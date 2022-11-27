Read full article on original website
Related
starvedrock.media
Mendota Man Pleads Guilty To Strangling A Puppy To Death
A Mendota man has admitted to strangling a puppy to death and will find out his punishment next month. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was back in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday morning and entered a blind plea of guilty to the class 4 felony count of aggravated animal cruelty. Judge H. Chris Ryan will sentence him January 19th. He could get a range of sentencing options including up to 3 years in prison, jail time, probation or community service. A blind plea means no sentence was agreed to by the prosecution and defense.
Police find 92 pounds of marijuana, other drugs in Rockford raid
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Alberto Miranda, 24, after a drug raid of a residence on S. Alpine Road on Wednesday. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents found 92.5 pounds of marijuana, 30 grams of cocaine, and 10 grams of fentanyl, along with a loaded gun, during the search of […]
13-year-old injured in hit-and-run; Sterling woman arrested
STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Maria Aguilar Ortiz, 49, after she reportedly injured a 13-year-old boy in a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to Sterling Police, the boy was walking on 6th Avenue when he was hit by a red SUV at East Lefevre Road at 7:52 a.m. Police said the SUV driver continued […]
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Behind Fatal La Salle Bar Fight Lands Back In Jail
New drug charges have a convicted felon back in the La Salle County Jail. Thirty-one-year-old Dezzan Phillips of Streator was booked Tuesday evening for delivery charges and allegedly missing a prior court date. According to jail records, his bond is a million dollars. Court records indicate Phillips is facing four drug charges filed this year in La Salle County.
After two weekend car thefts in Geneseo, police remind the community to lock their cars
GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo Police Department is sending out a warning after a rash of car thefts. One theft involved a Chevrolet Silverado, which was stolen on the west side of town. Police recovered the vehicle. Another theft involved a Ford Fusion, which was last seen in Rock...
KWQC
13-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Sterling
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A 13-year-old boy was injured and a woman is facing charges following a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in Sterling. Around 7:52 a.m. Monday, Sterling police responded to a hit-and-run crash at 6th Avenue and East Lefevre Road. The boy was walking southbound on 6th Avenue in...
WIFR
More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford man faces felony possession charges after drugs were found in his home. Alberto Miranda was arrested Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Alpine Road. Narcotics officers began the investigation after receiving tips from the community about a subject dealing narcotics in the Rockford area.
WSPY NEWS
Armed robbery reported at Oswego Subway
Oswego police were called on Monday to the 400 block of Chicago Road for a report of an armed robbery. Police say it happened at a Subway restaurant at around 8:30 in the evening. Police did not note any injuries in a press release and did not say what was...
starvedrock.media
Prison Parolee Accused Of Battering A Child In Peru
A man just paroled from prison is accused of battering a child in Peru. Officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Pike Street Saturday afternoon. They arrested 30-year-old Aries Williams of Oglesby for aggravated battery of a child. The victim is just 5 years old. Williams...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 25-27, 2022
OREGON — On Nov. 25 at approximately 8:16 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 39 near mile marker 100. After investigation, Deputies arrested Marquavyvion Flint, 25, of Rockford, for no valid driver's license. Flint was also issued citations for suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and an equipment violation. Flint was given an I-Bond with a return court date later next month and was released on scene.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Shooting Victim on The West Side
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. It happened this evening around 10:30 pm in the 700 block of Kent. Reports of gunfire in the area. Sources told us a male was shot. Several units from the RPD are on scene. Two vans are on scene. One to process...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 25-28, 2022
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 25 at 12:02 p.m. Mark A. James, 46, of Marion was cited for failure to yield turning left. He signed a promise to comply and was given a Jan. 27 Rochelle court date. On Nov. 26 at 11:17 p.m. Ivan Munoz, 20, of Rochelle was...
10-year-old injured after suspect opens fire on Rockford house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday after someone opened fire on a house in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue. According to Rockford Police, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. Police said the home was hit multiple times by bullets, but no one else was injured. Officials said the […]
starvedrock.media
Trial Date Set For Accused Bureau County Murderer; Mental Exam Pending
A trial date has been set for a Bureau County man accused of murder. Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Pairadee of Ohio was arraigned in a Princeton courtroom Monday afternoon. A jury trial date of January 30th has been set on charges of murder and home invasion. Pairadee was arrested and locked up...
WIFR
Father charged with endangerment after 6-year-old son fatally shoots himself
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces a felony child endangerment charge after investigators claim he left a loaded gun out and went to bed, giving his 6-year-old son access to it. Ellioth D. Lopez, 26, is charged with endangering the life/health of a child. The fatal shooting happened...
Rockford neighbors living in fear after 10-year-old injured in drive-by shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old has been released from the hospital after being shot on 5th Avenue Friday night. Rockford Police said the child suffered minor injuries after bullets came through the wall of a house in the 1600 block around 6:05 p.m. Angela Spotts said she was sitting in her living room nearby […]
Former Freeport Middle School employee convicted of buying guns for a felon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Felicya Knox, 31, pleaded guilty to buying guns on behalf of a convicted felon on Monday. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Knox knowingly sold two guns to someone convicted of a crime. Knox was also accused of lying to the licensed dealer from whom she bought the gun about […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Police Arrest Two 13-year-olds From Mt. Morris for Battery
On Thursday November 17, at 3:20 p.m., the Oregon Police took one 13-year-old female juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery and one 13-year-old male juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery. Both juveniles were referred to the State’s Attorney’s...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man facing DUI and gun charges after traffic stop
An Aurora man is being charged with DUI and violation of the concealed carry act. Kendall County deputies pulled over 25-year-old Jorge Salas for alleged speeding in the area of Orchard Road and Lewis Street on Sunday. Salas was taken into custody and booked into the Kendall County Jail in...
WIFR
Two victims named in Genoa crash
GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Both victims who died Monday in a three-car crash have been identified by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. Herminio Rodriguez-Garcial, 38, of DeKalb and Juan Aguado-Correa, 37, of DeKalb were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Genoa. DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies say...
Comments / 0