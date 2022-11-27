Read full article on original website
Team Liquid set to sign Worlds 2022 champion Pyosik to LCS squad, report says
Team Liquid are close to landing Korean jungler Hong ‘Pyosik’ Chang-hyeon, who was part of DRX’s Worlds-winning roster, according to a report by Blix.gg. The 22-year-old is reportedly the final piece of Team Liquid’s puzzle as the North American giants hope to return to the top after a disappointing 2022 season in which they failed to challenge for top honors.
TSM confirms full LCS roster with newcomers Bugi and Neo
TSM has confirmed all five members of their League of Legends roster for the 2023 LCS season. Once the dominant force of North American League of Legends, TSM has fallen on hard times in recent years. From the departure of their franchise player Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg last offseason to the...
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass: Tiers, Rewards, price, more
With Overwatch 2 Season 2 comes the game’s second Battle Pass and, much like the first, there’s a wide range of limited-time rewards up for grabs. From a new Mythic-tier Skin to a brand new Tank hero in Ramattra, here’s everything in the Season 2 Battle Pass.
Apex Legends dev confirms “time is coming” for major Seer nerfs
An Apex Legends dev has confirmed Seer will be receiving nerfs in the near future, reassuring fans that his “time is coming”. Recon characters in Apex Legends are invaluable to a squad, especially those that are equipped with scans that reveal the exact position of enemies. This is...
Sentinels poke fun at G2 over VCT partner slot snub
Sentinels threw some shade at G2 Esports in a recent post showcasing a mini-spike statue and a business card for the organization’s acceptance into the VCT Americas partnered league. Sentinels and G2 Esports have had some (manufactured) controversy in the past. The two teams were the best squads in...
“Beautiful” TikTok goes viral as World Cup takes whole plane by storm mid-air
In a viral TikTok, a user shared a beautiful moment where the everyone in the plane joined in on watching the World Cup, indicative of the Beautiful Game itself. Watching television on airplanes is a great time killer, since the passengers are essentially forced to sit still for hours at a time. Typically, each passenger has different tastes, often resulting in everyone watching something different.
Asmongold blasts Nintendo’s “horrible” decision to shut down Smash World Tour
Twitch streamer Asmongold blasted Nintendo for shutting down the Smash World Tour just days before its finals and took aim at Panada Global’s CEO Alan Bunney for his alleged role. Asmongold is the latest streamer to blast Nintendo for hurting the Smash esports scene and explained why the Japanese...
Apex Legends Nov 30 update patch notes: K/DR stats, Catalyst KO shield fix, more
The Apex Legends November 30 update addresses map fixes on Broken Moon, resolved an issue affecting K/DR stats, and tinkered with legend abilities. Apex Legends Season 15 reinvigorated excitement, and player count numbers even surpassed Warzone 2 by 60,000 players on November 30. Respawn Entertainment isn’t resting on its laurels...
NAVI b1t makes history as CS:GO’s youngest-ever millionaire
NAVI’s Valeriy ‘b1t’ Vakhovskiy has become the youngest-ever CS:GO player to surpass $1 million in career earnings. The 19-year-old took his career earnings past the $1 million mark earlier this month after NAVI reached the quarter-finals of the IEM Rio Major, according to Esports Earnings. b1t is...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet shiny duplication method discovered for multiplayer
A YouTuber has discovered a method to duplicate Shiny Pokemon while playing multiplayer so both trainers can capture their rare encounter. After reaching a Pokemon game’s post-game content, many players take up Shiny hunting as a way to continue on with the thrill of finding rare Pokemon. Naturally, Shiny...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet December 1 patch notes: Performance fixes, Ranked Season 1
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has released its Version 1.1.0 update on December 1, which targets performance, general bug fixes, and the beginning of the first ranked season. Here’s the full patch notes. Players have been anxiously waiting on the The Pokemon Company to update Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the...
Where to find Bounsweet, Steenee, & Tsareena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
For those Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers who skipped out on Sprigatito as their Starter, they’ll need a strong Grass-type like Tsareena on their team. Here’s where players can find Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena in Paldea. As trainers are limited to only one Starter Pokemon in Scarlet &...
Where to find Revive Pistol in Warzone 2
Knowing where to find a Revive Pistol in Warzone 2 can save you and your downed teammates from being eliminated, enabling you to turn the tide of a fight. So, here’s exactly where you can locate this life-saving Field Upgrade. Warzone 2 features plenty of new features and mechanics...
Modern Warfare 2 players flock to buy “Roze 2.0” skin from LA Thieves CDL pack
Modern Warfare 2 players have made the LA Thieves’ Call of Duty League skin one of the game’s most purchased items as they try to take advantage of its similarity to Warzone’s infamous Roze skin. The Warzone Roze skin saga will be familiar to anyone who played...
Swagg explains why TAQ-56 is Warzone 2’s “best” AR in Season 1
Warzone 2’s meta favors long-range weapons, and CoD streamer Swagg explained why the TAQ-56 is his go-to AR for the battle royale sequel. We are still in the early days of Warzone 2, and the game’s meta has yet to fully develop. Just recently, players discovered weapon tuning is not linear, and each weapon and attachment has a specific sweet spot.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid events 2022: Dates, times, Pokemon, & Tera Types
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are again able to team up with other players, trading out Sword & Shield’s Max Raid dens for Tera Battles. Here is everything to know about current and past Tera Raid battle events. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features a new type of cooperative battle...
Modern Warfare 2 players feel “manipulated” by real-time XP tokens
Players use every trick in the book to rank up weapons in Modern Warfare 2, but a real-time XP token timer has community members up in arms. Modern Warfare 2 shook up the formula for unlocking weapons and attachments. Check out our guide for an in-depth guide on how to unlock every weapon. The developers force players outside of their comfort box, requiring the use of every weapon to unlock attachments and other guns.
Razer Orochi V2 Quartz Edition review: Lightweight gaming mouse falls short
The Razer Orochi V2 is a long-lasting lightweight mouse with a barebones design – but is it too simplistic for its price?. Razer is no stranger to crafting unique, high-performing mice like the Basilisk V3 Pro or the Deathadder V3 Pro. While they’re undeniably fantastic choices, the Razer Orochi V2 provides a simpler option for a much smaller price, which, when looking at certain elements of this mouse, is understandable.
FIFA 23 World Cup Stories leaked: Van Dijk, Rashford, Sane, more
FIFA 23 World Cup Stories is the next promo to arrive as part of the Qatar 2022 celebrations in Ultimate Team. Here’s everything we know so far about FIFA 23 World Cup Stories, from the start date to the players that have leaked already. FIFA 23 players have no...
Marvel’s Midnight Suns review – Strong superhero strategy
Firaxis takes the Marvel universe and creates something wholly unique. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical triumph, but some uneven pacing and superfluous features hold it back a little. When I was younger, I wanted nothing more than to be part of the Marvel universe. So many colorful, iconic...
