Amari Bailey on Coming to UCLA to be Challenged, His Defense and Passing
UCLA freshman guard Amari Bailey talked this week about coming to UCLA to be challenged by Mick Cronin, the pride he takes in his defense and unselfishness in passing the ball, going on the road for the first time in the Pac-12 and more.
Transfer RB Anthony Adkins Talks UCLA Unofficial Visit, Game at the Rose Bowl
After starting his career at Army, Kentucky native Anthony Adkins put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. One of the first schools to reach out to him was UCLA...
Louisville and Cal both fall to 0-7, simultaneously post worst starts in major conference history
College basketball has a new rivalry this season: Louisville and Cal's race to the bottom. The Cardinals men's basketball team lost in lopsided fashion yet again on Tuesday, this time falling 79-54 to No. 22 Maryland, three days after the Golden Bears fell 67-59 to Clemson. Each loss knocked the teams' records down to 0-7, and it's hard to emphasize just how unprecedented that is.
Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA
Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
Penn Transfer Edge Commits to UCLA
Transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher has verbally committed to UCLA, according to his Twitter account. The 6-4, 245 pounder has been in the transfer portal for a while, and UCLA offered him last week. He'll be a graduate transfer in 2023, with one more year of eligibility remaining. The 2023 football season would be his sixth year of college eligibility. He has offers from UNC Charlotte and Ohio.
Louisville baseball announces 2023 schedule
Louisville baseball announced its 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals will open the season on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Bucknell that starts a 8-game homestand, with Xavier, Bowling Green and Eastern Kentucky visiting, before the team heads to Houston, Tex., to participate in the 2023 Shriners Children's College Classic March 3-5. UofL will play Texas A&M, Rice and TCU at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.
247Sports
USC needs to be efficient against Utah in Pac-12 championship game
USC's offense can be considered its backbone in certain respects, especially behind a head coach that many say is an offensive genius. Add Lincoln Riley’s play calling to Caleb Williams’ other-worldly performance this season, and you have candidates for both the Heisman Trophy and Coach of the Year awards, respectively. At the same time, take defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and a handful of veteran defenders, instill a philosophy surrounded by aggressive play, and you’ll get the result USC is producing to complement the offense’s play.
More playing time for Louisville freshmen Fabio Basili and Devin Ree?
It's hard to find a ton of positives about the University of Louisville's 79-54 loss to Maryland on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The loss marked the seventh straight for the Cardinals and the 22nd in the past 25 games, dating back to last season, and was the fourth straight game that U of L was on the wrong end of a blowout.
Georgia linebacker sets official visit to Louisville
Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove three-star linebacker Everett Roussaw has set an official visit with the University of Louisville. Roussaw, a high school teammate of U of L four-star edge rusher commitment Adonijah Green, announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that he would be taking an official visit to check out the Cardinals the weekend of Dec. 16.
wpsdlocal6.com
Reeves scores 18, No. 19 Kentucky tops Bellarmine 60-41
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 60-41 win over Bellarmine. Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats overcame a slow start. Bellarmine wasn't intimidated in its first meeting with the Wildcats and controlled the tempo until Kentucky wore down the Knights in the final 14 minutes.
Eight positions that make sense for Oregon to address through the transfer portal
Player acquisition at the college level continues to evolve. The addition of the transfer portal has essentially brought free agency to the sport, and recent adjustments to the portal schedule will make next week a crazy one. On Monday, the transfer portal will officially open for FBS players. It's expected...
Cincinnati snaps 3 game skid with win over Louisville
Cincinnati ended their trip to Maui on a positive note as they defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 81-62. The win secures a seventh-place finish for the Bearcats in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, as Louisville finishes last. Cincinnati improves to 4-3 on the young season after dropping their last three games on the road. The Cardinals continue to struggle early on, as they have yet to win a single game this season.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Louisville still looking for first win of season as it faces No. 24 Maryland
It's not the biggest or best matchup in this year's ACC-Big Ten Challenge, that's for sure. But Tuesday night's game between Maryland and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center is still worth monitoring, in part because it features two coaches in their first years at new jobs — one of whom is off to a terrific start, the other not so much.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
247Sports
Louisville basketball's 'disheartening' 0-7 start after loss to Maryland sparks media buzz about Kenny Payne
Louisville and Maryland entered the 2022-23 season in similar places. The proud, basketball-first athletic programs both struggled last year, but new coaches were brought in to work their magic and make Maryland and Louisville relevant again. Tuesday illustrated both sides of the coin. No. 22 Maryland buried Louisville 79-54 behind 18 points from reenergized wing Donta Scott.
Louisville Football: Bowl projections
The University of Louisville football team is going bowling. Louisville became bowl-eligible four weeks ago with a win over James Madison and added a nice win over NC State two weeks ago for the seventh win on the season. The Cardinals finished the season at 7-5 after a loss to Kentucky in the final regular season game.
kentuckytoday.com
In 'survival of the fittest' Cards come up far short again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne and Maryland coach Kevin Willard both had essentially the same message for their teams at halftime of Tuesday night's ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but only one group paid attention. "I got on the guys a little bit and told them we had...
landgrantholyland.com
Adrienne Johnson’s journey from Louisville to Columbus to the WNBA and back again
Kentucky is a state that’s basketball crazed. It’s up there with Indiana as a spot where even football is known to take a backseat. On Wednesday, the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team makes the three-hour trip to the basketball country of the south to take on No. 18 Louisville Cardinals.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers 4-star 2024 Alabama RB Kevin Riley
The Trojans issued a new offer to 2024 four-star Tuscaloosa (AL) running Kevin Riley on Monday. USC joined a stacked early suitor list of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oregon and Texas. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Riley is rated the No. 133 overall prospect and the No. 7 running back in...
14news.com
Meade sisters sign NLI with Univ. of Louisville
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two of the best cross country and track runners in southwest Indiana, signed their national letters of intent, on Monday. Twin sisters, Haley and Heidi Meade, made their commitments official, to run cross country and track, at the University of Louisville. The Meade sisters had a...
