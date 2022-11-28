Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Police: Hannibal caregiver arrested for physically injuring child
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on accusations he physically injured a child in his care. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Marion County Children’s Division notified the Hannibal Police Department that a one-year-old child had been examined at Hannibal Regional Hospital on Monday, then transferred to a hospital to a St. Louis area hospital for broken bones and other potential serious injuries.
ktvo.com
Centerville man found guilty in northeast Missouri assault
KAHOKA, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was convicted this week of a crime in northeast Missouri. A Clark County jury found Martin "Marty" Wright, 56, of Centerville, Iowa, guilty Tuesday of first-degree assault. The trial was held in Clark County on a change of venue from Schuyler County.
ktvo.com
Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
kttn.com
Kirksville teenager injured in crash north of La Plata
A Kirksville teenager was hurt Saturday night when the pickup truck he was driving overturned off a road in Macon County. The 16-year-old boy was taken by private vehicle to Northeast Missouri Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened on Igloo Trail one mile north of La Plata...
kttn.com
Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany
A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
ktvo.com
Nancy Ann Bruce (Cullum) of Unionville, Mo., 82, Casady-Luscan Funeral Home
Nancy Ann Bruce (Cullum) of Unionville, Missouri peacefully entered eternal rest and her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, surrounded by the love and support of her of her family. She was born in Centerville, Iowa on Thursday, January 11, 1940, the daughter of Geoffrey and Anna (Miller) Cullum.
ktvo.com
MoDOT announces completion of North Baltimore Street project in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced the completion of the North Baltimore Street project in Kirksville. Drivers are now able to use a middle turn lane to access businesses and streets along that stretch of the road. The additional lane and other work...
kttn.com
Passengers flee two-car crash in Chillicothe before police arrive on scene
Witnesses say several passengers in a vehicle fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe on Friday night, November 25th before police officers arrived. Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel, reports the driver of that vehicle was from Mexico and was treated for injuries at the Hedrick Medical Center.
muddyrivernews.com
Signs throughout Bed Bath & Beyond store in Quincy indicate it will be closing
QUINCY — The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Quincy avoided the first cut of stores that were announced in September to be closing by the end of the year. However, the Quincy location now has signs throughout the store at 5100 Broadway indicating it will be closing. Nothing...
ktvo.com
Tri-Rivers Classic Semi-Finals
Schuyler County is the home of the Tri-Rivers Classic Classic, and their girls were trying to advance to the semi-finals versus Brookfield. In the boys bracket, North Shelby was taking on Putnam County. The Novinger Tournament has also been played this week as Green City looked to advance.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police requesting assistance from public in locating suspect who fled on foot after abandoning vehicle
Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot from officers. It was after 2 am Sunday when Chillicothe Police attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Vine Street and Webster Street. Police said the driver of the vehicle failed to yield, and drove eastbound, eventually striking the railroad tracks where it became high-centered. The driver then fled the scene on foot.
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
ktvo.com
Donna Raye (Losey) Dittmer, 76, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Donna Raye (Losey) Dittmer, 76, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away peacefully Friday, November 25, 2022 at Samaritan Hospital in Macon, Missouri. Born September 7, 1946 in Bloomington, Illinois, Donna was the daughter of the late John Gerald and Myrtle (Cross) Losey. She was united in marriage to Dean Dittmer in 1966 at the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Kirksville, Missouri. Dean preceded her in death in September of 2007. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Teri Dittmer, in December of 1995.
ktvo.com
Queen City 4-H club holding its winter clothing drive once again
QUEEN CITY, Mo. — It's that time of year when organizations hold their annual winter coat drives. But, time is running out to donate a winter coat or other items to the Queen City 4-H coat drive. Items are being collected through Friday. After members collect the items, this...
ktvo.com
Kirksville man accused of stealing, using credit cards to make purchases
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man faces five charges after a Kirksville woman reported her wallet was stolen from her SUV on Saturday. Kirksville police started an investigation that led them to a suspect: Terry Jones, 42, of Kirksville. Officers learned that Jones had used the woman's stolen...
ktvo.com
Kirksville School District weighing transportation options for students
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville School District will soon be weighing transportation options for students. After 88 years, the Weber family is retiring from bus services. “It has been an honor to serve the school district and the community for all these years," said Shannon Weber. The district will...
ktvo.com
Carrie Lynn Cornelison, 40, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Carrie Lynn Cornelison, 40, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home. The daughter of Alan and Patricia (Pitt) Cornelison she was born January 14, 1982 in Kirksville, Missouri. Carrie is survived by her father, Alan Cornelison of Kirksville, MO; four sisters, Jessica Sipe, Jennifer Cornelison,...
kchi.com
Recent Livingston County Bookings At Area Jails
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings into area jails. Sunday, 32-year-old Brendan Allen Freed of Kansas City was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to begin serving a 10-day sentence after a guilty plea for trespassing. Friday, 47-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe is held...
ktvo.com
James Lewis 'Jim' Bolton, 89, of Kirksville, Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
James Lewis “Jim” Bolton, 89, of Kirksville sadly passed away with son Brian at his side at Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO, during a brief period of comfort care on November 15, 2022, the date of his 89th birthday. Jim was a soft-spoken man, and everyone that met him thought he was always a real gentleman, kind and fair to everyone, tolerant, and quietly intelligent.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests over the weekend of Friday, November 25, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports several arrests over the weekend. Twenty-five-year-old David McGary of Maryville was arrested early Saturday morning in Nodaway County. He was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was transported to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold. Twenty-five-year-old Decotas Powell of...
