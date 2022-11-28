Kansas volleyball selected for the NCAA tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks women’s volleyball team is going dancing.

On Sunday, the Jayhawks were selected to face seventh-seeded Miami Hurricanes (19-10) in the first round in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The match is set for Thursday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. CT in the Devaney Center.

The winner of the match will face the winner of two seeded Nebraska and Delaware State.

The Jayhawks are headed to the tournament for the second consecutive season. In 2021, Kansas went to the Sweet 16 after defeating Creighton in 3-1 in Omaha, Nebraska in the second round.

It was the first time since 2015 Kansas made a Sweet 16 appearance.

Kansas ended the regular season 18-10 overall, 8-8 in Big 12 play and fifth in the 2022 Big 12 standings.

No. 7 Miami finished the season 19-10 overall and 12-6 in the ACC. Miami finished their regular season at home in Coral Gables, Florida and was swept by Florida State 3-0.

The loss in the finale to the Seminoles snapped a six-match winning streak for the Hurricanes, who picked up wins during the streak against No. 10 Georgia Tech, Duke and two wins apiece against Clemson and Syracuse.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.