Effective: 2022-12-01 09:39:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

GRANT COUNTY, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO