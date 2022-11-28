Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Houston’s boil water notice highlights bigger issues of pipes failing across the US
Houston now has clean drinking water after having to boil it for a day. Civil engineers say this highlights a bigger issue about the pipe systems that are failing across the country.
Click2Houston.com
Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues
HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
fox26houston.com
How does a city as large as Houston suffer such a water plant issue?
HOUSTON - Houston's boil water advisory has been lifted and not a moment too soon for the more than 2 million residents affected. PREVIOUS: Houston boil water notice lifted after testing. So many people are asking how is it possible for a city as large as Houston to have two...
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
fox26houston.com
Houston Boil Water Notice: HISD, several other districts to remain closed on Tuesday
HOUSTON - "We've been a bit stressed out. Because it is a bit of a distraction, especially when we're expected to be at the office and asking for accommodations is always a bit intimidating," said HISD parent Tayyaba Ramirez. "Hopefully, everyone's employer understands, because I don't have a choice." For...
fox26houston.com
Houston Boil Notice: How much longer will residents be under a boil water notice?
HOUSTON - More than 2 million people across Houston have to boil water before using it because yesterday morning a transformer failed at the East Water Purification Plant causing a backup transformer to kick on. Then that one failed too. "I will say stuff does happen. It’s unfortunate," says Houston...
fox26houston.com
fox26houston.com
Houston boil water notice lifted
A boil water notice for the City of Houston has been lifted. Officials say water quality testing confirmed the tap water is safe to drink.
fox26houston.com
Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area
HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Houston residents question the timing of the boil order almost 6 hours after system failure
Residents are verbalizing their dissatisfaction with the city and the timing of the notification, which was given almost 6 hours after a water treatment plant outage.
fox26houston.com
Multiple Houston area schools to remain closed for second day as city is under boil notice
As the city closely monitors the order, multiple schools have made the decision to remain closed for a second day on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Click2Houston.com
Power outages, no water, mold and pests are just a few complaints from residents at Cabo San Lucas apartment complex in SE Houston
HOUSTON – People who live at the Cabo San Lucas apartments complex near the Gulf Freeway say broken mailboxes are nothing compared to them having to use flashlights to get around their moldy homes. Plus, the residents claim they can’t cook or clean, and on top of all that,...
fox26houston.com
Houston Boil Notice: Public Works website shows if your address affected by boil water notice
HOUSTON - Houston Public Works has a website where you can check to see if your address is affected by the boil water notice. BACKGROUND: Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area. This comes after city officials issued a boil water notice Sunday for Houston's...
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
HOUSTON — (AP) — More than 2 million people in the Houston area were urged to boil their tap water Monday after a power outage at a purification plant prompted the mayor to initiate a review of what went wrong. The boil order notice tells customers in the...
Boil water notice issued for entire City of Houston
HOUSTON — A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Houston's main water system. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. Houston Public Works issued the notice on Sunday. City officials said they expect it to be lifted on Tuesday. The city said it will notify customers when the water is safe to consume without boiling.
fox26houston.com
Private wells may be affected after wastewater spills due to sustained rainfall in Baytown
You might need to boil your drinking water if you have a private well in Baytown. City officials assure residents that this is unrelated to Houston's boil water advisory.
fox26houston.com
Houston Boil Water Notice: Houston ISD campuses to be closed on Tuesday
HOUSTON - Officials with the Houston Independent School District says they're closing their campuses for an additional day due to the boil water notice. School officials said on their Twitter page that all Houston ISD campuses and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, November 29. Officials said in a statement...
