Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection
FBI and Naugatuck police give an update on murder of 11-month old baby girl. The FBI along with Naugatuck police make a plea in New Haven to Christopher Francisquini to give up along with the suspect's last known whereabouts.
darientimes.com
Coventry man, 21, seriously injured in Willimantic crash, fire chief says
WILLIMANTIC — A 21-year-old was seriously injured in a one-car crash Monday night, a fire official said. The Coventry resident was driving a 2003 Ford Focus when it struck a utility pole on Jackson Street, near the intersection with Peru Street, Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said. The pole impacted the driver’s side door.
Eyewitness News
2 people hurt in New Haven stabbing
The FBI field office in New Haven is upping its efforts to find a man accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck. Thursday morning, officials scheduled a news conference to update the public on their search for Christopher Francisquini. It's set for 10 a.m.
Eyewitness News
2 stabbing victims arrive at hospital in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two stabbing victims were reportedly brought a hospital in New Haven on Thursday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the victims were stabbed in the area of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m. They were either dropped off or drove themselves to Yale New Haven...
Eyewitness News
Portions of the Berlin Turnpike closed in Wethersfield for a reported crash
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver slammed into a utility pole, which prompted officials to close parts of the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield. The Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened at exit 85 and Route 99. Wethersfield police said the scene was near Pawtucket Avenue. It took place...
Eyewitness News
New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
Crews respond to fire at Coventry laundromat
Someone driving by the Star Brite Laundromat on Nooseneck Hill Road around 1:30 a.m. said they saw smoke coming from the building.
NBC Connecticut
West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford
A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
ABC6.com
North Kingstown man accused of leaving scene of Warwick crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Warwick. The crash happened just before noon on Post Road. Chief Connor Bradford said that Jarrod Rossi rear-ended a car, causing his vehicle to rollover. He then fled on foot. The...
Eyewitness News
Traffic alert in Wethersfield
Dr. Amy Sanders, Director of the Hartford HealthCare Memory Care Center, talks about a potential treatment for Alzheimer's.
wutv29.com
Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut
STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
Stolen gun from Vermont found during Greenfield traffic stop
Two men from different states are facing charges after Massachusetts State Police conduct a traffic stop in Greenfield last week.
Lots of Charges for 132 MPH Speeder in Colchester
I see them on I-84 all the time. People going 90 to 100 MPH weaving in and out of traffic. Honestly, I don't know how some of you sleep at night the way you drive out there each and every morning, but I digress. According to a press release by...
Eyewitness News
FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The FBI field office in New Haven is upping its efforts to find a man accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck. Thursday morning, officials held a news conference to update the public on their search for Christopher Francisquini. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI...
Turnto10.com
South County Hospital proposed parking lot expansion sparks backlash
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A proposed parking lot expansion for South County Hospital is sparking backlash as members of the Narragansett tribe argue the land is a sacred burial ground. South County Hospital is seeking the town's approval to turn Town Farm Park, located behind the hospital, into...
Police ID man killed in Westport crash
Police have identified the 22-year-old man killed in a crash early Thanksgiving morning.
Police: Man stole car with 3-year-old inside
Police arrested a man accused of stealing a car with a 3-year-old child inside in Providence Tuesday night.
ABC6.com
Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Magic of Lights in East Hartford
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain could be heavy at times starting Wednesday evening. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast.
Waterbury Police Lieutenant Charged With DUI/Drugs Following Crash, Cops Say
A police lieutenant in Connecticut has been charged with alleged following a crash. The incident took place in New Haven County on Sunday, Oct. 30 around 1:15 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 on Highland Avenue in Waterbury. Waterbury Police responded to the area of 840 Highland Avenue on a report of...
