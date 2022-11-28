Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: December 1st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Breezier and warmer with more sunshine. High of 55°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH. Chilly and calm. Low of 42°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Very windy and very warm, with blowing dust possible....
everythinglubbock.com
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: November 30th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Chilly with increasing clouds through the day. High of 44°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH. Tonight:. Cold and cloudy. Low of 32°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Breezier and warmer with more sunshine. High...
KCBD
Temperatures flip-flop between winter and spring
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From spring to winter again on the South Plains. While it was in the 60s and 70s today, tomorrow will be back to the 40s with a few 50s for afternoon highs. Another strong cold front moves across the region overnight bringing northerly winds and colder air.
everythinglubbock.com
Amigos hosting 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off on Saturday, December 3
LUBBOCK, Texas — Amigos will host its 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off competition on Saturday, December 3. According to a press release from The United Family, the competition will take place at the Lubbock, Plainview, Hereford and Amarillo stores from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests will compete for the...
Lubbock Stockyards to close for good in December, owners said
After nearly four decades, Tony and Judy Mann said they made the difficult decision to sell the Lubbock Stockyards. They said the buyer plans to shut the operation down.
fox34.com
A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-standing Lubbock landmark is coming down later this week. The Double T scoreboard at Jones AT&T stadium won’t be returning for another football season. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director says, “In 1978 the Double T scoreboard was added and it has been there...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
LUBBOCK, Texas — A couple here in Lubbock is celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary, and they shared their secrets to their lasting marriage. “Well, first place, the word divorce was not in her vocabulary,” said Edward Dunn, husband to Jean Dunn. It all started when Edward failed out...
everythinglubbock.com
The Shoes 4 Kids Christmas tree is up at Cardinal’s Sports Center
LUBBOCK, Texas—Stop by Cardinal’s Sports Center to help with their seventh annual Shoes 4 Kids. Grab a name from the Christmas tree, purchase a pair of shoes at 30% off to be given to a child before Christmas. The shoes will be given to children at Buckner Lubbock, Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, Lubbock Children’s Home and CASA of the South Plains. You can also support Shoes 4 Kids by donating. Cardinal’s is located at 6524 Slide Road . You can reach out to them at mycardinalssports.com or 806-765-6645.
Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales
December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
Lubbock Woman Gets Snowed in While Staying in Ruidoso Cabin
Last week marked the annual fall family get-together some love and others hate, Thanksgiving. As someone that was not only born around Thanksgiving, but also loves anything to do with food, I am quite fond of the holiday. As a fun way to celebrate Thanksgiving, as well as my birthday...
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Officials from Lubbock in Texas state that a crash involving 2 vehicles took place when a car that was travelling east on US Highway 84. The Texas Department of Public Safety added that they drove off of the roadway, over-corrected into the median and then rolled.
everythinglubbock.com
Edge Homes offers luxury homes in several neighborhoods
LUBBOCK, Texas—Edge Homes puts your personalized touch on building your home. You can expect innovative design, incomparable choices, and inspired customer service from one of the most experienced Lubbock home builders in Lubbock, Texas. Find out more by reaching out to Edge Homes at 806-535-8376, edgehomesonline.com, info@edgehomesonline.com.
The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown
Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas
On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week
So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
One seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at Idalou Road and East Loop 289 at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
The Real Reason Lubbock Needs A Buc-ee’s Is Not What You Think
I can think of a million reasons why Lubbock deserves a Bucc-ee's, and why one would do well here. The most obvious reason is I27, which serves as a corridor through this part of Texas for truckers. But that's why Bucc-ee's needs Lubbock, not why we need a Bucc-ee's. Do...
KOAT 7
Here's what you need to know about today's strong winds in New Mexico
Strong winds are expected throughout New Mexico today, some winds gusting as high as 70 miles per hour. Strong winds are also expected in Albuquerque, but no wind warnings or advisories have been issued for the metro. Here's what you need to know. Watches and warnings. High wind warnings have...
KWTX
Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
Comments / 0