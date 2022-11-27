Read full article on original website
Dixon Annual Christmas Walk Returns on Friday
Dixon’s Annual Christmas Walk is on December 2 from 5 PM-8 PM in Downtown Dixon. The Downtown District invites you to shop, taste, and enjoy the wonderful businesses that make the Downtown so vibrant. The Tree Lighting will take place at 5:00 pm at KSB Hospital and then Santa...
Sights and Sounds Concert at Big Red Church in Sterling Thursday Evening
The community is invited for the Sights & Sounds Concert Thursday, December 1 at 7:00 at the Big Red Church in Sterling. You can expect good music, good cookies, and good friends in the community getting together to start the Christmas Season. Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Sterling Main...
Oregon Trying to Get on the Map as a Place to Charge Electric Vehicles, Finding it is Not as Easy as it Sounds
Electric Vehicles is the coming way for transportation in the country and many communities want to get themselves on the map as a place where those who need to charge their vehicle can be serviced. For the past month or so, the City of Oregon has been exploring what it...
Just Announced- Country Star Coming to Vibrant Arena at the Mark Next April
Morgan Wallen announced his 2023 tour on Thursday morning. Wallen will be appearing in concert at Vibrant Arena at the Mark (Moline) on Friday, April 28th 2023. It’s Morgan Wallen with Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman. Tickets will go on sale Friday December 9th at 2pm. Tickets are priced between...
Sterling Property Owners Getting an Early Christmas Present as Property Taxes Will Be Going Down Next Year
Death and Taxes are the two things no one can avoid. However, property owners in Sterling will be able to avoid an increase for property taxes they will be paying. At the recent Sterling City Council meeting, the council approved the new tax levy for the city. The tax levy is going up 4.5%. This calculates to a $245,000 increase to $5,657,000.
Group Seeks to Commemorate 150th Anniversary of Often Forgot Tragic Dixon Event That Impacted the Nation
On Sunday, May 4 of 1873, a few hundred people went down to the Rock River to watch a large-scale baptism being held by one of the Dixon Churches. None of them imagined the day would end with a disaster that would claim dozens of lives and have an impact across the nation.
Sterling Park District Board Member Recognized by the State for 25 Years of Service
At the Sterling Park District Board meeting, the Illinois Association of Park Districts recognized Dave Stutzke for 25 years of service as a member of the Sterling Park District Board of Commissioners. “I have had the pleasure of working with Dave for many of his 25 years on the Board...
Oregon Police Arrest Two 13-year-olds From Mt. Morris for Battery
On Thursday November 17, at 3:20 p.m., the Oregon Police took one 13-year-old female juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery and one 13-year-old male juvenile of Mt. Morris, into limited custody for the offense of battery. Both juveniles were referred to the State’s Attorney’s...
Lee County Administrator Said One Word Could Describe the Past Two Years in Lee County….Change
At the Lee County Board meeting, held just before Thanksgiving, the board looked at the last two years. County Administrator Wendy Ryerson said there was one word to describe the past two years and that word was change. She pointed to most obvious change coming to the board and that...
Dixon Mayor Calls it a No-Brainer to Help Ukraine Families Get to Dixon
For the last nine months, the country of Ukraine and its people have endured the ravages of war. Many people have lost their homes, their loved ones and their lives. Many others have fled the country trying to get away from the war. Recently, persons in Dixon helped two families...
