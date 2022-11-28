Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State rides 2-game winning streak into No. 17 DukeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Maye, UNC seeking first conference football title since 1980 vs. 'gold standard' Clemson
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye snapped one 42-year ACC drought this week for the Tar Heels' football program, becoming the first UNC player since defensive star Lawrence Taylor to be named the league's player of the year. On Saturday, Maye can help the Tar Heels end another ACC skid. UNC...
No. 17 Duke tops No. 25 Ohio State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Kyle Filipowski had 16 points, including a key three-point play with 2:37 left, to help No. 17 Duke beat No. 25 Ohio State 81-72 on Wednesday night in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Jeremy Roach added 13 points for the Blue Devils (7-2), who had...
Clemson, North Carolina square off for ACC championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Its College Football Playoff hopes dashed following a devastating loss to in-state rival South Carolina, No. 10 Clemson is turning its attention to returning to its familiar perch atop of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers (10-2, 8-0 ACC, No. 9 CFP) are seeking their seventh...
Boys Basketball: Hillside stuns Cardinal Gibbons with rally, wins 74-67 in OT
The Hillside Hornets erased a huge early deficit to earn a 74-67 win over the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders at home in Durham on Tuesday night. Gibbons came out with a spectacular energy level on the road early, jumping out to a quick 10-5 lead and building on it through the first quarter.
Maye selected as ACC Player of the Year
Greensboro, N.C. — North Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who leads the nation in total offense and keyed the Tar Heels to the Coastal Division title, has been voted the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Player of the Year. Pitt junior defensive tackle Calijah Kancey was selected as...
UNC-Clemson is not only conference championship worth watching
College football’s conference championship games will answer questions for some and raise them for others. WRAL senior multiplatform producer Mark Bergin explains the reasons to watch each conference championship game. The College Football Playoff rankings are used throughout this story. ACC championship game: No. 23 North Carolina vs. No....
Dual team tennis state playoffs will expand in 2023-2024
Chapel Hill, N.C. — More teams will qualify for the dual team tennis state playoffs next school year. The N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors passed a measure on Thursday morning that will expand the number of qualifying teams in the dual team tennis playoffs for the 2A, 3A, and 4A classifications.
Bowl projections for North Carolina, NC State and Duke ahead of conference championship weekend
The college football regular season is done and the College Football Playoff is nearly set. After the conference championship games wrap up on Saturday, teams with at least six wins this season will wait to see which of the 41 bowl games they’ll play in. WRAL senior multiplatform producer...
Momentum picking back up for Miami on the recruiting trail
Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes are flipping prospects and in position for several top targets down the stretch.
Grimsley, Weddington head coaches preview 4A West final together
Grimsley head football coach Darryl Brown and Weddington head football coach Andy Capone joined HighSchoolOT for a combined interview to preview Friday's 4A western regional final between the Whirlies and the Warriors.
travelmag.com
7 of the Most Charming Golf Courses in and around Miami
Renowned for its pristine beaches, non-stop nightlife, and year-round sunshine, the coastal metropolis of Miami in South Florida is also home to a smattering of delightful golf courses. From abundant courses open to the public to greens set inside lavish resorts and country clubs, Miami and its surroundings boast a...
NCHSAA approves 10% raise for officials in all sports effective in January
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A raise for high school sports officials and referees was approved unanimously by the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors on Thursday morning during its regular winter meeting in Chapel Hill. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, officials in all sports will receive a 10%...
NBC Miami
North Miami High School Football Star Killed in Shooting in NE Miami-Dade Neighborhood
Police were investigating after a high school football star was killed in a shooting in a neighborhood in northeast Miami-Dade Tuesday. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Sierra Drive. Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim was shot and ran to a house for help. He collapsed and...
The 6 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Miami, Florida
If you're searching for a safe community that your kids will love to live, learn, and play in, here are six family-friendly neighborhoods for you.
wlrn.org
Miami's proud (boy) tradition is preserved: Kevin Cabrera is the new Joe Carollo
COMMENTARY: If you feared there's no successor to Joe Carollo as the blowtorch-bearer of Miami's banana-republic politics, look no further than Kevin Cabrera. Good news, fellow Miami-Dade denizens! We finally have a worthy successor to Joe Carollo! His name is Kevin Cabrera — and he’s already filling “Crazy Joe’s” shameless shoes.
NCHSAA could be expanding to as many as 7 classifications under new amendment proposal
Chapel Hill, N.C. — For the second time in nearly three years, the N.C. High School Athletic Association will hold a vote of the full membership in hopes of changing the bylaws to allow for the addition of new classifications. At the NCHSAA Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday,...
These brothers have given away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
The Real Housewives of Miami's Season 5 Taglines Revealed
These one-liners are as hot as Florida's weather. The Real Housewives of Miami is back on Peacock for a brand-new season Dec. 8. And before fans catch up with returning stars Alexia Nepola, Larsa...
themiamihurricane.com
Miami Icon and Restauranter Passes Away
Founder of famous Cuban restaurants La Carreta and Versailles, Felipe Valls Sr. passed away on Nov. 26 at the age of 89. Valls fled from Cuba and the Castro regime in 1960 to Miami where he set aside money until he could afford to open his first restaurant, Badia’s. He later sold Badia’sto to create his most famous dining destination, Versailles.
nomadlawyer.org
South Beach : No Matter How Hard The Tide Hits, The sand will Soften Your Landing
South Beach Florida – Beaches, Nightlife and Art Deco Architecture. Located on the Atlantic Coast, the city of South Beach Florida is known for its beaches, nightlife and Art Deco architecture. While the beaches are certainly the most famous, there are also a number of other sites that draw visitors to the area. For instance, the Wolfsonian-FIU, which has a large collection of modern art, is located in South Beach.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
70K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0