’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Big Ed & Liz’s Engagement Party Redo (RECAP)

The Lindsay Lohan renaissance continued on Thursday, Dec. 1 as Pepsi released its holiday commercial featuring the former child star channeling her iconic character Cady from Mean Girls. Donning a Santa hat and a fur-trimmed, red holiday dress, ala the “Jingle Bell Rock” scene from the 2004 cult hit, Lindsay promoted the beverage as a festive “dirty soda,” a TikTok viral drink that mixes a soft drink with creamers or various other flavoring.

14 MINUTES AGO