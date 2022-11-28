Read full article on original website
Michigan town featured on Hallmark's live Christmas Cam this holiday season [WATCH]
Harbor Springs, a resort town located on the north shore of the Little Traverse Bay on Lake Michigan, is being honored by Hallmark as one of the country’s “most festive” places thanks to its scenic snowy views and beautiful holiday displays.
Three Beautiful Towns on Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay
Little Traverse Bay, located in Northern Michigan, is home to three beautiful towns worth exploring any time of year, for their attractions, recreational opportunities, food and lodging, and scenery.
WLUC
UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former Native American boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
An Inside Look at a Fulfillment Center in Traverse City
More items are being shipped with all the online deals on Cyber Monday. Which means fulfillment centers across the country are starting to feel the increase as more and more orders are being placed, and E-Fulfilment in Traverse City is no exception. During the holiday season they double the amount...
UpNorthLive.com
Fire consumes a home in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A fire destroyed a home in Blair Township Monday night. Fire crews responded to the fire on Canfield Cove near Van Petten Drive off of South West Silver Lake Road around 7:45 p.m. Fire officials said no one was inside the home at...
leelanauticker.com
The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the November 21 to November 27 call reports. 2:45:57am 11/21/2022 Car Deer Suttons Bay, Called out over air, struck deer...
traverseticker.com
Michigan State Police To Reopen Traverse City Post
Traverse City will once again soon have a full-time Michigan State Police post, with the state’s Fourteenth Street facility set to reopen to the public and have full-time assigned troopers return after more than a decade. The Traverse City MSP post was one of dozens of locations across the...
2 hunters rescued after falling into Northern Michigan river
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI – Two hunters were rescued from a Michigan river when a conservation officer happened to see them struggling, WPBN/WGTU reports. An officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was patrolling around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in Kalkaska County near Rainbow Jim’s Boat Launch when they noticed the hunters in the Manistee River, the report said.
Man Arrested After Invading Emmet County Home
Ervin John Spivey, 36, of Sebewaing, was arrested Nov. 24 after breaking into a home in Emmet County. A trooper was called to a home Thursday on W. Bear Road in Bear Creek Township, after a report of an alarm system going off, according to Michigan State Police. The homeowner...
Garfield Township Couple Loses $2,900 in Bitcoin ATM Scam
A couple in Grand Traverse County lost nearly $3,000 in a scam involving a Bitcoin ATM. The manager of a gas station in Garfield Township called police, saying they suspected something was wrong when they saw the elderly couple using the Bitcoin ATM. Police say a scammer used a computer...
