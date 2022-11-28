Effective: 2022-12-01 04:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-01 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; South Willamette Valley RAIN AND SNOW CONTINUE THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Bands of showers will move over the area through this afternoon, each bringing periods of rain and snow. As it stands, most of the interior valleys will see mainly rain, but with heavier showers may see some light snow fall. At elevations below 500 ft, snow will be shortlived and accumulations will be minimal as temperatures remain above freezing. Above 500 ft, accumulations up to 0.25 inch are possible, and higher amounts as you move up in elevation. While snow may not be falling, roadways may still become slick so travel with caution. You can find current road conditions by dialing 5-1-1.

BENTON COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO