Players use every trick in the book to rank up weapons in Modern Warfare 2, but a real-time XP token timer has community members up in arms. Modern Warfare 2 shook up the formula for unlocking weapons and attachments. Check out our guide for an in-depth guide on how to unlock every weapon. The developers force players outside of their comfort box, requiring the use of every weapon to unlock attachments and other guns.

1 DAY AGO