ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteside County, IL

Comments / 5

Nathan Handy
3d ago

My thoughts are with his family and friends, a loss of life is never easy to overcome, believe me I know, but as your world is on pause at this moment the rest of the world goes on, when you’re ready to rejoin us I’ll be here with open arms and understanding of your pain. We all walk around with pain deep inside that we need to let out so we can heal.

Reply(2)
3
Related
KWQC

13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A 13-year-old boy was injured and a woman is facing charges following a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Sterling. Around 7:52 a.m. Monday, Sterling police responded to a hit-and-run crash at 6th Avenue and East Lefevre Road. The boy was walking southbound on 6th Avenue in...
STERLING, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13-year-old injured in hit-and-run; Sterling woman arrested

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Maria Aguilar Ortiz, 49, after she reportedly injured a 13-year-old boy in a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to Sterling Police, the boy was walking on 6th Avenue when he was hit by a red SUV at East Lefevre Road at 7:52 a.m. Police said the SUV driver continued […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police shut road due to fatal crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Police have charged […]
ROCKFORD, IL
KWQC

2 men arrested in connection to East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Police have arrested two men in connection to a September 25th shooting. Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis, IL, and Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline, IL have both been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Felon in Possession, and are currently both being held at the Rock Island County Jail, according to police.
EAST MOLINE, IL
iheart.com

One Person Killed, Another Injured in Davenport Motorcycle Crash

(Davenport, IA) -- One person is dead and another is hospitalized after two two motorcyclists hit a semi truck in Davenport. Investigators say the crash happened around 5:30 Saturday evening, as both motorcyclists were driving at a high rate of speed. Both were taken to an area hospital where one, a 37 year-old male, died of his injuries. The other motorcyclist's injuries were serious but not life threatening. The names of the drivers have not been released, and the crash remains under investigation.
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Debris From One Accident Leads to Second Accident, One Person Seriously Injured

Just after 5:00 am on Tuesday November 22, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 20,000 block of E. IL Rte. 38 in reference to two separate accidents. Upon arrival, Deputies learned a vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Giovanni Serrano of Rochelle was traveling westbound on IL Rte. 38 when he began to spin out of control before traveling off the north side of the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times before coming to rest on its side in a cornfield.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Crash Involves Multiple Injuries

New information has been released regarding a crash on the northwest side of Mendota that injured 5 people. Police and paramedics were initially called Friday evening just before 7 for a two-vehicle collision at the Route 52 and 13th Avenue intersection. Sixty-two-year-old driver Gary Ten Hoven of Romeoville is accused of causing the wreck. He ended up at a Rockford hospital while a passenger of his sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
MENDOTA, IL
KWQC

Clinton man charged with shooting his brother, police say

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was charged after police say he shot his brother. Steve Donte Hester, 32, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony. The Clinton Police Department responded Nov. 25, around 12:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the area of Nottingham West Apartments, in the 2700 block of South 18th Street. Witnesses said they heard six gunshots outside the apartment complex and there was a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
CLINTON, IA
WQAD

Man arrested after hitting teenager with car in Davenport Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man was arrested after allegedly hitting a teenager with his car during an altercation Monday, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 4:09 p.m., officers responded to Adams Elementary School after receiving a report of a child being struck by a vehicle. Investigators found...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque ask for help identifying theft suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for help identifying a person they say allegedly committed thefts at stores in Dubuque. Police said the suspect fled the area in a small white SUV or station wagon in one of the incidents. In another, the suspect left in an SUV, which is seen in the surveillance image.
DUBUQUE, IA
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 25-27, 2022

OREGON — On Nov. 25 at approximately 8:16 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 39 near mile marker 100. After investigation, Deputies arrested Marquavyvion Flint, 25, of Rockford, for no valid driver's license. Flint was also issued citations for suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and an equipment violation. Flint was given an I-Bond with a return court date later next month and was released on scene.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, Iowa Man Arrested for Brutal Beating of Another Man on Sunday

Dubuque Police have arrested a Dubuque man they say is one of two men accused of beating a 69-year-old man so severely the victim was admitted to an intensive care unit. According to the Telegraph Herald 26-year-old Eric D. Sims, of 1470 Central Avenue, No. 9, was arrested just after 3 pm Tuesday, November 29th at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm Street in Dubuque. on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Results in Drug Arrest

A man from Platteville was arrested on drug charges Sunday. A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to White Oak Road in White Oak Springs Township for a suspicious vehicle around 6pm. As a result, 36 year old Justin Ringleman of Platteville was arrested for Felony Bail Jumping, Possessing Methamphetamine, Possession of THC and a Probation and Parole Violation. Ringleman was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
PLATTEVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy