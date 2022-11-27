CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Former Virginia standouts Shawn Moore and Ryan Zimmerman will be inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame on its 50th induction weekend April 21-22, 2023 in Virginia Beach. The legendary Cavalier duo is among nine honorees selected by the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors and Honors Court Committee, features athletes, coaches, and contributors that have enjoyed success at all levels of sport.

