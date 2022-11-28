Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 09:39:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 07:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Blue Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Cloverland Road, Anatone, Peola, and Mountain Road. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
