Lubbock, TX

KLBK Thursday Morning Weather Update: December 1st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Breezier and warmer with more sunshine. High of 55°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH. Chilly and calm. Low of 42°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Very windy and very warm, with blowing dust possible....
KLBK Wednesday Morning Weather Update: November 30th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!. Today: Chilly with increasing clouds through the day. High of 44°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH. Tonight:. Cold and cloudy. Low of 32°. Winds S 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Breezier and warmer with more sunshine. High...
Temperatures flip-flop between winter and spring

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From spring to winter again on the South Plains. While it was in the 60s and 70s today, tomorrow will be back to the 40s with a few 50s for afternoon highs. Another strong cold front moves across the region overnight bringing northerly winds and colder air.
Amigos hosting 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off on Saturday, December 3

LUBBOCK, Texas — Amigos will host its 14th Annual Tamal Cook-Off competition on Saturday, December 3. According to a press release from The United Family, the competition will take place at the Lubbock, Plainview, Hereford and Amarillo stores from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests will compete for the...
A Lubbock landmark’s final days: Saying goodbye to the Double T scoreboard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A long-standing Lubbock landmark is coming down later this week. The Double T scoreboard at Jones AT&T stadium won’t be returning for another football season. Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director says, “In 1978 the Double T scoreboard was added and it has been there...
Lubbock couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

LUBBOCK, Texas — A couple here in Lubbock is celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary, and they shared their secrets to their lasting marriage. “Well, first place, the word divorce was not in her vocabulary,” said Edward Dunn, husband to Jean Dunn. It all started when Edward failed out...
The Shoes 4 Kids Christmas tree is up at Cardinal’s Sports Center

LUBBOCK, Texas—Stop by Cardinal’s Sports Center to help with their seventh annual Shoes 4 Kids. Grab a name from the Christmas tree, purchase a pair of shoes at 30% off to be given to a child before Christmas. The shoes will be given to children at Buckner Lubbock, Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, Lubbock Children’s Home and CASA of the South Plains. You can also support Shoes 4 Kids by donating. Cardinal’s is located at 6524 Slide Road . You can reach out to them at mycardinalssports.com or 806-765-6645.
Lubbock’s Tamale Trail: A Quest for the Hub City’s Best Tamales

December is so close that I can just smell all the great food that comes with the holidays whether it be latkas, fried plantains, or tamales. Growing up I was very picky when it came to my tamales that I got to the point that I started saying I hated tamales. It wasn't until high school, and making tamales with my bestfriend Alex, that I discovered not all tamales are the same.
Edge Homes offers luxury homes in several neighborhoods

LUBBOCK, Texas—Edge Homes puts your personalized touch on building your home. You can expect innovative design, incomparable choices, and inspired customer service from one of the most experienced Lubbock home builders in Lubbock, Texas. Find out more by reaching out to Edge Homes at 806-535-8376, edgehomesonline.com, info@edgehomesonline.com.
The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown

Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
Severe Weather Outbreak May Bring Strong Tornadoes to East Texas

On November 3rd, we published a story detailing a developing dangerous weather situation for portions of East Texas. On Friday, November 4, a severe weather outbreak occurred over portions of northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. Several strong tornadoes including a tornado with estimated winds topping 170 mph were spawned from that storm system. That EF-4 tornado destroyed a number of homes in and near Idabel, Oklahoma.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week

So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
Energy bills going up for Texans this winter for more than usage

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As temperatures go down, energy bills typically go up...but especially for Texans this winter, experts say, because there will be extra fees having nothing to do with customers’ current usage. As early as January, Texans will have to start paying for the losses energy companies...
