Philadelphia, PA

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts caps massive first half with 30-yard TD pass to Quez Watkins

By Tim McManus
ESPN
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts capped a monster first half with one of his prettiest throws yet -- a 30-yard back-shoulder dime to receiver Quez Watkins -- to give Philadelphia a 27-20 lead over the Green Bay Packers . Facing a second-and-10 from the Green Bay 30-yard line, Hurts delivered a perfect strike to the right corner of the end zone. Watkins turned and secured the catch with cornerback Rasul Douglas tight in coverage.

Hurts rushed for 103 yards in the first quarter alone, the most by a quarterback in any quarter in the last 45 seasons, per Elias. He finished with 126 rush yards at the break and added 128 yards and a touchdown through the air. The Eagles' 27 first-half points are just shy of the most the Packers have allowed in an entire game this season (28, Dallas Cowboys ).

ESPN

ESPN

