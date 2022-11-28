Read full article on original website
Duluth Salvation Army is in Need of Donations and Ringers
DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles are an annual reminder that it’s the Christmas Season and that there are people in in our community that need some help. Volunteers are nearly always at the Red Kettle locations ringing a bell. However this year, the local Salvation Army is trying something new, it’s called the Community Kettle. This kettle doesn’t have volunteers positioned at them. Instead, people are being encouraged to pick up the bell and participate.
Legacy Fund Grants Nearly $1.5 million to Duluth Waabizheshikana, Martin Trail
DULUTH, Minn. – The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission has granted $11.4 million dollars to enhance 14 Minnesota parks and tails. This comes through the commissions Legacy Fund, which granted nearly one and a half million of that total toward the Duluth Waabizheshikana, Martin Trail. The plan...
Tutors Needed in the Northland
DULUTH, Minn.–If you’re looking to make a difference, there are a lot school children who could use help. There is a shortage of tutors to help kids bridge the gap after a couple of tough school years. We met up with a mother-daughter team that has stepped up,...
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
Newly approved shelter dramatically increases homeless resources on Iron Range
HIBBING, MN -- Tuesday, the St. Louis County Board unanimously approved funding for a brand-new homeless shelter in Hibbing. The board set aside $1.66 million of American Rescue Plan dollars to help fund the new shelter. According to Scott Zahorik with the Arrowhead Economic Outreach Agency (AEOA), there’s just one...
Knowing Your Neighbors: Emmanuel Evergreens
DULUTH, MN – Whether it be because of cost, convenience, or some other reason, some families have switched to using artificial Christmas trees over the years, but for those who choose to look for a living tree during the holiday season, there is one place worth looking at that is still relatively new at bringing fresh Christmas trees to the community.
Essentia Health Says It’s Reached Agreement With MNA Nurses In Moose Lake
MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — Essentia Health released a statement on Monday night saying that it reached a tentative deal with union nurses in Moose Lake. A representative says the Minnesota Nurses Association has a negotiating committee that will vote to make the new contract official by December 9th, or possibly earlier.
Duluth’s Newest Sushi Option Is Refreshingly Different
I recently told you about a new Asian restaurant coming to Duluth. I finally ordered it for lunch last week to try it out for myself. I love sushi, and I'm happy that we are getting more options in recent years in the Twin Ports. The Asian Kitchen is now...
Portions Of East Superior Street To Close Temporarily
DULUTH, Minn. — For those who drive down East Superior Street daily you may want to think about taking a different route for the next few days as certain portions will be closed. A portion of East Superior Street between 3rd Avenue East and 10th Avenue East will be...
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
Duluth commission to consider revised parking fee changes for downtown, Canal Park
DULUTH, MN -- After feedback from the community, the Duluth Parking Commission will consider a revised parking fee proposal at its meeting Friday. The commission originally discussed increasing the cost to park in some ramps and lots downtown and in Canal Park during a meeting in October. At the time,...
Hibbing family escapes overnight house fire
Hibbing, MN- A family was able to escape an overnight house fire in Hibbing early Tuesday morning. Iron Range fire departments from Hibbing, Keewatin, Virginia, and Chisholm responded to the home on the 2500 block of 4th Ave. East shortly before 2 a.m. According to officials, first responders found a...
Grand Rapids protects home ice against Duluth East
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Tuesday night at the IRA Civic Center, Grand Rapids hosted Duluth East in My9 Sports’ first high school hockey broadcast of the year winning 3-2 over the Greyhounds. While the first period was scoreless, there was plenty of action in the second....
4 Lion Cubs Rescued From Ukraine, Brought To The Wildcat Sanctuary In Sandstone
SANDSTONE, Minn. — 4 special animals were brought to The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone after being rescued… all the way from Ukraine. These animals are lion cubs, and they were flown in Tuesday afternoon. Their names are Taras, the only boy, Stefania, and Lesya who are 4-month-old siblings,...
Predatory offender moving to West Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk predatory offender moving to the 5600 block of Grand Avenue in Duluth. Russell James Randall, is an 85-year-old, white man with brownish gray hair and brown eyes. Randall is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. His Civil Commit Provisional Discharge release date is Tuesday, November 29.
Police Investigate Stabbing In Gary-New Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police received a report of a stabbing in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood Tuesday. The call came in around 4:40 p.m. on the 300 block of 96th Avenue West for a report of a male who was stabbed. A spokesperson for the police department said the...
Duluth man stabbed, DPD searching for suspect
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Duluth Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed Tuesday afternoon. According to DPD, it happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday near East McCuen Street and 96th Avenue West, just west of the Oliver Bridge. DPD said the victim was taken to the...
UMD Women’s Cross Country Preps for 2nd Straight National Tourney Appearance
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s cross country team is preparing for their biggest race yet as they are set to compete in the NCAA tournament for the 2nd consecutive year. The Bulldogs made that possible when they received an at large bid for placing sixth in the NCAA Central Region Tournament back on November 19th.
UPDATE: Arrest Made After Tuesday Stabbing In Gary-New Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police received a report of a stabbing in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood Tuesday. The call came in around 4:40 p.m. on the 300 block of 96th Avenue West for a report of a male who was stabbed. A spokesperson for the police department said the...
