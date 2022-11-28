Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Alexander's Offers $800 Remy Martin Tasting, MealThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Honeymoon locations—San Francisco, CaliforniaStephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
Related
49erswebzone
49ers Notebook: Bosa looking to silence Dolphins-loving friends; McGlinchey ready for ‘fun challenge’; Mason impressing
Nick Bosa grew up in Fort Lauderdale. He spends his time off during the offseason there, training with his brother, Joey. The Miami Dolphins are his hometown team. On Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers defensive end will be looking to end the Dolphins' winning streak and maybe silence some of his friends.
49erswebzone
Kyle Shanahan responds to Raheem Mostert’s criticism of 49ers
In a recent feature for Go Long, Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert criticized his former team and upcoming opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, for how they handled his injury situation last year. Mostert suffered a knee injury during Week 1, and the 49ers felt the running back would miss...
49erswebzone
49ers announce practice squad moves ahead of Dolphins game
The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the team's practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team released cornerback Ka'dar Hollman. Turay (6-5, 253) was waived by the team on November 26 after defensive lineman T.Y. McGill was promoted to the active roster....
Yardbarker
Former 49ers Make Harsh Statements About the Team
Following the San Francisco 49ers win against the New Orleans Saints, there were reports that two former 49ers players made some harsh statements about the team. San Francisco is set to play the Miami Dolphins this Sunday. Miami’s head coach, Mike McDaniel was previously the 49ers offensive coordinator. Former 49ers runningbacks, Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr made interesting remarks about San Francisco’s offense, specifically against their quarterback.
49erswebzone
Kyle Shanahan explains timing of 49ers signing CB Janoris Jenkins to the practice squad
The San Francisco 49ers added a veteran Pro Bowl cornerback today ... to the practice squad. The team signed former second-round draft pick Janoris Jenkins. During a conference call, head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the timing of the signing. Jenkins, after all, has been available all season. So why now?
49erswebzone
Three 49ers lead their positions in NFC Pro Bowl voting
According to an NFL press release, the following three San Francisco 49ers players lead their respective positions in Pro Bowl votes for the NFC. For those wondering where some other 49ers players stand, ESPN's Nick Wagoner states that Christian McCaffrey is the second running back in the voting for the NFC, behind Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants. In addition, George Kittle is second among NFC tight ends, behind T.J. Hockenson of the Minnesota Vikings.
49erswebzone
Playoff Picture: Where the 49ers stand ahead of Week 13 clash with Dolphins
Not much has changed with the NFC playoff picture compared to last week. The only difference is that the Washington Commanders have ousted the Seattle Seahawks from the top seven and would now be the final Wildcard team if the season ended today. The 49ers' Week 12 win over the...
49erswebzone
No Huddle Podcast: Breaking Down the 49ers’ Shutout Victory with Jason Aponte
(Episode 192) - Al Sacco, Brian Renick and Zain Naqvi are joined by 49ers Webzone alum, Jason Aponte of Niners Nation. The guys discuss how elite the defense has been, how it was built from the ground up, Jimmy Garoppolo's identity, the impact of the Elijah Mitchell injury. Plus, reaction to Raheem Mostert's shot at Jimmy G and more!
49erswebzone
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on facing 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan, Nick Bosa
There are a lot of storylines surrounding the upcoming Week 13 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. First, it features Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel going up against his former mentor, Kyle Shanahan. It will also feature running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. returning to Levi's Stadium for the first time.
49erswebzone
Elijah Mitchell to miss 6-8 weeks with MCL sprain, other 49ers injury updates from Kyle Shanahan
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan jumped on a conference call with reporters on Monday, a day after the team's 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints. He provided several injury updates from the game. Running back Elijah Mitchell suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee. The team...
49erswebzone
49ers mailbag: Will Armstead play this week? What’s the plan at RB? Will Garoppolo return next season?
The San Francisco 49ers are in the home stretch, with only six games remaining. After Sunday's victory over the New Orleans Saints, you'd think 49ers fans have nothing to worry about. But a handful of injuries, and some tough upcoming opponents, have given fans plenty of reasons to fret. We...
49erswebzone
The 49ers’ Defense is Becoming Elite Again: 5 Observations about Saints-49ers
This 2022 iteration of the 49ers is endlessly fascinating to watch. One of the best teams in football one week, getting humiliated the next. Back to the future, forward with the past. But as turbulent and ramshackle as it's been, the 49ers are morphing into a team ready to dominate in the playoffs, just as head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have always believed. Here are 5 observations from yesterday's win over the Saints.
49erswebzone
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 13 matchup vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
49erswebzone
49ers DE Nick Bosa named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November. Bosa totaled 10 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks in November. He was part of a 49ers defense that held their opponent to 16 or fewer points in each of their three games during the month. Bosa is one of two NFC players to record a sack in each game from Weeks 10-12. This is the second Defensive Player of the Month award for Bosa. He earned theaward rookie in October of 2019. Bosa becomes the second 49ers player ever to earn multiple Defensive Player of the Month honors, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley.
49erswebzone
Can 49ers WR Jauan Jennings build off big game vs. Saints?
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings was the team's leading pass-catcher on Sunday, hauling in six passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, his second-most productive total of the season. Jennings, who has been relatively quiet this season after a strong finish to his 2021 campaign, put together an...
49erswebzone
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey, Charles Omenihu don’t practice; Deebo Samuel, Arik Armstead limited
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Christian McCaffrey didn't practice. The running back worked through some knee irritation on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn't sure if the situation would keep McCaffrey from playing this weekend.
Jimmie Ward on what makes Jimmy Garoppolo a 49ers locker room favorite, why he expects to hit free agency
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing some sound football. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback has had his share of critics over the years, but his team has won four consecutive games now and sits alone atop the NFC West. In Week 11, the offense seemed to be firing on all cylinders. Then, in Week 12, the defense took over and shut out the New Orleans Saints.
49erswebzone
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 12 win vs. Saints
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, injuries from the game....
49erswebzone
“I’m not sure they can be stopped”: Where the 49ers stand in Week 13 power rankings
The San Francisco 49ers turned in a gutsy shutout victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 12, winning their fourth consecutive game and earning a full-game lead atop the NFC West. The upcoming matchup may be among their toughest of the season, though. The 49ers are set to host their former offensive coordinator, now head coach of the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, at Levi's Stadium in Week 13.
NBC Sports
McDaniel cracks perfect joke about facing Shanahan, 49ers
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It's a matchup that has been a long time coming, as the two coaches first crossed paths in the NFL on the 2006 Houston Texans. Shanahan was a 27-year-old wide receivers coach and McDaniel was a 23-year-old offensive assistant under Gary Kubiak.
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 1