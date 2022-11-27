ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

Track and Field Opens Indoor Season at Liberty Kickoff Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams are set to open their 2022-23 indoor seasons when a group of sprinters and hurdlers travel to Lynchburg, Va. on Friday (Dec. 2) to compete in the Liberty Kickoff. The running events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the 60-meter hurdles, and finish with the 4×400-meter relays at 2:30 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Hoos Rise to Challenge in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas, the University of Virginia men’s basketball team proved it could defeat talented opponents away from the friendly surroundings of John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers beat Baylor in their tournament opener in Vegas and then topped Illinois, whose fans dominated the crowd at T-Mobile Arena.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Faces Penn State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (8-0, 1-0 ACC) takes on Penn State (7-0, 0-0 B1G) on Wednesday (Nov. 30) at 7 p.m., in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will stream online on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Trio Of Cavaliers Earn All-Region Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three members of the Virginia women’s soccer team earned All-Region honors it was announced by the United Soccer Coaches with the release of its annual team as Lia Godfrey, Haley Hopkins and Alexa Spaanstra were all named to a team. Godfrey was named a first...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Seven Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Accolades

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Cornerback Anthony Johnson, a first team All-ACC selection, led a group of seven Virginia football student-athletes were recognized as All-ACC performers on Tuesday (Nov. 29). Cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, linebacker Nick Jackson and punter Daniel Sparks earned Second Team All-ACC while wide receiver Keytaon Thompson earned a Third Team All-ACC nod. Defensive linemen Chico Bennett Jr. and Aaron Faumui were honorable mentions.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Godfrey Named Semifinalist For MAC Hermann Trophy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Junior midfielder Lia Godfrey has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy honoring the national Player of the Year it was announced by the United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club on Wednesday (Nov. 30). The MAC Hermann Trophy is the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Moore, Zimmerman to be Inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Former Virginia standouts Shawn Moore and Ryan Zimmerman will be inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame on its 50th induction weekend April 21-22, 2023 in Virginia Beach. The legendary Cavalier duo is among nine honorees selected by the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors and Honors Court Committee, features athletes, coaches, and contributors that have enjoyed success at all levels of sport.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

