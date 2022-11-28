Read full article on original website
Indonet Selects Juniper Networks for Intent-Based Networking Software
Juniper Networks announced that PT IndoInternet (Indonet), an Indonesian digital infrastructure provider, has selected Juniper Apstra to help automate, modernize and facilitate an experience-first expansion of its network infrastructure. Through managed automated network provisioning and monitoring, Apstra has already delivered Indonet an estimated 20% in cost-savings efficiency. As the world’s...
Australia's NBN Selects Ericsson for FWA Network Upgrade
NBN Co (nbn) is a publicly owned corporation of the Australian Government, tasked to design, build and operate Australia's digital backbone as a wholesale broadband access network provider. The deployment is a significant move in addressing the geographical challenge of bringing improved service to communities and businesses across Australia –...
Nokia, Orange France Complete 'World’s First' 20 Gbps Microwave Carrier Aggregation Link Trial
Nokia announced that it has extended its collaboration with Orange France to upgrade its microwave backhaul network with the latest product generation. Combining the capabilities of Nokia’s latest high-power E-Band microwave and traditional microwave frequency products, the trial enabled a high-capacity link over a distance of almost 4 kilometers.
Telcos Can Uncover Massive Value in Their Geospatial Data Featured
Telecom industry experts and analysts can uncover considerable insights and business value in geospatial and location data. Telecom analysts can use spatiotemporal data to solve some of the industry's most significant challenges, such as network planning optimization and improving customer satisfaction. Modern geospatial enterprise solutions for telecoms ensure that analysts are equipped with the tools needed to gain actionable information and make educated, real-time decisions.
Totogi to Demo Capabilities of DISH Wireless Network API in Developer Showcase
Totogi, the leading provider of public cloud-based telco software, has been chosen as one of eight partners to demonstrate the DISH Wireless Network API capabilities at AWS re:Invent. Selected developers and technical influencers have been invited to 'meet the expert’ sessions taking place on Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December...
MediaTek Taps Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to Establish Connectivity to its 5G Chips
Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that MediaTek has used Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to establish connectivity to its 5G chips using the 3GPP 5G Release 17 (Rel-17) and the 5G reduced capability (RedCap) specifications.
Calix Launches Recruitment Drive to Expand its R&D Staffing in India
Calix announced it is launching a recruitment drive to expand its research and development (R&D) staffing in India, starting immediately. Calix President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Weening made the announcement to attendees at the Broadband Tech Day 2022 conference held at the Radisson Blu hotel in Bangaluru on November 3.
STI Selects Nokia to Deploy Industrial-grade LTE Private Network in Port Terminal in Chile
Nokia announced that it will deploy the first industrial-grade LTE private network in a port terminal in Chile at San Antonio Terminal Internacional S.A. (STI). The new private wireless network will be based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platformand will use 4.9G LTE to deliver pervasive high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, and improved network predictability in piers and yards. It will reliably and securely connect hundreds of workers, sensors, equipment and vehicles across an area of 31 hectares. As the single supplier for this project, Nokia will also provide the RAN network, training, implementation services and remote support.
SKT Partners with Singtel to Jointly Grow Metaverse Business in APAC
SK Telecom announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Asia's leading communications technology group, Singtel, to jointly grow the metaverse business in countries where Singtel operates in, starting with Singapore. Under the MOU, Singtel will share its business and technology expertise across the Asian Pacific region,...
Vodafone NZ Becomes Microsoft Azure's Peering Service Partner
Vodafone New Zealand announced it has recently become a Microsoft Azure Peering Service partner. Microsoft Azure Peering Service provides direct access between Vodafone and Microsoft’s networks – providing users with diverse and highly available connectivity to Microsoft services at more locations, reducing latency and eliminating congestion. By leveraging Vodafone’s connectivity and professional services capabilities as well as Microsoft’s focus on cloud services, Vodafone aims to help organizations across Aotearoa enable a truly modern ICT experience from anywhere.
Mauritius Telecom Revamps its WiFi Network using Alepo’s Carrier-grade WiFi Solution
Evolving to keep pace with customer expectations and provide innovative new offerings, leading service provider Mauritius Telecom has revamped its WiFi network by implementing Alepo’s WiFi Service Management Platform (SMP). The project benefits Mauritius Telecom’s growing base of enterprise customers, which includes hotels, banks, government entities, as well as...
Nokia to Open New 5G/6G R&D Center in Portugal
Nokia announced the opening of a new research and development center focused on 5G and future 6G mobile network technology at its Portuguese campus in Amadora. The center will create employment across several different disciplines and advance research in technologies that are vital components of current 5G and future 6G networks.
ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
Kontron, Napatech Partner on Optimized Platform for Hosting 5G User Plane Function
Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT) and of cloud and carrier-class integrated infrastructure platforms, and Napatech announced their collaboration on an optimized platform for hosting the 5G User Plane Function as part of packet core deployments in telco edge data centers and private networks. Unlike in...
VANTIVA, Bouygues Telecom Deploy Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 Fiber Gateway
VANTIVA, formerly known as Technicolor, has partnered with Bouygues Telecom – one of the largest global communications service providers in France – to be one of the manufacturers of the Bbox Wi-Fi 6, an eco-designed customer premises equipment (CPE) that supports fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband access for Bouygues Telecom’s subscribers.
Powering the 12 GHz Band for 5G - An Early Peek at Options Featured
The debate over the usage of the 12 GHz band of the radio spectrum has been raging for a few years now, and there’s no clear end in sight. The FCC’s 2021 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) related to access rights to the 500 MHz swath between 12.2 and 12.7 GHz and the recent Notice of Inquiry were just two more steps in an ongoing discussion about the best use of the band.
Vodafone Opens UK’s First Edge Innovation Lab
Vodafone has opened a new Edge Innovation Lab in MediaCity, Salford – the first of its kind in the UK. The lab will support the development of Manchester, and the surrounding region, into a Northern digital powerhouse. The Edge Innovation Lab at HOST, the Home of Skills & Technology,...
DT, BMW, Valeo, Ericsson & Qualcomm Demo Automated Driving with 5G SA Network Slicing
Deutsche Telekom, BMW Group, Valeo, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies announced the world first demonstration of automated driving application supported by 5G Standalone (SA) network slicing with controlled network features for Quality of Service (QoS). Reliable network connectivity is a prerequisite for many emerging automotive use cases. In trials, the partners...
stc Bahrain Partners with Crayon & Microsoft to Offer Microsoft Services to Business Customers
Stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, signed a strategic partner agreement with Microsoft and Crayon to offer Microsoft services portfolio to its business customers. As part of the partnership, stc Bahrain will be collaborating with Crayon, a Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider, to provide the latest technology solutions to SMEs and corporates in Bahrain.
