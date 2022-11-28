ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

kentuckytoday.com

‘A Christmas Comeback’ planned Friday in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. — As the one-year anniversary of the Dec. 10 tornado approaches and Mayfield continues to rebuild, CASE IH and Farm Journal have planned an event to celebrate the strength and resiliency of the Mayfield community. Tyne Morgan and Clinton Griffiths are co-hosting “A Christmas Comeback,” hosted by...
MAYFIELD, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky's infamous 'Cocaine Bear' to get big screen attention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Kentucky's most bizarre legends is about to get some attention on the big screen. "Cocaine Bear" is a dead, stuffed bear currently on exhibit in the KY for KY store in Lexington. According to a report by FOX 59, it continues to be a big draw, seven years after its arrival.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Sneak peek at special Maker’s Mark bottles to benefit LexArts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is known for horses and bourbon, and LexArts is celebrating both this week. Along the painted Horse Mania statues that dotted the city, some special bottles of Marker’s Mark are being auctioned off to benefit the arts organization. The Whisky Wall of Wonder doesn’t...
LEXINGTON, KY
newsfromthestates.com

Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo

MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
MAYFIELD, KY
WLKY.com

Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Despite drop in prices, many still struggle to pay rent in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the last three months, rent prices have dropped both across the nation and here in Lexington. However, year-to-year rent growth in the city is up nearly11%. Rent prices in Lexington decreased over 4% month-to-month in November, but people in the community say they are still...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a powerful cold front, which will spark showers and storms Tuesday into Wednesday. The strongest storms, Tuesday night, could produce damaging wind. High temperatures will crash, behind the front. Highs cool from the 60s on Tuesday to the 30s on Thursday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ty Bryant named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Douglass Broncos will play for the school’s first football state title on Saturday. It’s familiar territory for a team that has played in the final game two of the past four seasons. “We’ve been there twice, and we’ve lost twice,” said senior Ty...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A couple of colder days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will completely clear Kentucky by later today and we’ll feel every minute of it. On the other side of this cold front, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s for afternoon readings for both Wednesday & Thursday. This puts us back below average for this part of November/December. We should be tracking highs in the upper 40s to around 50 but we won’t be doing that for at least two days.
LEXINGTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
PADUCAH, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Children’s Hospital doctors shave heads for DanceBlue fundraiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular DanceBlue fundraiser returned this year, leading to Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic doctors, nurses, and supporters to shave their heads in solidarity with patients in their clinic. The No Shave November campaign lead to University of Kentucky students raising nearly $37,000 for the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 29, 2022

Samuel “Sammy” Chadwick, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 6, 1958, in Murray, to Edward Chadwick and Thelma Morris Chadwick. He was the owner of Chadwick’s Cleanup and Chadwick’s Lawn Care. He was a member of Glendale Church...
MURRAY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington mayor asks to expand city’s flock camera pilot program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is asking to expand the city’s flock camera pilot program. Earlier this year, 25 flock license plate readers were installed throughout the city. The readers take still photos of license plates, to help with local investigations. Mayor Gorton and Police Chief...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Smoke latest Wildcat to announce plans to enter transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Kavosiey Smoke will enter the transfer portal. Smoke finishes his UK career with 291 carries for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 5.2 yards per carry ranks him in the Top 10 in school history. The Wetumpka, Ala. native played in 12 games...
