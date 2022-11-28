ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
ApeCoin Surges 5%, Defying US Restrictions On Staking

ApeCoin APE/USD, the native token behind the Yuga Labs ecosystem is up 5% in the last 24 hours, becoming one of the top gainers of the day. What Happened: The surge came as the Ape Foundation on Tuesday started permitting investors to stake their APE, and more than $30 million worth of the tokens were deposited into its contract.
Trump's Billionaire Neighbor Warned The Economy Was In An 'Omnibubble,' He Was Right

Greene, worth $7.2 billion, said he expects a recession to settle in by the second quarter of 2023. According to Jeff Greene, who turned a $50 million investment into $500 million in 2008 by purchasing credit default swaps on bonds backed by subprime mortgages as the housing bubble burst, the economy is currently experiencing a new asset bubble, including those in crypto, SPACs, overvalued tech stocks, and real estate.
Rocket Lab USA Is Ready For Liftoff, Morgan Stanley Says

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine T Liwag reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB with a price target of $10.00. Dedicated space companies have had a tough 2022, including Rocket Lab, said the analyst. Space firms that listed in 2021 are down a median 66%...
Jim Cramer Says Crypto Is A 'Gigantic Con': Why He Sold Bitcoin, Ethereum Near The Top

Jim Cramer cashed out of his crypto investments last year and bought a farm with the earnings. Now he's wondering if the entire space is just one big con. What To Know: Cramer sold all of his Bitcoin BTC/USD last year and bought Ethereum ETH/USD instead, noting that people actually use the latter to transact. However, he sold his Ethereum position after he found out his bank was unwilling to accept it.
Dow Dips Over 500 Points; Nasdaq Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 2.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 1.50% to 33,436.64 while the NASDAQ fell 2.51% to 10,958.00. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.95% to 3,920.68. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by just...
