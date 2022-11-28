ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Plata, MO

khqa.com

Police: Hannibal caregiver arrested for physically injuring child

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on accusations he physically injured a child in his care. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Marion County Children’s Division notified the Hannibal Police Department that a one-year-old child had been examined at Hannibal Regional Hospital on Monday, then transferred to a hospital to a St. Louis area hospital for broken bones and other potential serious injuries.
HANNIBAL, MO
ktvo.com

Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault

KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
CENTERVILLE, IA
ktvo.com

Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night

PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Kirksville teenager injured in crash north of La Plata

A Kirksville teenager was hurt Saturday night when the pickup truck he was driving overturned off a road in Macon County. The 16-year-old boy was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Missouri Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened on Igloo Trail one mile north of La Plata...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany

A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
BETHANY, MO
ktvo.com

Tri-Rivers Classic Semi-Finals

Schuyler County is the home of the Tri-Rivers Classic Classic, and their girls were trying to advance to the semi-finals versus Brookfield. In the boys bracket, North Shelby was taking on Putnam County. The Novinger Tournament has also been played this week as Green City looked to advance.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Police requesting assistance from public in locating suspect who fled on foot after abandoning vehicle

Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot from officers. It was after 2 am Sunday when Chillicothe Police attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Vine Street and Webster Street. Police said the driver of the vehicle failed to yield, and drove eastbound, eventually striking the railroad tracks where it became high-centered. The driver then fled the scene on foot.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
ktvo.com

Donna Raye (Losey) Dittmer, 76, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Donna Raye (Losey) Dittmer, 76, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away peacefully Friday, November 25, 2022 at Samaritan Hospital in Macon, Missouri. Born September 7, 1946 in Bloomington, Illinois, Donna was the daughter of the late John Gerald and Myrtle (Cross) Losey. She was united in marriage to Dean Dittmer in 1966 at the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Kirksville, Missouri. Dean preceded her in death in September of 2007. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Teri Dittmer, in December of 1995.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Queen City 4-H club holding its winter clothing drive once again

QUEEN CITY, Mo. — It's that time of year when organizations hold their annual winter coat drives. But, time is running out to donate a winter coat or other items to the Queen City 4-H coat drive. Items are being collected through Friday. After members collect the items, this...
QUEEN CITY, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville man accused of stealing, using credit cards to make purchases

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man faces five charges after a Kirksville woman reported her wallet was stolen from her SUV on Saturday. Kirksville police started an investigation that led them to a suspect: Terry Jones, 42, of Kirksville. Officers learned that Jones had used the woman's stolen...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville School District weighing transportation options for students

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville School District will soon be weighing transportation options for students. After 88 years, the Weber family is retiring from bus services. “It has been an honor to serve the school district and the community for all these years," said Shannon Weber. The district will...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Carrie Lynn Cornelison, 40, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Carrie Lynn Cornelison, 40, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home. The daughter of Alan and Patricia (Pitt) Cornelison she was born January 14, 1982 in Kirksville, Missouri. Carrie is survived by her father, Alan Cornelison of Kirksville, MO; four sisters, Jessica Sipe, Jennifer Cornelison,...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Recent Livingston County Bookings At Area Jails

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings into area jails. Sunday, 32-year-old Brendan Allen Freed of Kansas City was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to begin serving a 10-day sentence after a guilty plea for trespassing. Friday, 47-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe is held...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

James Lewis 'Jim' Bolton, 89, of Kirksville, Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home

James Lewis “Jim” Bolton, 89, of Kirksville sadly passed away with son Brian at his side at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO, during a brief period of comfort care on November 15, 2022, the date of his 89th birthday. Jim was a soft-spoken man, and everyone that met him thought he was always a real gentleman, kind and fair to everyone, tolerant, and quietly intelligent.
KIRKSVILLE, MO

