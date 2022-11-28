Read full article on original website
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Illuminated Boat Parade canceled
Due to expected gale force winds and heavy rains, the City of Newport announced this afternoon that this weekend’s Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled. The City’s annual food drive for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center will go on with donations accepted through the weekend at the Newport Harbormaster’s Office.
Block Island Times
No more music festivals at Ballard’s on Block Island
After months of discussions behind closed doors, the Town of New Shoreham and Ballard’s have reached a settlement agreement in the matter of the liquor and outdoor entertainment license suspensions imposed by the town on August 22, 2022. The suspensions came as a result of problems that occurred throughout the summer at the popular beach resort venue that culminated on August 8, Victory Day in Rhode Island, when Ballard’s hosted a Reggae Festival.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …
Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
ABC6.com
Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
Mayor: Cranston not the place for proposed ‘pallet housing’
Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins continues to push back against a proposal that would create a village of so-called "pallet housing" in Pastore Government Center.
nrinow.news
Need for volunteers turns dire as 22 town board members end tenure in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Among the first orders of business after new town councilors take the oath of office on Thursday, Dec. 1 will be addressing a growing problem in North Smithfield: a lack of volunteers willing to serve on the town’s boards and commissions. Records shared with NRI...
independentri.com
Local music venues look to help you beat the winter blues
The winter solstice isn’t until December 21 this year, but around Southern Rhode Island, the frigid weather associated with the season usually arrives a lot sooner. Before you know it, you’ll be switching up your flannel shirts for a snowsuit and switching from raking leaves to shoveling ice and snow.
Turnto10.com
South County Hospital proposed parking lot expansion sparks backlash
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A proposed parking lot expansion for South County Hospital is sparking backlash as members of the Narragansett tribe argue the land is a sacred burial ground. South County Hospital is seeking the town's approval to turn Town Farm Park, located behind the hospital, into...
Rhode Islanders head to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Recreational marijuana is officially for sale in Rhode Island. Five existing pot shops in the state are now “hybrid” stores, selling both medical and recreational cannabis. The first business that opened its doors on Thursday was Mother Earth Wellness in Pawtucket at 5 a.m. and Karen Ballou was their first customer. “It’s […]
rhodycigar.com
URI students show up for Narragansett midterm election
During the 2022 midterm elections, there was a significant increase in student voter registration in the town of Narragansett. Graphic by: Elizabeth Wong. Before the midterm elections this year, a number of University of Rhode Island officials urged students who lived off-campus to register to vote in the towns they live in during the school year.
ABC6.com
Police prepare for big turnout on first day of adult marijuana sales in Rhode Island
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — December 1 marks the start of the adult sale of marijuana in Rhode Island, six months after the Cannabis Act was signed into law by Governor Dan McKee. That means that as of Thursday, anyone over the age of 21 will now be able to purchase pot legally in the Ocean State.
Valley Breeze
Video: Local couple loving second act as Santa and Mrs. Claus
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Mrs. Malinda Claus says she remembers watching her husband, who had grown long hair and a handlebar mustache, interact with their new grandchild, thinking as she looked on what a great Santa Claus he’d make. Everywhere he went people would tell him how much he...
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Obituary: Alan B. Webber, 70
EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Alan B. Webber, 70, died Wednesday, November 23, surrounded by his family at home. He was the beloved...
ABC6.com
Holiday decor preparations before heavy wind, rain
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — With heavy rain and wind set to come Rhode Island’s way Wednesday, one mayor gave some tips to keep holiday décor secure. Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi has hosted holiday light shows and decorations in his front yard for roughly two decades. “I’ve engineered...
universalhub.com
Walpole Mall goes the way of the Dedham Mall, only slower, but the arcade remains
Like its counterpart down Rte. 1 in Dedham, the Walpole Mall used to be a bustling indoor mall. But unlike the Dedham Mall, whose owners just shut what was left of the inside mall quickly and turned it into a collection of big-box stores, the Walpole Mall has been slowly suffocating for years.
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Selectmen Approve Land Swap
On Monday, the Board of Selectmen approved a memorandum of purchase and sale of real estate between the Housing Authority and the Town of Rehoboth. In exchange for giving the town a six acre parcel of land off of Anawan Street, the Housing Authority will be given control over 5.41 acres of land on Bay State Road which contains the Anawan School and the adjacent site where the former Council on Aging was located.
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Nov. 21 & Nov. 29
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 29. Seller: Suzann McPartlin (executrix) Buyer: Susan Kidwell & Patrick McGourty. Price: $475,000. 85 Douglas Pike. Seller: Preferred Property Solutions, LLC. Buyer: Steven Goulet. Price: $295,000.
Smithonian
A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Money
This article is republished from Narratively, a storytelling platform that celebrates the diversity of humanity. Read the original article. Tuesday, October 6, 1885, was a rainy morning on bustling Levin Street in Newport, Rhode Island. Despite the rain, the day began like any other, with milkmen and delivery boys making their usual rounds. Wives and daughters carried out their household duties while keeping an eye on the small children. Horses pulled wagons and carriages noisily up and down the short artery between swanky Bellevue Avenue to the east and Thames Street, the commercial heart of Newport, to the west. On either side of Levin Street, a diverse population occupied homes that were interspersed between bars, liveries and family-run businesses. Among the clamor of the morning, the first gunshot from the Burton residence at 63 Levin Street went relatively unnoticed. A few neighbors would later say, upon reflection, that they’d heard that first shot. When a second shot quickly followed, folks paused their morning activities to listen. Then the screaming began.
Valley Breeze
Newport Avenue project now has substantial residential component
PAWTUCKET – The latest version of plans for the Narragansett Park Plaza off Newport Avenue shows more than triple the residential space that was originally proposed and none of the 118,770 square feet of office space that was once included in the proposal. Kelly Coates, president and CEO of...
