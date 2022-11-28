Read full article on original website
Qatar World Cup chief says between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died in projects connected to the tournament
World Cup chief Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of work done on projects connected to the tournament -- a greater figure than Qatari officials have cited previously.
US and China in first South China Sea encounter since Xi-Biden meeting
The United States and Chinese militaries exchanged harsh words Tuesday after a US Navy warship performed the first freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) in the South China Sea since the leaders of the two powers met earlier this month in an attempt to ease tensions.
Hong Kong withholds British lawyer’s visa, delaying Jimmy Lai trial
Hong Kong has temporarily blocked a top British human rights lawyer from representing jailed pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai, in a trial stymied by delays and calls for an intervention from Beijing. British King’s Counsel Timothy Owen was set to represent Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily, who has...
Biden's not the first US President to face a tug of war over China protests
As China attempts to suppress mass protests, the Biden administration is treading carefully in its response -- a reflection of the possibility that a full-scale revolt against the Chinese Communist Party could leave the United States in a classic tug of war between its values and strategic interests.
'River of blood': Foxconn employee describes violent protests in China
Video obtained by CNN shows violence in China at Foxconn, the world's largest iPhone factory. Workers are protesting unfair treatment, dirty living conditions, and chaotic Covid rules, as CNN's Selina Wang reports.
India PM Modi's home state Gujarat votes in key local polls
Voters in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat are casting ballots in crucial local elections
Pride and pain in Albania's 'Little London'
In the town hall of Has, in Albania's mountainous northeast, the Union Jack flag has pride of place next to a framed photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II. It is an expression of gratitude towards the United Kingdom as the small town, dubbed 'Little London', owes everything to residents who left to find work across the Channel. Meshi, a Has town hall employee, has two other children still living in London.
China is planning an embassy in London on land with a royal past. Residents want King Charles to intervene
Residents of an apartment complex that sits on a historic parcel of land opposite the Tower of London want Britain's King Charles to buy it back, claiming that its current owner, China, will turn it into a hub for shadowy diplomatic activity.
Chinese student risks his and his family's lives to speak out against China's Covid restrictions
In an exclusive interview, CNN's Erin Burnett speaks to a Chinese student, now living in England, risking his life to speak out against China's attempts to suppress demonstrations that erupted across the country against the government's zero-Covid policy.
Protesters clash with police in China during new wave of demonstrations
Video from China shows new demonstrations in China with protestors clashing with security forces over the country's strict Covid-19 restrictions. CNN's Kristi Lu Stout reports.
Landslide leaves at least two dead and dozens missing in Brazil
A landslide in the southern Brazilian state of Paraná killed at least two people and left dozens missing on Wednesday, according to officials.
China entering 'new stage and mission' for Covid-19 controls, says official, following protests
China's most senior official in charge of its Covid response told health officials Wednesday that the country faced a "new stage and mission" in pandemic controls, state media Xinhua reported -- potentially indicating an adjustment to Beijing's "zero-Covid" strategy which has sparked days of nationwide protests.
Huge trade partner and 'systemic rival.' Europe has a China problem
Europe is becoming increasingly reliant on China for trade, and many of its top companies are eager to invest in the world's second biggest economy despite the disruption caused by Covid lockdowns.
Why China launched three astronauts into space
China marked a major achievement for its space program after launching three astronauts to its nearly completed space station. CNN's Kristin Fisher reports.
Three people found sitting on ship's rudder survived an 11-day voyage from Nigeria
The Spanish coast guard has rescued three people who were stowed on top of the rudder of a ship that arrived in the Canary Islands from Nigeria.
Germany needs vital win to avoid embarrassment at Qatar 2022
After a poor start to its World Cup campaign, Germany is now staring down the barrel of elimination heading into its last Group E game at Qatar 2022.
