Read full article on original website
Related
After Meeting Elon Musk, Japanese Billionaire Ready For 'Big Announcement' On Space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Tesla Looks To Lure China Buyers With Another $860 Discount For Inventory Cars: What Investors Should Know
Tesla Inc. TSLA is handing out further incentives to China buyers as the country grapples with the impact of on-and-off recurrences of COVID-19. What Happened: Tesla’s China customers who opt to buy an inventory car would receive a discount of 6,000 yen ($860), Reuters reported, citing a company representative.
Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg
A group of Meta Platforms, Inc META workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology...
If G7 Price Cap On Russian Oil Backfires, These 3 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks Could Benefit
As the Group of Seven (G7) and European Union announced a plan to set a price cap on Russian oil of $60 per barrel, set to take effect on Dec. 5, 2022, it is evident that the energy crisis is far from over. That's because Russian President Vladimir Putin said he will not sell oil at a lower price cap.
This Apple Option Saw Massive Surge In Volumes: What Could Have Happened?
In the last five days, Apple Inc AAPL shares have risen 1.65% but failed to breach the $150 level. Options data shows that the 150-strike Call option with the Dec. 9 expiry has seen the maximum volume at 118,605, according to Barchart data. Interestingly, a significant rise in volumes has...
ApeCoin Surges 5%, Defying US Restrictions On Staking
ApeCoin APE/USD, the native token behind the Yuga Labs ecosystem is up 5% in the last 24 hours, becoming one of the top gainers of the day. What Happened: The surge came as the Ape Foundation on Tuesday started permitting investors to stake their APE, and more than $30 million worth of the tokens were deposited into its contract.
Is Elon Musk Unwittingly Helping Mark Zuckerberg? Why This Meta Analyst Can See Stock Doubling Within Months
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares slumped about 7% on Tuesday amid reports of a regulatory setback in Europe. Undeterred by the sell-off, Empirical Financial’s Whitney Tilson threw his weight behind the company and the stock. What Happened: Meta is facing at least eight headwinds and these have impacted the...
Putin's Point Man On Energy Says Russia Won't Adhere To Western Oil Price Cap Even If It Has To Cut Production
President Vladimir Putin's point man on energy and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said even if Russia has to trim production, it will not sell oil subject to a Western price cap, Reuters reported on Sunday. The Group of Seven (G7) nations have agreed to put a price cap...
Benzinga
'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Says 'Losers' Watching Stocks While Real Problem is Elsewhere: 'Major Crash To Come'
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," is warning investors about the need to focus on the bond market, which is much larger than the stock market and seeing its "biggest crash since 1788." The View: The personal finance Guru in a tweet said the "real problem is...
Benzinga
EXCLUSIVE: Top 10 Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In November 2022: Where Do Tesla, Apple, A Donald Trump-Linked SPAC Rank?
YTD Return: -14.7%. The leading ETF tracking the S&P 500 Index is widely seen as a gauge of overall market health and is often used with top market-moving and macroeconomic news items. After ranking as the eighth most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro in 2021, the ETF often topped the list in 2022 for other months.
Benzinga
Tesla, Apple, MongoDB, GameStop, SentinelOne: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Retail Investors' Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% lower on Tuesday as recession worries weighed on investors’ minds. The Nasdaq closed 2% lower, while the Dow Jones ended 1.03% down and the S&P 500 declined 1.44%. Meanwhile, the following five stocks are drawing retail investors’ attention:. 1. Tesla Inc...
Trump's Billionaire Neighbor Warned The Economy Was In An 'Omnibubble,' He Was Right
Greene, worth $7.2 billion, said he expects a recession to settle in by the second quarter of 2023. According to Jeff Greene, who turned a $50 million investment into $500 million in 2008 by purchasing credit default swaps on bonds backed by subprime mortgages as the housing bubble burst, the economy is currently experiencing a new asset bubble, including those in crypto, SPACs, overvalued tech stocks, and real estate.
Rocket Lab USA Is Ready For Liftoff, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine T Liwag reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB with a price target of $10.00. Dedicated space companies have had a tough 2022, including Rocket Lab, said the analyst. Space firms that listed in 2021 are down a median 66%...
Benzinga
Shiba Inu Among Top 10 Crypto Purchases By Ethereum Whales: Which Others Made It To The List?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, the second largest canine-themed cryptocurrency, has made its way into the top ten most-bought cryptocurrencies by whales on the Ethereum ETH/USD network. What Happened: On Tuesday, WhaleStats tweeted that SHIB is among the ten cryptos most purchased tokens by the 5,000 biggest ETH whales. Other tokens like...
Cramer Brings This S&P 500 Chart Analysis Under Spotlight: 'Broader Market Might Be In For A Bumpy Ride...'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer has sounded a word of caution, saying that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam, according to a CNBC report. “The charts, as interpreted by Jessica Inskip, suggest that the broader market might be in for a bumpy ride...
Benzinga
Jim Cramer Says Crypto Is A 'Gigantic Con': Why He Sold Bitcoin, Ethereum Near The Top
Jim Cramer cashed out of his crypto investments last year and bought a farm with the earnings. Now he's wondering if the entire space is just one big con. What To Know: Cramer sold all of his Bitcoin BTC/USD last year and bought Ethereum ETH/USD instead, noting that people actually use the latter to transact. However, he sold his Ethereum position after he found out his bank was unwilling to accept it.
Lucid Group Needs Recharge After Long Descent: What's Next For The EV Stock?
The exodus out of overvalued companies, especially those in the electric vehicle sector, continues in Tuesday’s session. Leading the charge on the downside is Lucid Group Inc LCID, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Insanity In 2021: From its year-end closing price of $10.01 in 2020,...
Benzinga
Dow Dips Over 500 Points; Nasdaq Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 2.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 1.50% to 33,436.64 while the NASDAQ fell 2.51% to 10,958.00. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.95% to 3,920.68. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by just...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0