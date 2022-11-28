ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Lakers to waive sharpshooter and former DoorDash driver Matt Ryan, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving sharpshooter Matt Ryan, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ryan made one of the biggest shots of the season for the Lakers when he nailed a game-tying 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans to send that game to overtime. The Lakers would later win the game. Ryan was shooting 38.2 percent from deep on the season for the Lakers in a limited role.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Lakers blow 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to Pacers as Andrew Nembhard's buzzer-beater sinks them to new low

With 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers big man Wenyen Gabriel slammed home a dunk that put the purple and gold up by a score of 101-84. No lead is insurmountable in the NBA, but a 17-point advantage with under 10 minutes to play is about as close as it gets. According to ESPN's win probability chart, the Lakers had a 99.1 percent chance to win the game and move to 8-11 on the season at that point in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

What head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in Championship Week press conference

The 12th ranked Utah Utes have secured their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game for a rematch against the 4th ranked USC Trojans. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his weekly press conference. Opening Statement... "Championship week. First of all, we're thrilled to be back...
The Comeback

Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’

The lone loss of the year for the USC Trojans was to the Utah Utes. While USC and Utah will renew hostilities this week in the Pac-12 Championship Game, USC is not out for revenge. So says head coach Lincoln Riley. The USC head coach doesn’t believe it’s a “revenge game” for the Trojans, who Read more... The post Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Preparing to play Sunday

Chase (hip) is preparing as though he will play Sunday against the Chiefs, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. The wideout -- who last played in Week 7 -- indicated that he'll see how the rest of the week goes, but at this stage Chase noted that he's "expecting to take some reps" versus Kansas City. Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase is bouncing back from a hairline hip fracture, and while there had been hope that he'd return to action in Week 12, he wasn't feeling comfortable enough to play at that stage. As this weekend's game approaches, however, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer relays that Chase says that his hip is now pain-free.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad

Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Texans' Christian Harris: Limited participant Wednesday

Harris (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Harris was in pads Wednesday after missing the entire second half of Week 12's loss to Miami. It's a hopeful sign for his chances to play Sunday against Cleveland.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks

Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday

Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports

Lions' Jeff Okudah: Making progress

Okudah (concussion) logged a limited practice Wednesday. Okudah was forced out of Week 11's win over the Giants with a concussion, and he was unable to clear protocols in time to play Thanksgiving day against the Bills. However, with his ability to take the field for practice Wednesday, it appears he is making progress on clearing those protocol hurdles. If he remains out Sunday against the Jaguars, Jerry Jacobs and Mike Hughes will likely be the biggest beneficiaries for snaps.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Titans' Geoff Swaim: Being phased out of passing attack

Swaim failed to corral his lone target while playing 31 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals. With rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo and top tight end Austin Hooper having both taken on heightened roles in the Tennessee passing attack of late, Swaim has functioned mainly as a blocker in recent weeks. After drawing seven targets across the Titans' first three games of the season, Swaim has been targeted a combined five times in Tennessee's subsequent eight contests. The lack of involvement isn't the result of any major downturn in playing time, either; Swaim has logged snap shares above 50 percent in each of those eight games.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss

Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
ATLANTA, GA

