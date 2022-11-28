ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia recaps his first two visits

Nikolas Khamenia was one of the highest ranked 2025 prospects in attendance at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest. A 6-foot-7 small forward out of Studio City (Calif.) Harvard Westlake High, Khamenia is already being pursued by noteable programs along the West Coast. He named Gonzaga and UCLA as two school he has visited that are recruiting him the hardest.
SPOKANE, WA
247Sports

USC needs to be efficient against Utah in Pac-12 championship game

USC's offense can be considered its backbone in certain respects, especially behind a head coach that many say is an offensive genius. Add Lincoln Riley’s play calling to Caleb Williams’ other-worldly performance this season, and you have candidates for both the Heisman Trophy and Coach of the Year awards, respectively. At the same time, take defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and a handful of veteran defenders, instill a philosophy surrounded by aggressive play, and you’ll get the result USC is producing to complement the offense’s play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA

Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Louisville baseball announces 2023 schedule

Louisville baseball announced its 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals will open the season on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Bucknell that starts a 8-game homestand, with Xavier, Bowling Green and Eastern Kentucky visiting, before the team heads to Houston, Tex., to participate in the 2023 Shriners Children's College Classic March 3-5. UofL will play Texas A&M, Rice and TCU at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSOC Charlotte

Louisville and Cal both fall to 0-7, simultaneously post worst starts in major conference history

College basketball has a new rivalry this season: Louisville and Cal's race to the bottom. The Cardinals men's basketball team lost in lopsided fashion yet again on Tuesday, this time falling 79-54 to No. 22 Maryland, three days after the Golden Bears fell 67-59 to Clemson. Each loss knocked the teams' records down to 0-7, and it's hard to emphasize just how unprecedented that is.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

UCLA DL Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal

UCLA defensive lineman Hayden Harris has entered the transfer portal. Harris, a redshirt junior this past season, did not see game action in his first three years in the program and only saw spot work this past year, despite many defensive line injuries. Originally a three-star recruit, Harris was part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Bruins beat out a variety of lower tier programs for his services, including the Colorado School of Mines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Louisville basketball's 'disheartening' 0-7 start after loss to Maryland sparks media buzz about Kenny Payne

Louisville and Maryland entered the 2022-23 season in similar places. The proud, basketball-first athletic programs both struggled last year, but new coaches were brought in to work their magic and make Maryland and Louisville relevant again. Tuesday illustrated both sides of the coin. No. 22 Maryland buried Louisville 79-54 behind 18 points from reenergized wing Donta Scott.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Georgia linebacker sets official visit to Louisville

Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove three-star linebacker Everett Roussaw has set an official visit with the University of Louisville. Roussaw, a high school teammate of U of L four-star edge rusher commitment Adonijah Green, announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that he would be taking an official visit to check out the Cardinals the weekend of Dec. 16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Reeves scores 18, No. 19 Kentucky tops Bellarmine 60-41

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 60-41 win over Bellarmine. Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats overcame a slow start. Bellarmine wasn't intimidated in its first meeting with the Wildcats and controlled the tempo until Kentucky wore down the Knights in the final 14 minutes.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Bellarmine

After a few days off, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena for an in-state matchup against Bellarmine. The first half got off to an awful start on the offensive side of the floor for the Cats as it took them until the 15:38 mark to score their first points of the game.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC football offers 4-star 2024 Alabama RB Kevin Riley

The Trojans issued a new offer to 2024 four-star Tuscaloosa (AL) running Kevin Riley on Monday. USC joined a stacked early suitor list of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oregon and Texas. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Riley is rated the No. 133 overall prospect and the No. 7 running back in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Louisville extends offer to Austin Peay WR transfer Drae McCray

Louisville has extended another scholarship offer to an FCS prospect in the NCAA transfer portal. Austin Peay wide receiver Drae McCray announced that UofL offered on Tuesday. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound sophomore has been among the nation's top FCS wide receivers during his time with the Governor's. He currently sits at No. 12 nationally with 1,021 receiving yards, is No. 11 with 76 receptions and receiving touchdowns. He became the fourth receiver in program history to eclipse the 1000-yard barrier. He was named All-OVC first team.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
247Sports

Transfer Portal: Louisville players headed into the portal

After giving the University of Louisville a major boost this season, the transfer portal is back, and as expected the Cardinals are losing some players to the portal. Louisville added nine players from the portal last season to the roster and at least six of those players have been major impact players for the Cardinals, while two others suffered season-ending injuries. But the regular season is over and the Cardinals finished 7-5 with a bowl bid coming.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

