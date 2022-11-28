ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday

Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Lions trade up to secure Jared Goff's replacement as QBs go 1-2-3

The 2023 NFL Draft is going to provide a lot of intrigue as teams without a need at quarterback are faced with the decision of taking a potentially elite defensive talent or trading down to acquire more assets. Those scenarios will be explored as draft night approaches but, in today's thought exercise, Detroit trades up for the right to select one of those three coveted quarterbacks.
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday

Smith-Schuster won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Smith-Schuster now has two more days to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if the wide receiver is able to play this weekend, he'll continue to be a key cog in Kansas City's passing game. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will also miss practice Wednesday and looks like a far less certain bet than Smith-Schuster to make it back for the Week 13 contest.
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad

Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
49ers' Elijah Mitchell: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks

Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that Mitchell (knee) is in line to be out 6-to-8 weeks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, the 49ers plan to place Mitchell on IR, which would ensure that he misses at least four games, but based on the estimated timetable put forth by Shanahan, the running back doesn't seem likely to be back before the postseason. In Mitchell's looming absence, Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price are now in line to log change-of-pace/complementary snaps for the 49ers behind top back Christian McCaffrey, while Tevin Coleman is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13, 2022: Model says start Gus Edwards, sit Jeff Wilson

Although he flirted with 100-yard games several times this season, Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders had only surpassed the century mark once prior to his Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers. He exploded for a season-high 143 yards and two touchdowns last weekend, but the Eagles face the third-best run defense in the NFL on Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans. How high should Sanders, quarterback Jalen Hurts, and ex-Titans receiver A.J. Brown be in your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings? Before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Texans' Christian Harris: Limited participant Wednesday

Harris (shoulder) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Harris was in pads Wednesday after missing the entire second half of Week 12's loss to Miami. It's a hopeful sign for his chances to play Sunday against Cleveland.
Titans' Geoff Swaim: Being phased out of passing attack

Swaim failed to corral his lone target while playing 31 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Bengals. With rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo and top tight end Austin Hooper having both taken on heightened roles in the Tennessee passing attack of late, Swaim has functioned mainly as a blocker in recent weeks. After drawing seven targets across the Titans' first three games of the season, Swaim has been targeted a combined five times in Tennessee's subsequent eight contests. The lack of involvement isn't the result of any major downturn in playing time, either; Swaim has logged snap shares above 50 percent in each of those eight games.
Thursday Night Football odds, spread, line: Patriots vs. Bills predictions, NFL picks by expert on 16-7 roll

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will meet for the first time this season when the two AFC East rivals collide in a key Week 13 game on Thursday Night Football at Gillette Stadium. The last time these teams met came in the wild card round of last season's playoffs, with the Bills blowing out the Patriots, 47-17. They will meet again in the 2022 regular-season finale in Week 18. The Bills (8-3) are tied for the lead in the division with the Dolphins, two games ahead of the Patriots (6-5).
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Making progress

Okudah (concussion) logged a limited practice Wednesday. Okudah was forced out of Week 11's win over the Giants with a concussion, and he was unable to clear protocols in time to play Thanksgiving day against the Bills. However, with his ability to take the field for practice Wednesday, it appears he is making progress on clearing those protocol hurdles. If he remains out Sunday against the Jaguars, Jerry Jacobs and Mike Hughes will likely be the biggest beneficiaries for snaps.
