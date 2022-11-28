Flair said during his “To Be The Man” podcast that he is scheduled to be a part of the RAW 30th Anniversary episode taking place on January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and that he is booked to be at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28 in San Antonio. When co-host Conrad Thompson asked if it was OK to reveal the news, Flair responded, “Hell yeah, they didn’t say don’t tell anybody.”

