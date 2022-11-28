Effective: 2022-12-01 08:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Kamiah, Nezperce, Soldiers Meadow Road, Winchester, and Craigmont. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as well as localized blowing and drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.

LEWIS COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO