ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former Native American boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Fire consumes a home in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – A fire destroyed a home in Blair Township Monday night. Fire crews responded to the fire on Canfield Cove near Van Petten Drive off of South West Silver Lake Road around 7:45 p.m. Fire officials said no one was inside the home at...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
leelanauticker.com

The Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report

The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the November 21 to November 27 call reports. 2:45:57am 11/21/2022 Car Deer Suttons Bay, Called out over air, struck deer...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Michigan State Police To Reopen Traverse City Post

Traverse City will once again soon have a full-time Michigan State Police post, with the state’s Fourteenth Street facility set to reopen to the public and have full-time assigned troopers return after more than a decade. The Traverse City MSP post was one of dozens of locations across the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MLive

2 hunters rescued after falling into Northern Michigan river

KALKASKA COUNTY, MI – Two hunters were rescued from a Michigan river when a conservation officer happened to see them struggling, WPBN/WGTU reports. An officer with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources was patrolling around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in Kalkaska County near Rainbow Jim’s Boat Launch when they noticed the hunters in the Manistee River, the report said.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Man Arrested After Invading Emmet County Home

Ervin John Spivey, 36, of Sebewaing, was arrested Nov. 24 after breaking into a home in Emmet County. A trooper was called to a home Thursday on W. Bear Road in Bear Creek Township, after a report of an alarm system going off, according to Michigan State Police. The homeowner...
EMMET COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy