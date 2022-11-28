ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Newport Illuminated Boat Parade canceled

Due to expected gale force winds and heavy rains, the City of Newport announced this afternoon that this weekend’s Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled. The City’s annual food drive for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will go on with donations accepted through the weekend at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.
NEWPORT, RI
Block Island Times

No more music festivals at Ballard’s on Block Island

After months of discussions behind closed doors, the Town of New Shoreham and Ballard’s have reached a settlement agreement in the matter of the liquor and outdoor entertainment license suspensions imposed by the town on August 22, 2022. The suspensions came as a result of problems that occurred throughout the summer at the popular beach resort venue that culminated on August 8, Victory Day in Rhode Island, when Ballard’s hosted a Reggae Festival.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
rinewstoday.com

Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …

Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Local music venues look to help you beat the winter blues

The winter solstice isn’t until December 21 this year, but around Southern Rhode Island, the frigid weather associated with the season usually arrives a lot sooner. Before you know it, you’ll be switching up your flannel shirts for a snowsuit and switching from raking leaves to shoveling ice and snow.
WESTERLY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders head to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Recreational marijuana is officially for sale in Rhode Island. Five existing pot shops in the state are now “hybrid” stores, selling both medical and recreational cannabis. The first business that opened its doors on Thursday was Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket at 5 a.m. and Karen Ballou was their first customer. “It’s […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
rhodycigar.com

URI students show up for Narragansett midterm election

During the 2022 midterm elections, there was a significant increase in student voter registration in the town of Narragansett. Graphic by: Elizabeth Wong. Before the midterm elections this year, a number of University of Rhode Island officials urged students who lived off-campus to register to vote in the towns they live in during the school year.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Valley Breeze

Video: Local couple loving second act as Santa and Mrs. Claus

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mrs. Malinda Claus says she remembers watching her husband, who had grown long hair and a handlebar mustache, interact with their new grandchild, thinking as she looked on what a great Santa Claus he’d make. Everywhere he went people would tell him how much he...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Obituary: Alan B. Webber, 70

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Alan B. Webber, 70, died Wednesday, November 23, surrounded by his family at home. He was the beloved...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Holiday decor preparations before heavy wind, rain

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — With heavy rain and wind set to come Rhode Island’s way Wednesday, one mayor gave some tips to keep holiday décor secure. Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi has hosted holiday light shows and decorations in his front yard for roughly two decades. “I’ve engineered...
WARWICK, RI
reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Selectmen Approve Land Swap

On Monday, the Board of Selectmen approved a memorandum of purchase and sale of real estate between the Housing Authority and the Town of Rehoboth. In exchange for giving the town a six acre parcel of land off of Anawan Street, the Housing Authority will be given control over 5.41 acres of land on Bay State Road which contains the Anawan School and the adjacent site where the former Council on Aging was located.
REHOBOTH, MA
nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between Nov. 21 & Nov. 29

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 29. Seller: Suzann McPartlin (executrix) Buyer: Susan Kidwell & Patrick McGourty. Price: $475,000. 85 Douglas Pike. Seller: Preferred Property Solutions, LLC. Buyer: Steven Goulet. Price: $295,000.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Smithonian

A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Money

This article is republished from Narratively, a storytelling platform that celebrates the diversity of humanity. Read the original article. Tuesday, October 6, 1885, was a rainy morning on bustling Levin Street in Newport, Rhode Island. Despite the rain, the day began like any other, with milkmen and delivery boys making their usual rounds. Wives and daughters carried out their household duties while keeping an eye on the small children. Horses pulled wagons and carriages noisily up and down the short artery between swanky Bellevue Avenue to the east and Thames Street, the commercial heart of Newport, to the west. On either side of Levin Street, a diverse population occupied homes that were interspersed between bars, liveries and family-run businesses. Among the clamor of the morning, the first gunshot from the Burton residence at 63 Levin Street went relatively unnoticed. A few neighbors would later say, upon reflection, that they’d heard that first shot. When a second shot quickly followed, folks paused their morning activities to listen. Then the screaming began.
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Newport Avenue project now has substantial residential component

PAWTUCKET – The latest version of plans for the Narragansett Park Plaza off Newport Avenue shows more than triple the residential space that was originally proposed and none of the 118,770 square feet of office space that was once included in the proposal. Kelly Coates, president and CEO of...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

