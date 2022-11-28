Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
NBC Sports
This Malcolm Brogdon quote proves his immense value to Celtics
Malcolm Brogdon brought a polished offensive game and a team-first attitude to Boston this offseason. He also brought perspective. The 29-year-old guard spent three seasons apiece in Milwaukee and Indiana before being traded to the Celtics in July. He's experienced plenty of ups and downs over those six seasons, from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals with the Bucks in 2019 to winning just 25 games last season for the Indiana Pacers.
NBC Sports
Kings throwing 'kitchen sink' at Booker not enough vs. Suns
The Kings' inability to slow down Devin Booker played a major role in the 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Golden 1 Center. While Sacramento threw "the kitchen sink" at the 26-year-old, it wasn't enough as he carried the Suns, who were without Chris Paul, on his back offensively, going off for 44 points.
NBC Sports
Tatum becomes first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat
With Wednesday night's performance vs. the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum did something no other player in NBA history has done. The Boston Celtics superstar dropped 49 points with 11 rebounds and shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range. It was the second time in the 24-year-old's career that he notched 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 8+ 3-pointers in a game.
NBC Sports
How JK's changed mindset leads to 'best game' of Dubs career
DALLAS -- The final seconds ticked off the clock Sunday in the Warriors' 23-point victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center and there stood 20-year-old Jonathan Kuminga and coach Steve Kerr on the sidelines. With Kerr's arm around Kuminga, the young forward listened intently as he smiled from ear to ear.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Blake Griffin turns back the clock with thunderous dunk
Boston Celtics fans were treated to vintage Blake Griffin during Monday night's game at TD Garden. Griffin, who made a living on his dunking prowess during the prime of his career, turned back the clock in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time All-Star finished off an alley-oop with a vicious one-handed slam.
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Royalty shows up to watch Tatum, Celtics, this season’s NBA royalty
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Royalty shows up to watch Tatum, Celtics, this...
NBC Sports
Watch Kerr's classic reaction to Klay's daring dagger trey
It doesn't matter if he's shooting the lights out or can't find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence. It's what makes Thompson great -- a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well. However, that knowledge didn't prevent Kerr from unveiling a...
NBC Sports
Report: Horford agrees to two-year extension to stay with Celtics
Remember when Al Horford left the Boston Celtics in 2019 free agency? The C's are making sure that doesn't happen again. Horford and the Celtics have agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday morning.
NBC Sports
What Hali, Sabonis expect from emotional Kings-Pacers clash
SACRAMENTO -- Domantas Sabonis, Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton all will square off for the first time Wednesday night in their new uniforms, nine months after the blockbuster trade between the Kings and Indiana Pacers. Sacramento and Indiana did clash last March after the blockbuster trade, but Sabonis sat out...
NBC Sports
Barkley triples down on comments about Klay's declining career
Charles Barkley is tripling down on his comments regarding Klay Thompson's decline this season. In an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Barkley reiterated that he was "disappointed" by how Thompson took the NBA legends' comments. "I went back and looked at what I said," Barkley told Rooks. "Klay...
NBC Sports
Bruins-Lightning takeaways: Taylor Hall lifts B's to 13th straight home win
BOSTON -- The Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning are two of the best teams in the NHL's Eastern Conference, and they played an exciting, hard-fought game Tuesday night at TD Garden. It was the kind of hockey that makes you wish for seven playoff games between these teams in May.
NBC Sports
How Warriors' idea to play Draymond with second unit came about
The Warriors might have found a solution to their early-season struggles. After parting ways with several key players who helped Golden State win its fourth title in eight years last season, the Warriors added new pieces in the offseason and left coach Steve Kerr with some important decisions to make as far as lineups and minute allocations.
NBC Sports
Cuban denies 'Shark Tank' contestants because of Warriors logo
You can't be a multi-billionaire without being just a little bit petty, and Mark Cuban is exactly that. On a recent episode of "Shark Tank," the businessman and Dallas Mavericks owner turned down two entrepreneurs on the show because a sample of their product featured a Warriors logo, the exact team that beat Cuban's Mavs in the Western Conference Finals last season.
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum got 'chills' hearing MVP chants amid historic night
BOSTON -- With royalty in the building, Jayson Tatum made a strong case to wear his own crown Wednesday night. The Celtics superstar poured in a season-high 49 points against the Miami Heat at TD Garden, hitting 8 of 11 3-pointers and shooting 60 percent from the floor (15 of 25) to power a 134-121 victory with the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, sitting courtside.
NBC Sports
Twitter reacts to Steph's absurd step-back 3-pointer vs. Mavs
Steph Curry has often made shots that left many spectators saying, 'How did he make that?' during his 14 seasons in the NBA. During the Warriors' 116-113 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday at American Airlines Center, the 34-year-old added another shot to the list. Late in the fourth quarter, Curry passed the ball to Andrew Wiggins on the wing and eventually relocated to the right corner. Wiggins gave the ball back to Curry, who immediately hit a ridiculous go-ahead 3-pointer.
NBC Sports
How Wiseman could be impacted by Warriors' second-unit rise
After muddling through the first month of the season, the Warriors’ second unit has evolved into a squad capable of allowing Stephen Curry to pause each half for a few minutes of relative serenity. “Just a different level of comfort,” squad leader Draymond Green told reporters Tuesday night in...
NBC Sports
NBA confirms late controversial Steph travel in loss to Mavs
A controversial traveling violation called on Steph Curry in the Warriors’ down-to-the-wire loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday was confirmed in the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report on Wednesday. The report indicated that Curry gathered the ball on his right foot and stepped back with his left...
NBC Sports
Welcome to the Splash Family: Wiggins on fire from deep
DALLAS -- The vision when the Warriors acquired Andrew Wiggins from the Minnesota Timberwolves in February of 2020 is that he would be the perfect positional fit alongside Steph Curry, and eventually Klay Thompson. Wiggins at 6-foot-7 could slash to the hoop, use his athleticism as a wing in the Warriors' open offense, and the team believed it would be able to get the best out of him defensively.
NBC Sports
Murray declares Kings victory beam is 'here to stay'
Programming note: Watch Keegan Murray’s “Kings Central” interview with Kyle Draper on Monday on NBC Sports California, at 6 p.m. PT and again at 10 p.m., after the game. Just like the Kings victory beam, Keegan Murray was introduced to the NBA this season. But what does...
Comments / 0