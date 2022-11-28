Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Huge Title Match announced for next week’s WWE Raw
WWE announced during Monday’s Raw that The Usos will be defending The Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Matt Riddle and Elias on the December 5 episode of Raw. During a backstage interview on Monday night’s episode of Raw, WWE continued teasing dissension between Riddle and Elias. During the interview segment, Elias said that he sees himself as more of “a solo artist,” while Riddle was excited about the two of them as a team.
wrestleview.com
Photos: Two WWE Superstars spend the day at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Boston
Newly crowned WWE United States Champion Austin Theory and Rick Boggs spent the day at Children’s Hospital in Boston. Theory posted pictures to his Twitter, which you can see below:. Theory won the United States Championship in a three way that included now former champion Seth Rollins and Bobby...
wrestleview.com
Fourth and final WWE Hall of Famer set for Tuesday’s NXT is…
WWE NXT has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman will be on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT live on the USA Network. He joins WWE Hall of Famers Road Dogg, Molly Holly, and Alundra Blayze. Waltman will also be announcing participants for the Iron Series Challenge men’s...
wrestleview.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Ratings and Key Demo – (11/28/2022)
Viewership for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.667 million viewers. These numbers are up from last week’s episode which drew an average of 1.646 million viewers. In the key male 18-49 demographic, RAW pulled in a 0.55 rating, which is...
wrestleview.com
Conrad Thompson and two top stars involved in big pro wrestling event planned for 2023
StarrcastV announced on Twitter that “Oceania Pro Wrestling,” with the husband and wife team of Nick Aldis and Mickie James listed as co-Executive Producers, is planned to take place in Australia in 2023. Conrad Thompson has been announced as the co-promoter of the event along with Cam Vale,...
Gaming Commission makes wild UFC gambling decision
The Gaming Commission of Ontario made a huge decision on Thursday about the legality of UFC gambling that could have a huge impact on the future of gambling on the promotion across the world. ESPN’s David Purdum reported on Thursday that The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) notified sportsbooks on Thursday that they Read more... The post Gaming Commission makes wild UFC gambling decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wrestleview.com
NXT Ratings and Key Demo (11/29/2022)
Viewership for Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 644,000 viewers. These numbers are up from last week’s episode which drew an average of 624,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT pulled in a 0.20 rating, which is up from last...
wrestleview.com
NXT Quick Results And Highlights: Hall of Famers Appear, Build to Deadline
Below are the quick results and some of the main highlights from Tuesday night’s episode of NXT that aired live on the USA Network. A vignette was shown with former NXT UK Superstar Aoife Valkyrie being re-introduced as Lyra Valkyrie. In the vignette, she talked about leaving Ireland as a child and is how she is ready for a new battleground.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown viewership and key demo for 11/25 episode
Last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown averaged 2.116 million viewers on FOX. This number is down from the previous week’s 2.264 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, last Friday night’s SmackDown go-home show for Survivor Series drew a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the 0.58 rating from the prior week.
wrestleview.com
Ric Flair Clarifies His Status for WWE Royal Rumble
Flair said during his “To Be The Man” podcast that he is scheduled to be a part of the RAW 30th Anniversary episode taking place on January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and that he is booked to be at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28 in San Antonio. When co-host Conrad Thompson asked if it was OK to reveal the news, Flair responded, “Hell yeah, they didn’t say don’t tell anybody.”
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF to speak, Danielson vs. Harwood and more!
*Live coverage of AEW Dynamite will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. AEW will air live tonight on TBS, and emanate from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana. As of this writing, AEW is advertising the following for tonight’s show. -Bryan Danielson vs Dax Harwood. -Willow Nightingale vs....
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returning to in-ring action
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced during an appearance with Brad Gilmore on ESPN Houston that he will be returning to in-ring action in his Reality of Wrestling’s Christmas Chaos event on Sunday, December 18. The event will be held at the Booker T World Gym Arena in Houston, Texas.
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings and Key Demo – 11/23/2022
Ratings were delayed due to Thanksgiving. The viewership for this week of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew 880,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s viewership which drew 818,000. In the key 18-49 demographic, AEW scored 0.50, up from last week’s episode, and pulled in a 0.37. AEW ended...
wrestleview.com
Roman Reigns Upset About Potential Injury at Survivor Series
Roman Reigns was reportedly not happy following the Survivor Series main event. According to a report from Fightful Select, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage regarding what he perceived as an “unplanned spot” involving him and Kevin Owens. Reigns was overheard saying he may have a ruptured ear drum, and it was clear to those who witnessed the scene that he was not happy with what happened.
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Results – (11/30/2022)
Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN) It’s Wednesday night, you know what that means! Dynamite comes to you LIVE from Indianapolis as commentary welcomes us to the show! We kick off the show with Jon Moxley!. WILD THING! Mox makes his way through the crowd as per usual and swaggers...
wrestleview.com
Bristol Police Officer Honored By WWE, Presented With Replica Title Belt
WWE honored Bristol (Connecticut) police officer Alec Iurato with a replica WWE Title Belt at the XL Center in Hartford back on November 18 before SmackDown went live on the air. This past October, Iurato was injured during during a shooting that killed two Bristol police officers – Lt. Dustin...
wrestleview.com
Ronda Rousey Asked for Producer At Survivor Series
Fightful Select reported after WWE Survivor Series that Brian Kendrick worked as the producer for Ronda Rousey’s WWE SmackDown Title defense against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series. Jason Jordan was also listed as a producer for the match. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Rousey requested Kendrick...
wrestleview.com
AEW couple to lead pregame chant at this coming Sunday’s Bengals game
NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals released a video with AEW couple Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette, announcing they will be “Rulers of the Jungle” – leading the pregame chant of “Who Dey” as the Bengals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
