ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-01 09:39:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
GRANT COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-01 08:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Kamiah, Nezperce, Soldiers Meadow Road, Winchester, and Craigmont. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as well as localized blowing and drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy