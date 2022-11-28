Tuesday night's College Football Playoff Rankings show on ESPN should have more attention than any of the previous four shows this year for one very specific reason. The Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide both have their fate solely in the hands of the national selection committee after each of them are watching two other teams compete for their respective conference championships this weekend. Michigan is playing Purdue in Indianapolis in the Big Ten title game, while Georgia plays LSU in the SEC Championship Saturday in Atlanta.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO