Harris County, TX

Click2Houston.com

Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues

HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How does a city as large as Houston suffer such a water plant issue?

HOUSTON - Houston's boil water advisory has been lifted and not a moment too soon for the more than 2 million residents affected. PREVIOUS: Houston boil water notice lifted after testing. So many people are asking how is it possible for a city as large as Houston to have two...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop

HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston boil water notice lifted

A boil water notice for the City of Houston has been lifted. Officials say water quality testing confirmed the tap water is safe to drink.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
TEXAS CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Transformer explodes near Praxair Plant in Freeport, officials investigating

FREEPORT, Texas - Officials are piecing together what caused a transformer to explode near a plant in Freeport, Texas. Details are still pouring in, so information is limited, but authorities with Brazoria County were called to a transformer explosion in the 5400 block of State Highway 332. Responding units saw...
FREEPORT, TX
KHOU

Boil water notice issued for entire City of Houston

HOUSTON — A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Houston's main water system. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. Houston Public Works issued the notice on Sunday. City officials said they expect it to be lifted on Tuesday. The city said it will notify customers when the water is safe to consume without boiling.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Security changes at Harris County owned facilities

The tragedy at Astroworld Fest is something this city will never forget. As we continue to move forward, we want to make sure it never happens again. Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia shares the important safety updates.
fox26houston.com

Houston Boil Water Notice: Houston ISD campuses to be closed on Tuesday

HOUSTON - Officials with the Houston Independent School District says they're closing their campuses for an additional day due to the boil water notice. School officials said on their Twitter page that all Houston ISD campuses and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, November 29. Officials said in a statement...
HOUSTON, TX

