when Albany Police Department officers responded to a shooting call at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of University Street.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Shooting hoax reported at Valdosta High, social media firestorm ignites

Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder.
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Albany family took cover to avoid injury after home shot at 18 times Friday

No injuries were reported after an Albany home was shot at Friday. Albany police responded to an apartment located in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue. The victim told police he was in the living room playing video games when he heard gun shots. Immediately he told his girlfriend to grab their daughter and get on the floor.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High

It happened in the 1000 block of University Street early Wednesday morning. The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
VALDOSTA, GA

