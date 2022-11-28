Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Apex Legends dev confirms “time is coming” for major Seer nerfs
An Apex Legends dev has confirmed Seer will be receiving nerfs in the near future, reassuring fans that his “time is coming”. Recon characters in Apex Legends are invaluable to a squad, especially those that are equipped with scans that reveal the exact position of enemies. This is...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass: Tiers, Rewards, price, more
With Overwatch 2 Season 2 comes the game’s second Battle Pass and, much like the first, there’s a wide range of limited-time rewards up for grabs. From a new Mythic-tier Skin to a brand new Tank hero in Ramattra, here’s everything in the Season 2 Battle Pass.
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 players slam EA for “shameful” World Cup Swaps restrictions
FIFA 23’s World Cup Swaps promo is in full swing, but a new roadblock frustrated community members. FIFA 23 World Cup Swaps allows players to earn Qatar 2022-themed rewards by completing particular objectives. From November 11 until December 23, players can earn up to 50 Swaps tokens in total. Some of the best rewards include Patrick Vieira, Cafu, and a World Cup Icon Player Pick pack.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet December 1 patch notes: Performance fixes, Ranked Season 1
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has released its Version 1.1.0 update on December 1, which targets performance, general bug fixes, and the beginning of the first ranked season. Here’s the full patch notes. Players have been anxiously waiting on the The Pokemon Company to update Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the...
dexerto.com
Sentinels poke fun at G2 over VCT partner slot snub
Sentinels threw some shade at G2 Esports in a recent post showcasing a mini-spike statue and a business card for the organization’s acceptance into the VCT Americas partnered league. Sentinels and G2 Esports have had some (manufactured) controversy in the past. The two teams were the best squads in...
dexerto.com
Where to find Bounsweet, Steenee, & Tsareena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
For those Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers who skipped out on Sprigatito as their Starter, they’ll need a strong Grass-type like Tsareena on their team. Here’s where players can find Bounsweet, Steenee, and Tsareena in Paldea. As trainers are limited to only one Starter Pokemon in Scarlet &...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Nov 30 update patch notes: K/DR stats, Catalyst KO shield fix, more
The Apex Legends November 30 update addresses map fixes on Broken Moon, resolved an issue affecting K/DR stats, and tinkered with legend abilities. Apex Legends Season 15 reinvigorated excitement, and player count numbers even surpassed Warzone 2 by 60,000 players on November 30. Respawn Entertainment isn’t resting on its laurels...
dexerto.com
Where to find Revive Pistol in Warzone 2
Knowing where to find a Revive Pistol in Warzone 2 can save you and your downed teammates from being eliminated, enabling you to turn the tide of a fight. So, here’s exactly where you can locate this life-saving Field Upgrade. Warzone 2 features plenty of new features and mechanics...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players flock to buy “Roze 2.0” skin from LA Thieves CDL pack
Modern Warfare 2 players have made the LA Thieves’ Call of Duty League skin one of the game’s most purchased items as they try to take advantage of its similarity to Warzone’s infamous Roze skin. The Warzone Roze skin saga will be familiar to anyone who played...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players convinced they’ve found invisible ability clue for new Legend
An in-game magazine has some Apex Legends players convinced that the next new addition to the roster will boast invisible abilities. Of course, Apex has played host to a character, specifically Mirage, with invisibility-based skills in the past. A post-launch patch for the game expanded Mirage’s cloaking ability, allowing the character to fully turn invisible when cloaked.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid events 2022: Dates, times, Pokemon, & Tera Types
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans are again able to team up with other players, trading out Sword & Shield’s Max Raid dens for Tera Battles. Here is everything to know about current and past Tera Raid battle events. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features a new type of cooperative battle...
dexerto.com
NAVI b1t makes history as CS:GO’s youngest-ever millionaire
NAVI’s Valeriy ‘b1t’ Vakhovskiy has become the youngest-ever CS:GO player to surpass $1 million in career earnings. The 19-year-old took his career earnings past the $1 million mark earlier this month after NAVI reached the quarter-finals of the IEM Rio Major, according to Esports Earnings. b1t is...
dexerto.com
Snip3down bashes Respawn for adding Apex Legends skins instead of game fixes
Apex Legends star Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona took aim at Respawn Entertainment for not addressing some of the issues that the battle royale has, instead, focusing on new cosmetics and skins. Over the last few months, Apex Legends players have grown increasingly frustrated with the number of issues that...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal defends TSM’s conduct amid Apex Legends “data mining” controversy
Apex Legends pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has offered a lengthy response to TSM’s controversy regarding “data mining” game end-zones, explaining that he does not like how it was made all about TSM and that he does understand the issue fully. Apex Legends’ competitive community has...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends “UI images ran out of room” error: is there a fix?
Apex Legends players have been left stumped by an in-game error message reading “UI images ran out of room”, which crashes players’ games and appears to be becoming more common. Bugs and glitches have always existed in video games, and Apex Legends is no different. Despite approaching...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players feel “manipulated” by real-time XP tokens
Players use every trick in the book to rank up weapons in Modern Warfare 2, but a real-time XP token timer has community members up in arms. Modern Warfare 2 shook up the formula for unlocking weapons and attachments. Check out our guide for an in-depth guide on how to unlock every weapon. The developers force players outside of their comfort box, requiring the use of every weapon to unlock attachments and other guns.
dexerto.com
TeeP blasts “terrible” Warzone 2 after losing to invisible player
Former Call of Duty World Champion TeeP blasts Warzone 2 after placing 2nd in a Battle Royale match after dying to an invisible enemy. Warzone 2’s invisibility glitch problem has gotten out of hand in the two weeks that the game has been live and TeeP has seen enough.
dexerto.com
Razer Orochi V2 Quartz Edition review: Lightweight gaming mouse falls short
The Razer Orochi V2 is a long-lasting lightweight mouse with a barebones design – but is it too simplistic for its price?. Razer is no stranger to crafting unique, high-performing mice like the Basilisk V3 Pro or the Deathadder V3 Pro. While they’re undeniably fantastic choices, the Razer Orochi V2 provides a simpler option for a much smaller price, which, when looking at certain elements of this mouse, is understandable.
dexerto.com
How to get a free Steam Deck at The Game Awards 2022
Wondering how you can get your hands on a free Steam Deck? Well, those that watch The Game Awards 2022 stream could be in for a chance at securing the portable console, so here’s how you could win one. The Steam Deck enables players to take their PC games...
dexerto.com
Wild Pokemon Go glitch actually turns Holiday Hat Raichu into the Flash
Pokemon Go fans are sharing amusement over one of many glitches that distort the models of different characters. This time, a Holiday Hat Raichu is the center of attention, as its hat speeds off the display. Pokemon Go has been called out regularly throughout 2022 for a slew of glitches,...
Comments / 0