Dixon, IL

starvedrock.media

Mendota Man Pleads Guilty To Strangling A Puppy To Death

A Mendota man has admitted to strangling a puppy to death and will find out his punishment next month. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was back in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday morning and entered a blind plea of guilty to the class 4 felony count of aggravated animal cruelty. Judge H. Chris Ryan will sentence him January 19th. He could get a range of sentencing options including up to 3 years in prison, jail time, probation or community service. A blind plea means no sentence was agreed to by the prosecution and defense.
MENDOTA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13-year-old injured in hit-and-run; Sterling woman arrested

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Maria Aguilar Ortiz, 49, after she reportedly injured a 13-year-old boy in a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to Sterling Police, the boy was walking on 6th Avenue when he was hit by a red SUV at East Lefevre Road at 7:52 a.m. Police said the SUV driver continued […]
starvedrock.media

Streator Man Behind Fatal La Salle Bar Fight Lands Back In Jail

New drug charges have a convicted felon back in the La Salle County Jail. Thirty-one-year-old Dezzan Phillips of Streator was booked Tuesday evening for delivery charges and allegedly missing a prior court date. According to jail records, his bond is a million dollars. Court records indicate Phillips is facing four drug charges filed this year in La Salle County.
STREATOR, IL
KWQC

STERLING, IL
WIFR

More than 90 pounds of cannabis seized from Rockford residence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford man faces felony possession charges after drugs were found in his home. Alberto Miranda was arrested Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Alpine Road. Narcotics officers began the investigation after receiving tips from the community about a subject dealing narcotics in the Rockford area.
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Armed robbery reported at Oswego Subway

Oswego police were called on Monday to the 400 block of Chicago Road for a report of an armed robbery. Police say it happened at a Subway restaurant at around 8:30 in the evening. Police did not note any injuries in a press release and did not say what was...
OSWEGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Prison Parolee Accused Of Battering A Child In Peru

A man just paroled from prison is accused of battering a child in Peru. Officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of Pike Street Saturday afternoon. They arrested 30-year-old Aries Williams of Oglesby for aggravated battery of a child. The victim is just 5 years old. Williams...
PERU, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 25-27, 2022

OREGON — On Nov. 25 at approximately 8:16 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 39 near mile marker 100. After investigation, Deputies arrested Marquavyvion Flint, 25, of Rockford, for no valid driver's license. Flint was also issued citations for suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and an equipment violation. Flint was given an I-Bond with a return court date later next month and was released on scene.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Shooting Victim on The West Side

Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. It happened this evening around 10:30 pm in the 700 block of Kent. Reports of gunfire in the area. Sources told us a male was shot. Several units from the RPD are on scene. Two vans are on scene. One to process...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 25-28, 2022

ROCHELLE — On Nov. 25 at 12:02 p.m. Mark A. James, 46, of Marion was cited for failure to yield turning left. He signed a promise to comply and was given a Jan. 27 Rochelle court date. On Nov. 26 at 11:17 p.m. Ivan Munoz, 20, of Rochelle was...
ROCHELLE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon Police Arrest Two 13-year-olds From Mt. Morris for Battery

On Thursday November 17, at 3:20 p.m., the Oregon Police took one 13-year-old female juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery and one 13-year-old male juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery. Both juveniles were referred to the State’s Attorney’s...
OREGON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man facing DUI and gun charges after traffic stop

An Aurora man is being charged with DUI and violation of the concealed carry act. Kendall County deputies pulled over 25-year-old Jorge Salas for alleged speeding in the area of Orchard Road and Lewis Street on Sunday. Salas was taken into custody and booked into the Kendall County Jail in...
AURORA, IL
WIFR

Two victims named in Genoa crash

GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Both victims who died Monday in a three-car crash have been identified by the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office. Herminio Rodriguez-Garcial, 38, of DeKalb and Juan Aguado-Correa, 37, of DeKalb were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Genoa. DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies say...
