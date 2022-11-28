Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia recaps his first two visits
Nikolas Khamenia was one of the highest ranked 2025 prospects in attendance at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest. A 6-foot-7 small forward out of Studio City (Calif.) Harvard Westlake High, Khamenia is already being pursued by noteable programs along the West Coast. He named Gonzaga and UCLA as two school he has visited that are recruiting him the hardest.
Transfer RB Anthony Adkins Talks UCLA Unofficial Visit, Game at the Rose Bowl
After starting his career at Army, Kentucky native Anthony Adkins put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. One of the first schools to reach out to him was UCLA...
247Sports
USC needs to be efficient against Utah in Pac-12 championship game
USC's offense can be considered its backbone in certain respects, especially behind a head coach that many say is an offensive genius. Add Lincoln Riley’s play calling to Caleb Williams’ other-worldly performance this season, and you have candidates for both the Heisman Trophy and Coach of the Year awards, respectively. At the same time, take defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and a handful of veteran defenders, instill a philosophy surrounded by aggressive play, and you’ll get the result USC is producing to complement the offense’s play.
Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA
Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
Louisville baseball announces 2023 schedule
Louisville baseball announced its 2023 regular season schedule on Thursday afternoon. The Cardinals will open the season on Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Bucknell that starts a 8-game homestand, with Xavier, Bowling Green and Eastern Kentucky visiting, before the team heads to Houston, Tex., to participate in the 2023 Shriners Children's College Classic March 3-5. UofL will play Texas A&M, Rice and TCU at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.
Louisville and Cal both fall to 0-7, simultaneously post worst starts in major conference history
College basketball has a new rivalry this season: Louisville and Cal's race to the bottom. The Cardinals men's basketball team lost in lopsided fashion yet again on Tuesday, this time falling 79-54 to No. 22 Maryland, three days after the Golden Bears fell 67-59 to Clemson. Each loss knocked the teams' records down to 0-7, and it's hard to emphasize just how unprecedented that is.
UCLA DL Hayden Harris Enters Transfer Portal
UCLA defensive lineman Hayden Harris has entered the transfer portal. Harris, a redshirt junior this past season, did not see game action in his first three years in the program and only saw spot work this past year, despite many defensive line injuries. Originally a three-star recruit, Harris was part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Bruins beat out a variety of lower tier programs for his services, including the Colorado School of Mines.
Eight positions that make sense for Oregon to address through the transfer portal
Player acquisition at the college level continues to evolve. The addition of the transfer portal has essentially brought free agency to the sport, and recent adjustments to the portal schedule will make next week a crazy one. On Monday, the transfer portal will officially open for FBS players. It's expected...
More playing time for Louisville freshmen Fabio Basili and Devin Ree?
It's hard to find a ton of positives about the University of Louisville's 79-54 loss to Maryland on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The loss marked the seventh straight for the Cardinals and the 22nd in the past 25 games, dating back to last season, and was the fourth straight game that U of L was on the wrong end of a blowout.
Halftime Thoughts: Kentucky Tied 21-21 With Bellarmine in Snoozing Fashion
At halftime, No. 19 Kentucky is tied 21-21 with the 2-5 Bellarmine Knights. Here are some halftime thoughts on what's gone down inside Rupp Arena: Kentucky just put on one of the worst 10-minute stretches of basketball i've ever laid my eyes on. Stiff and stagnant are the two best words I can think ...
landgrantholyland.com
Adrienne Johnson’s journey from Louisville to Columbus to the WNBA and back again
Kentucky is a state that’s basketball crazed. It’s up there with Indiana as a spot where even football is known to take a backseat. On Wednesday, the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team makes the three-hour trip to the basketball country of the south to take on No. 18 Louisville Cardinals.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Louisville still looking for first win of season as it faces No. 24 Maryland
It's not the biggest or best matchup in this year's ACC-Big Ten Challenge, that's for sure. But Tuesday night's game between Maryland and Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center is still worth monitoring, in part because it features two coaches in their first years at new jobs — one of whom is off to a terrific start, the other not so much.
247Sports
Louisville basketball's 'disheartening' 0-7 start after loss to Maryland sparks media buzz about Kenny Payne
Louisville and Maryland entered the 2022-23 season in similar places. The proud, basketball-first athletic programs both struggled last year, but new coaches were brought in to work their magic and make Maryland and Louisville relevant again. Tuesday illustrated both sides of the coin. No. 22 Maryland buried Louisville 79-54 behind 18 points from reenergized wing Donta Scott.
Georgia linebacker sets official visit to Louisville
Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove three-star linebacker Everett Roussaw has set an official visit with the University of Louisville. Roussaw, a high school teammate of U of L four-star edge rusher commitment Adonijah Green, announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that he would be taking an official visit to check out the Cardinals the weekend of Dec. 16.
wpsdlocal6.com
Reeves scores 18, No. 19 Kentucky tops Bellarmine 60-41
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Antonio Reeves scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Kentucky to a 60-41 win over Bellarmine. Jacob Toppin had 12 points and CJ Fredrick finished with 11 as the Wildcats overcame a slow start. Bellarmine wasn't intimidated in its first meeting with the Wildcats and controlled the tempo until Kentucky wore down the Knights in the final 14 minutes.
Louisville 2023 recruiting class sits inside Top 20 as early signing period approaches
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 15 and sits among the nation's top 20. The group is ranked No. 18 nationally and fourth in the ACC by the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Five-star target...
aseaofblue.com
Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Bellarmine
After a few days off, the Kentucky Wildcats were back in Rupp Arena for an in-state matchup against Bellarmine. The first half got off to an awful start on the offensive side of the floor for the Cats as it took them until the 15:38 mark to score their first points of the game.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers 4-star 2024 Alabama RB Kevin Riley
The Trojans issued a new offer to 2024 four-star Tuscaloosa (AL) running Kevin Riley on Monday. USC joined a stacked early suitor list of Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oregon and Texas. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Riley is rated the No. 133 overall prospect and the No. 7 running back in...
Louisville extends offer to Austin Peay WR transfer Drae McCray
Louisville has extended another scholarship offer to an FCS prospect in the NCAA transfer portal. Austin Peay wide receiver Drae McCray announced that UofL offered on Tuesday. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound sophomore has been among the nation's top FCS wide receivers during his time with the Governor's. He currently sits at No. 12 nationally with 1,021 receiving yards, is No. 11 with 76 receptions and receiving touchdowns. He became the fourth receiver in program history to eclipse the 1000-yard barrier. He was named All-OVC first team.
Transfer Portal: Louisville players headed into the portal
After giving the University of Louisville a major boost this season, the transfer portal is back, and as expected the Cardinals are losing some players to the portal. Louisville added nine players from the portal last season to the roster and at least six of those players have been major impact players for the Cardinals, while two others suffered season-ending injuries. But the regular season is over and the Cardinals finished 7-5 with a bowl bid coming.
247Sports
62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0