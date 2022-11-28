DULUTH, Minn. — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles are an annual reminder that it’s the Christmas Season and that there are people in in our community that need some help. Volunteers are nearly always at the Red Kettle locations ringing a bell. However this year, the local Salvation Army is trying something new, it’s called the Community Kettle. This kettle doesn’t have volunteers positioned at them. Instead, people are being encouraged to pick up the bell and participate.

DULUTH, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO