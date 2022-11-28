Effective: 2022-12-01 07:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Blue Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Cloverland Road, Anatone, Peola, and Mountain Road. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

ASOTIN COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO