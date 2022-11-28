ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

WRAL News

Clemson, North Carolina square off for ACC championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Its College Football Playoff hopes dashed following a devastating loss to in-state rival South Carolina, No. 10 Clemson is turning its attention to returning to its familiar perch atop of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers (10-2, 8-0 ACC, No. 9 CFP) are seeking their seventh...
CLEMSON, SC
Maye selected as ACC Player of the Year

Greensboro, N.C. — North Carolina redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who leads the nation in total offense and keyed the Tar Heels to the Coastal Division title, has been voted the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Player of the Year. Pitt junior defensive tackle Calijah Kancey was selected as...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC-Clemson is not only conference championship worth watching

College football’s conference championship games will answer questions for some and raise them for others. WRAL senior multiplatform producer Mark Bergin explains the reasons to watch each conference championship game. The College Football Playoff rankings are used throughout this story. ACC championship game: No. 23 North Carolina vs. No....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Dual team tennis state playoffs will expand in 2023-2024

Chapel Hill, N.C. — More teams will qualify for the dual team tennis state playoffs next school year. The N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors passed a measure on Thursday morning that will expand the number of qualifying teams in the dual team tennis playoffs for the 2A, 3A, and 4A classifications.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
travelmag.com

7 of the Most Charming Golf Courses in and around Miami

Renowned for its pristine beaches, non-stop nightlife, and year-round sunshine, the coastal metropolis of Miami in South Florida is also home to a smattering of delightful golf courses. From abundant courses open to the public to greens set inside lavish resorts and country clubs, Miami and its surroundings boast a...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Miami's proud (boy) tradition is preserved: Kevin Cabrera is the new Joe Carollo

COMMENTARY: If you feared there's no successor to Joe Carollo as the blowtorch-bearer of Miami's banana-republic politics, look no further than Kevin Cabrera. Good news, fellow Miami-Dade denizens! We finally have a worthy successor to Joe Carollo! His name is Kevin Cabrera — and he’s already filling “Crazy Joe’s” shameless shoes.
MIAMI, FL
Ash Jurberg

These brothers have given away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Miami Icon and Restauranter Passes Away

Founder of famous Cuban restaurants La Carreta and Versailles, Felipe Valls Sr. passed away on Nov. 26 at the age of 89. Valls fled from Cuba and the Castro regime in 1960 to Miami where he set aside money until he could afford to open his first restaurant, Badia’s. He later sold Badia’sto to create his most famous dining destination, Versailles.
MIAMI, FL
nomadlawyer.org

South Beach : No Matter How Hard The Tide Hits, The sand will Soften Your Landing

South Beach Florida – Beaches, Nightlife and Art Deco Architecture. Located on the Atlantic Coast, the city of South Beach Florida is known for its beaches, nightlife and Art Deco architecture. While the beaches are certainly the most famous, there are also a number of other sites that draw visitors to the area. For instance, the Wolfsonian-FIU, which has a large collection of modern art, is located in South Beach.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
