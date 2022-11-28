ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toys for Tots Christmas Concert aims to thousands of kids in the Springfield area

By Sha'Diya Tomlin
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Tonight, veterans in Springfield did what they could to ensure local children have something under the tree come Christmas morning. A ‘Toys for Tots Christmas Concert’ was held at the Elks Lodge.

“This will be our first annual Christmas concert for Toys for Tots,” said Nolan Moody who is a committee chair for the Elks Lodge.

The story behind a $700 Thanksgiving dinner tip at a Springfield restaurant

The United States Marine Corps reserve’s “Toys for Tots” program collects toys for children whose families may not be able to for the holiday.

Last year, Toys for Tots helped nearly 5 thousand kids in the Springfield area.

“All the donations that are collected here, 100% goes to the local Toys for Tots, and the Marines will collect all the funds and the toys, and it all goes to local area kids,” said Moody who is a committee chair for the Elks Lodge.

Sunday night’s concert had music from the wings of a swing big band, playing all the classic Christmas music. And they decided to do their first big performance since covid here to get everyone in the giving spirit.

The Elks Lodge Christmas concert was put together to raise donations in all forms.

