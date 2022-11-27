ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Annual Christmas Walk Returns on Friday

Dixon’s Annual Christmas Walk is on December 2 from 5 PM-8 PM in Downtown Dixon. The Downtown District invites you to shop, taste, and enjoy the wonderful businesses that make the Downtown so vibrant. The Tree Lighting will take place at 5:00 pm at KSB Hospital and then Santa...
DIXON, IL
Susan DeVilder

Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display

William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
KEWANEE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Sights and Sounds Concert at Big Red Church in Sterling Thursday Evening

The community is invited for the Sights & Sounds Concert Thursday, December 1 at 7:00 at the Big Red Church in Sterling. You can expect good music, good cookies, and good friends in the community getting together to start the Christmas Season. Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Sterling Main...
STERLING, IL
NBC Chicago

‘Holiday Express' Train to Start Rolling in Aurora

A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime. Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Four family pets killed in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A family escaped a house fire Tuesday morning that four of their pets did not survive. The Rockford Fire Department arrived on scene at 1643 Arlington Ave. shortly before 5 a.m. Firefighters brought the “aggressive” flames under control within 20 minutes. Both residents got out safely, along with one of their […]
ROCKFORD, IL
959theriver.com

Come and See The Cranes!

Hi, this is Leslie Harris and over the weekend, we had our Thanksgiving with my mother-in-law, who lives in Northwest Indiana. She lives really close to the Jasper-Pulaski game preserve, and this is the place to go if you want to see thousands of sandhill cranes. One of the bird watchers told me that 23,000 birds were counted on Tuesday November 22nd!
AURORA, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Just Announced- Country Star Coming to Vibrant Arena at the Mark Next April

Morgan Wallen announced his 2023 tour on Thursday morning. Wallen will be appearing in concert at Vibrant Arena at the Mark (Moline) on Friday, April 28th 2023. It’s Morgan Wallen with Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. Tickets will go on sale Friday December 9th at 2pm. Tickets are priced between...
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

City seeks input on “granny flats”

The Moline City Council is developing an ordinance that would regulate how Accessory Dwelling Units, commonly referred to as “granny flats” or “secondary suites”, can be built in the city. The city has created an informational engagement page with FAQs and a place for the public to comment. Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati is hosting a public […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Back Road Music Fest announces lineup

The Back Road Music Festival in Galva may be nine months away, but they’ve just announced their acts for next year and tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 8 a.m. Tickets would make the perfect gift for any country music fan, because Trace Adkins will be headlining the 2023 festival, joined Lonestar and […]
GALVA, IL
MyStateline.com

One more thing: Estate Sale

If you love estate sales and Department 56 collectables then you don’t want to miss this sale this weekend. At 4928 Rainbow Ridge in Rockford Estates by Holly is hosting an estate sale with hundreds of Department 56 collectables.
ROCKFORD, IL
wvik.org

Rare Stone Donated to Buffalo Bill Museum Worth $156,000

A 5,200 carat, $156,000 Cody Stone was donated to the Buffalo Bill Museum. The stone came from a gold mine in Arizona once owned by Buffalo Bill Cody who spent some of his childhood in LeClaire. Jackie Lee discovered the stone in 2010. "I mined the milky quartz ore with...
LE CLAIRE, IA

