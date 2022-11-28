Read full article on original website
NFL Week 13 picks: Dolphins shock 49ers, Bengals upset Chiefs, Titans stun 10-1 Eagles
If you were traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, I hope you made it back in one piece and if you were flying, I hope you weren't on Odell Beckham's plane because, man, that seems like it was a lot of drama. After being kicked off his flight, Odell had to...
WATCH: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones asks for Jack Daniels shot after coughing fit during live broadcast
Dallas Cowboys president and owner Jerry Jones is 80 years old but has not lost his sense of humor. During a live radio interview on Tuesday morning, Jones had a coughing fit and joked about needing a shot of Jack Daniels whiskey to help him regain composure. The exchange happened...
Buccaneers coach offers bizarre explanation for not letting Tom Brady try to beat Browns in regulation
There were definitely some questionable clock management decisions in the NFL in Week 12 -- hello, Colts -- but one of the most bizarre decisions came in Cleveland where Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles decided for some reason that he wasn't going to let Tom Brady try to beat the Browns in regulation on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes explains how he got Chiefs to trade up for him in 2017 NFL Draft
Back in 2017, it was widely expected that either three or four quarterbacks would be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. As the draft drew closer, Patrick Mahomes was increasingly confident that he would be one of them. "As the process went on, I got a feeling...
Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report
The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 14
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low
With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
What head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in Championship Week press conference
The 12th ranked Utah Utes have secured their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game for a rematch against the 4th ranked USC Trojans. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his weekly press conference. Opening Statement... "Championship week. First of all, we're thrilled to be back...
Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’
The lone loss of the year for the USC Trojans was to the Utah Utes. While USC and Utah will renew hostilities this week in the Pac-12 Championship Game, USC is not out for revenge. So says head coach Lincoln Riley. The USC head coach doesn’t believe it’s a “revenge game” for the Trojans, who Read more... The post Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rodgers says he’d have open mind if Packers ask him to rest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers said he’d have an open mind if the Green Bay Packers get eliminated from playoff contention and team officials approach him about resting to allow more game reps for his backup, Jordan Love. He’s just hoping the Packers (4-8) make it...
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday
Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
Fantasy Football Week 13 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
Texans' Christian Harris: Limited participant Wednesday
Harris (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Harris was in pads Wednesday after missing the entire second half of Week 12's loss to Miami. It's a hopeful sign for his chances to play Sunday against Cleveland.
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Making progress
Okudah (concussion) logged a limited practice Wednesday. Okudah was forced out of Week 11's win over the Giants with a concussion, and he was unable to clear protocols in time to play Thanksgiving day against the Bills. However, with his ability to take the field for practice Wednesday, it appears he is making progress on clearing those protocol hurdles. If he remains out Sunday against the Jaguars, Jerry Jacobs and Mike Hughes will likely be the biggest beneficiaries for snaps.
Titans' Geoff Swaim: Being phased out of passing attack
Swaim failed to corral his lone target while playing 31 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals. With rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo and top tight end Austin Hooper having both taken on heightened roles in the Tennessee passing attack of late, Swaim has functioned mainly as a blocker in recent weeks. After drawing seven targets across the Titans' first three games of the season, Swaim has been targeted a combined five times in Tennessee's subsequent eight contests. The lack of involvement isn't the result of any major downturn in playing time, either; Swaim has logged snap shares above 50 percent in each of those eight games.
Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss
Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
