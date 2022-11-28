Read full article on original website
John Cooper
John Cooper, 69, of Magnolia passed away Monday night, November 28, 2022, at Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC, in Magnolia.
Otis Featherston
Otis Featherston, 68, of Magnolia, formerly of Lewisville, passed from this life on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his residence. He was fondly called “PieJoe.” He was born to the late Hattie Ann Bishop of Stamps and C.V. Featherston of Lewisville on July 27, 1954. Mr. Featherston retired...
Derol Mayo
Derol Mayo, 67, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at his home. Derol was born on October 16, 1955 in Magnolia to the late Edward Collier and Mary Helen (Morehead) Mayo. He was an operator for Albemarle Corporation and a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church. Derol...
Glenda F. Pate
Glenda F. Pate, 77, of McNeil passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana. Glenda was born on August 14, 1945 in Camden to the late Floyd E. Robison and Margaret (Christie) Tucker. She was a homemaker and a member of the Rugged Cross Cowboy Church in Magnolia. She was a member of the Master Gardeners, and loved gardening, sewing and spending time with her family.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, December 1, 2022: The time may still come for both the Brown Dense and lignite
Yes, we do sometimes worry that all of this lithium news could be a Charlie Brown, Lucy and the football moment. That at the last moment the ball will be pulled away and we’re on our backside. We remember the Lower Smackover Brown Dense. But with Lanxess and the Koch family backing Southern Lithium, and Albemarle and Tetra Technologies backing themselves, it does look like something will happen with lithium. We can hold out hope, too, that the unconventional Brown Dense oil and gas play might someday become an economic driver in this region. Our hopes for major oil production from the Brown Dense fell through a decade ago. That doesn’t mean there will be a similar result one or two decades from now. Lithium has been available to the local bromine industry for 60 years but smart people have only recently figured out how to profitably extract lithium from the same brine. Technology and techniques improve, and maybe the LSBD will enjoy a similar breakthrough.
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, November 29
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 29, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Alisha Camille Jackson, 808 Kennedy, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November 22. Lafayette. Algiea Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed November...
Magnolia Christmas Parade/SAU Celebration of Lights tonight
The Magnolia Christmas Parade and Southern Arkansas University Celebration of Lights are tonight. Parade-time temperature will be in the upper 40s with a slight chance of rain. Parade units will step off at 5 p.m. with the theme, “Magic of the Movies!” The parade is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County...
Christmas Open House December 10 at Heritage Museum
South Arkansas Heritage Museum in Magnolia will hold its first Christmas Open House from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, December 10. Hot cider and cookies will be served. Seasonal décor and new artifacts will be on display. The event is free and open to the public. The museum at 317 W....
Real Estate: Six houses sell in Columbia County
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded October 31 - November 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, November 29, 2022: Lithium industry getting serious
Up to this point, talk about a lithium industry in South Arkansas has been just that – talk. Sure, a lot of land has been leased and one company has built a lithium production pilot plant in El Dorado. But there’s not a speck of South Arkansas lithium in any electric vehicle battery anywhere. Happily, things are getting serious. We reported Monday that Standard Lithium and Lanxess have asked the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission to come up with a financial formula for royalties that will be paid to property owners – their share of proceeds from future anticipated sales of lithium. In the immediate case, the two companies listed 1,800 individuals, families, churches, trusts, natural resources companies and others who may be in line to receive lithium royalties from Lanxess, which pumps the brine that Standard Lithium plans to market commercially as refined lithium chloride or lithium carbonate. With Albemarle Corporation’s plan to extract lithium from its Columbia County brine fields, and with Tetra Technologies eying a project to do the same in Columbia and Lafayette counties, thousands of property owners across the three counties will benefit financially after commercial production starts. In our case, it could be enough to splurge for a really nice supper. But for the local residents and companies who own more than a small slice of the Magnolia Square, hundreds or thousands of dollars could be coming their way annually. The Lanxess-Standard Lithium request to the AOGC means that lithium is getting real. CLICK HERE to see our Monday story.
CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs receives grant for maternity care access in 11 counties, including Columbia
HOT SPRINGS – CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will work to improve access to prenatal care for pregnant women across 11 Southwest Arkansas counties thanks to a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The four-year grant, the largest in the history of the...
Crossett no trouble for Magnolia
Magnolia beat Crossett 65-24 on Tuesday night at Panther Arena. The game opened the basketball season for the Magnolia boys. It extended the Panthers’ current win streak to 30 games following an undefeated season and Class 4A championship – the third in four years. The Panthers led 33-15...
Magnolia-Crossett games will start at 6 p.m.
The schedule for tonight's non-conference basketball games between Magnolia and Crossett at Panther Arena has changed. The junior varsity game has been cancelled. The ninth-grade boys' game will start at 6 p.m. followed by the varsity boy's game. Magnolia is the defending state Class 4A basketball champion. This is the...
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, November 18. Tasha Kelly, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear. Shardae Calton, 27, Magnolia, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief...
MRMC continues to recruit new staff
Magnolia Regional Medical Center ended the month of October with a negative EBITDA of $260,784. Chief Financial Officer Roxanne Stewart told the board on Monday that inpatient admissions were down to 65. She said clinic visits were 1,517. There were 129 surgeries. Emergency room visits were down to 869. The...
Magnolia students make holiday cards for military personnel
The Division of Elementary and Secondary Education recently invited all Arkansas school districts to participate in the "Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge,” and Magnolia students accepted it. HCMC is a non-profit organization created in 2017. The goal of the organization is to provide holiday cards for as many...
COVID-19 cases up by six in Ouachita County
COVID-19 cases were up by six in Ouachita County, and by one in Columbia and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,437. Total Active...
COVID-19 cases decrease in Columbia County
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County dropped by seven to 15 on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,434. Total Active Cases: 15. Down seven since Monday. Total Recovered...
Lockheed Martin-Camden gets part of Trident II contract
Lockheed Martin’s Camden facility will receive the largest part of a contract modification awarded Monday to the company’s Space Division in Titusville, FL. The company received a $49,942,303 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to exercise options under a previously awarded contract for Trident II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support.
Two companies want Oil and Gas Commission to formulate landowner royalties for South Arkansas lithium
Property owners in the brine production belt of Union, Columbia and Lafayette counties may soon learn what they will receive in royalty payments from lithium production. Lanxess Corporation and Standard Lithium subsidiary Arkansas Lithium Corporation are asking the state Oil and Gas Commission to create a method to determine royalties for lithium chloride, lithium carbonate or any other final product from their facilities.
