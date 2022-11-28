Read full article on original website
SKT Partners with Singtel to Jointly Grow Metaverse Business in APAC
SK Telecom announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Asia's leading communications technology group, Singtel, to jointly grow the metaverse business in countries where Singtel operates in, starting with Singapore. Under the MOU, Singtel will share its business and technology expertise across the Asian Pacific region,...
Indonet Selects Juniper Networks for Intent-Based Networking Software
Juniper Networks announced that PT IndoInternet (Indonet), an Indonesian digital infrastructure provider, has selected Juniper Apstra to help automate, modernize and facilitate an experience-first expansion of its network infrastructure. Through managed automated network provisioning and monitoring, Apstra has already delivered Indonet an estimated 20% in cost-savings efficiency. As the world’s...
Augmenting Visibility through Endpoint Detection and Response Featured
The battle against cyber criminals has been ongoing for years and is likely to continue till time immemorial. However, as new technologies rise and reimagine our workspaces, new threats and attack vectors will try to make our lives harder. In such an ever-changing threat landscape, visibility on our endpoints is paramount. After all, knowing is half the battle.
Twelve Latvian Partners Sign Agreement to Develop Semiconductor Manufacturing
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed, solidifying a commitment among 12 partners to develop semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in Latvia, thus increasing EU independence from other global chip manufacturers. The memorandum is made up of three key components; developing the microchip ecosystem, developing educational and research capabilities, and fostering...
ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
Bullitt Group Partners with MediaTek to Power Satellite-to-Mobile Messaging Smartphone
Bullitt Group, the innovative British smartphone company, has partnered with the world’s leading chipset supplier, MediaTek, to launch the world’s first smartphone to include two-way satellite messaging technology. The phone and OTT satellite service will be commercially available in the first quarter of 2023 and incorporate a free...
Totogi to Demo Capabilities of DISH Wireless Network API in Developer Showcase
Totogi, the leading provider of public cloud-based telco software, has been chosen as one of eight partners to demonstrate the DISH Wireless Network API capabilities at AWS re:Invent. Selected developers and technical influencers have been invited to 'meet the expert’ sessions taking place on Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December...
Calix Launches Recruitment Drive to Expand its R&D Staffing in India
Calix announced it is launching a recruitment drive to expand its research and development (R&D) staffing in India, starting immediately. Calix President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Weening made the announcement to attendees at the Broadband Tech Day 2022 conference held at the Radisson Blu hotel in Bangaluru on November 3.
Amantya Demos 5G VoNR Call From its 5G Lab in Gurgaon, India
Global product engineering and system integration company, Amantya Technologies on Tuesday announced that it has successfully demonstrated 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) call from its state-of-the-art 5G Lab in Gurgaon, India. This is another significant breakthrough in the company’s rapidly growing 5G solutions portfolio. Amantya’s previously launched avant-garde 5G...
Vodafone NZ Becomes Microsoft Azure's Peering Service Partner
Vodafone New Zealand announced it has recently become a Microsoft Azure Peering Service partner. Microsoft Azure Peering Service provides direct access between Vodafone and Microsoft’s networks – providing users with diverse and highly available connectivity to Microsoft services at more locations, reducing latency and eliminating congestion. By leveraging Vodafone’s connectivity and professional services capabilities as well as Microsoft’s focus on cloud services, Vodafone aims to help organizations across Aotearoa enable a truly modern ICT experience from anywhere.
Nokia, Orange France Complete 'World’s First' 20 Gbps Microwave Carrier Aggregation Link Trial
Nokia announced that it has extended its collaboration with Orange France to upgrade its microwave backhaul network with the latest product generation. Combining the capabilities of Nokia’s latest high-power E-Band microwave and traditional microwave frequency products, the trial enabled a high-capacity link over a distance of almost 4 kilometers.
MediaTek Taps Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to Establish Connectivity to its 5G Chips
Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that MediaTek has used Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to establish connectivity to its 5G chips using the 3GPP 5G Release 17 (Rel-17) and the 5G reduced capability (RedCap) specifications.
ForgeRock Launches New Cloud-native Governance Offering
ForgeRock, a global digital identity leader, yesterday announced its new ForgeRock Identity Governance solution, a comprehensive cloud-native governance offering designed to help solve security and compliance challenges for large enterprises at scale. By converging ForgeRock Identity Governance with the company’s industry leading Identity and Access Management platform, enterprises gain efficiencies...
Nokia to Open New 5G/6G R&D Center in Portugal
Nokia announced the opening of a new research and development center focused on 5G and future 6G mobile network technology at its Portuguese campus in Amadora. The center will create employment across several different disciplines and advance research in technologies that are vital components of current 5G and future 6G networks.
Kontron, Napatech Partner on Optimized Platform for Hosting 5G User Plane Function
Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT) and of cloud and carrier-class integrated infrastructure platforms, and Napatech announced their collaboration on an optimized platform for hosting the 5G User Plane Function as part of packet core deployments in telco edge data centers and private networks. Unlike in...
Tata Communications, Intertec Set up Cyber Security Operations Centre in UAE
Tata Communications International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler has extended its partnership with Intertec Systems, a leading system integrator in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to offer managed services in the region. As part of the partnership, Tata Communications brings its Cyber Security Operations...
Australia's NBN Selects Ericsson for FWA Network Upgrade
NBN Co (nbn) is a publicly owned corporation of the Australian Government, tasked to design, build and operate Australia's digital backbone as a wholesale broadband access network provider. The deployment is a significant move in addressing the geographical challenge of bringing improved service to communities and businesses across Australia –...
Vodafone NZ Brings 5G Voice Core Services to Additional One Million Subscribers
Nokia announced that Vodafone New Zealand will extend Nokia’s Voice Core services to an additional one million subscribers across the country. The deployment will allowmore New Zealanders to enjoy voice servicesat home and overseas as well as enable tourists to enjoy high-quality voice services during their stay in the country.
Mauritius Telecom Revamps its WiFi Network using Alepo’s Carrier-grade WiFi Solution
Evolving to keep pace with customer expectations and provide innovative new offerings, leading service provider Mauritius Telecom has revamped its WiFi network by implementing Alepo’s WiFi Service Management Platform (SMP). The project benefits Mauritius Telecom’s growing base of enterprise customers, which includes hotels, banks, government entities, as well as...
DT, BMW, Valeo, Ericsson & Qualcomm Demo Automated Driving with 5G SA Network Slicing
Deutsche Telekom, BMW Group, Valeo, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies announced the world first demonstration of automated driving application supported by 5G Standalone (SA) network slicing with controlled network features for Quality of Service (QoS). Reliable network connectivity is a prerequisite for many emerging automotive use cases. In trials, the partners...
