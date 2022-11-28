Read full article on original website
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
CBS Sports
NFL Week 13 picks: Dolphins shock 49ers, Bengals upset Chiefs, Titans stun 10-1 Eagles
If you were traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, I hope you made it back in one piece and if you were flying, I hope you weren't on Odell Beckham's plane because, man, that seems like it was a lot of drama. After being kicked off his flight, Odell had to...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Lions trade up to secure Jared Goff's replacement as QBs go 1-2-3
The 2023 NFL Draft is going to provide a lot of intrigue as teams without a need at quarterback are faced with the decision of taking a potentially elite defensive talent or trading down to acquire more assets. Those scenarios will be explored as draft night approaches but, in today's thought exercise, Detroit trades up for the right to select one of those three coveted quarterbacks.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes explains how he got Chiefs to trade up for him in 2017 NFL Draft
Back in 2017, it was widely expected that either three or four quarterbacks would be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. As the draft drew closer, Patrick Mahomes was increasingly confident that he would be one of them. "As the process went on, I got a feeling...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers coach offers bizarre explanation for not letting Tom Brady try to beat Browns in regulation
There were definitely some questionable clock management decisions in the NFL in Week 12 -- hello, Colts -- but one of the most bizarre decisions came in Cleveland where Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles decided for some reason that he wasn't going to let Tom Brady try to beat the Browns in regulation on Sunday.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones asks for Jack Daniels shot after coughing fit during live broadcast
Dallas Cowboys president and owner Jerry Jones is 80 years old but has not lost his sense of humor. During a live radio interview on Tuesday morning, Jones had a coughing fit and joked about needing a shot of Jack Daniels whiskey to help him regain composure. The exchange happened...
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow vs. Patrick Mahomes: Why the Bengals QB has held his own, with off-script plays a stunning strength
Joe Burrow and the Bengals will host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 13 in one of the most hyped games of the season (watch it Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, stream it on Paramount+) In case you've been living under a rock, the Bengals overcame a...
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin didn't sleep following Monday's win while getting prepared for Steelers' upcoming game vs. Falcons
During his postgame press conference, Mike Tomlin alluded to his team needing to "sleep fast" as the Steelers moved past Monday night's 24-17 win over the Colts while getting started on their upcoming game in Atlanta this Sunday. Roughly 12 hours after that press conference, Tomlin conducted his usual weekly...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday
Smith-Schuster won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Smith-Schuster now has two more days to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if the wide receiver is able to play this weekend, he'll continue to be a key cog in Kansas City's passing game. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will also miss practice Wednesday and looks like a far less certain bet than Smith-Schuster to make it back for the Week 13 contest.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘focusing on football’
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to reporters on Thursday for the first time since returning from his 11-game suspension
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel calls out Tua Tagovailoa over high school highlight video: 'Your technique was trash'
Mike McDaniel has taken the NFL by storm with his innovative offensive schemes and his ability to put his offensive players in the best position to succeed. The Miami Dolphins have tied a franchise record by scoring 30-plus points in four consecutive games for a reason. While McDaniel has been...
CBS Sports
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13, 2022: Model says start Gus Edwards, sit Jeff Wilson
Although he flirted with 100-yard games several times this season, Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders had only surpassed the century mark once prior to his Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers. He exploded for a season-high 143 yards and two touchdowns last weekend, but the Eagles face the third-best run defense in the NFL on Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans. How high should Sanders, quarterback Jalen Hurts, and ex-Titans receiver A.J. Brown be in your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings? Before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Texans' Christian Harris: Limited participant Wednesday
Harris (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Harris was in pads Wednesday after missing the entire second half of Week 12's loss to Miami. It's a hopeful sign for his chances to play Sunday against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Titans' Geoff Swaim: Being phased out of passing attack
Swaim failed to corral his lone target while playing 31 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals. With rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo and top tight end Austin Hooper having both taken on heightened roles in the Tennessee passing attack of late, Swaim has functioned mainly as a blocker in recent weeks. After drawing seven targets across the Titans' first three games of the season, Swaim has been targeted a combined five times in Tennessee's subsequent eight contests. The lack of involvement isn't the result of any major downturn in playing time, either; Swaim has logged snap shares above 50 percent in each of those eight games.
CBS Sports
Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Patriots vs. Bills predictions, NFL picks by expert on 16-7 roll
The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will meet for the first time this season when the two AFC East rivals collide in a key Week 13 game on Thursday Night Football at Gillette Stadium. The last time these teams met came in the wild card round of last season's playoffs, with the Bills blowing out the Patriots, 47-17. They will meet again in the 2022 regular-season finale in Week 18. The Bills (8-3) are tied for the lead in the division with the Dolphins, two games ahead of the Patriots (6-5).
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Get Rachaad White, Gus Edwards in lineups
Byes are back but light with only James Conner, D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard out for Week 13. Injuries to Josh Jacobs, Travis Etienne, Najee Harris, Leonard Fournette, Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey, Raheem Mostert, Michael Carter and more, however, will make things a bit tight for some Fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Making progress
Okudah (concussion) logged a limited practice Wednesday. Okudah was forced out of Week 11's win over the Giants with a concussion, and he was unable to clear protocols in time to play Thanksgiving day against the Bills. However, with his ability to take the field for practice Wednesday, it appears he is making progress on clearing those protocol hurdles. If he remains out Sunday against the Jaguars, Jerry Jacobs and Mike Hughes will likely be the biggest beneficiaries for snaps.
