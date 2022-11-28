ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Crash slows traffic at busy Southington intersection

FBI and Naugatuck police give an update on murder of 11-month old baby girl. The FBI along with Naugatuck police make a plea in New Haven to Christopher Francisquini to give up along with the suspect's last known whereabouts. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologists Jill Gilardi and Scot Haney...
NAUGATUCK, CT
darientimes.com

Coventry man, 21, seriously injured in Willimantic crash, fire chief says

WILLIMANTIC — A 21-year-old was seriously injured in a one-car crash Monday night, a fire official said. The Coventry resident was driving a 2003 Ford Focus when it struck a utility pole on Jackson Street, near the intersection with Peru Street, Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said. The pole impacted the driver’s side door.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
Eyewitness News

2 people hurt in New Haven stabbing

The FBI field office in New Haven is upping its efforts to find a man accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck. Thursday morning, officials scheduled a news conference to update the public on their search for Christopher Francisquini. It’s set for 10 a.m. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Bank...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

2 stabbing victims arrive at hospital in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two stabbing victims were reportedly brought a hospital in New Haven on Thursday morning. Dispatchers confirmed to Channel 3 that the victims were stabbed in the area of Grand Avenue around 6 a.m. They were either dropped off or drove themselves to Yale New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven police seek help with murder investigation at Wendy’s

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Police continued investigation of a shooting at Wendy’s over two years ago. The police said they were dispatched to 75 Whalley Avenue on March 23, 2020. The scene revealed a shooting death of Nathaniel Henry. Recently, New Haven police detectives located a picture from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Man Killed in Crash at I-95 Rest Stop in Milford

A West Haven man was killed when his car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at the rest area on I-95 South in Milford Wednesday morning. The truck was parked in the fire lane of the rest area around 11 a.m. when a car driven by 63-year-old Brian Lambert slammed into the back end of the tractor-trailer, according to state police.
MILFORD, CT
ABC6.com

North Kingstown man accused of leaving scene of Warwick crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Warwick. The crash happened just before noon on Post Road. Chief Connor Bradford said that Jarrod Rossi rear-ended a car, causing his vehicle to rollover. He then fled on foot. The...
WARWICK, RI
wutv29.com

Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut

STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

FBI, police updates public on search for suspected Naugatuck baby killer

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The FBI field office in New Haven is upping its efforts to find a man accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck. Thursday morning, officials held a news conference to update the public on their search for Christopher Francisquini. Since Francisquini disappeared, the FBI...
NAUGATUCK, CT
ABC6.com

Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Magic of Lights in East Hartford

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain could be heavy at times starting Wednesday evening. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: NAACP wants hate crime investigation over noose found in high school locker room. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Willimantic chapter of the NAACP asked why the investigation into a...
EAST HARTFORD, CT

