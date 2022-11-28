Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Cruise ship passengers report multiple UFOs off California coastRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
KCET
Beach Vibes and Hand-Cut Fries: 40 Years of Islands Restaurants in L.A.
When the first Islands restaurant opened in 1982 in West Los Angeles, the gourmet burger scene was practically nonexistent. Diners would trek from the South Bay or San Fernando Valley to get a taste of the restaurant’s burgers and fresh-cut fries. Popular items like the Hawaiian (a half-pound beef...
theregistrysocal.com
Construction to Begin on 137-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Los Angeles’ Westlake Neighborhood
Los Angeles, CA – Jonathan Rose Companies today announced the construction closing of 1999 W 3rd St., its first ground-up project on the West Coast, a $74 million, 100,000-sq. ft. 137-unit affordable housing development in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood. 1999 W 3rd St., which is open to individuals earning 30% to 80% of area median income, was conceived of by Jonathan Rose Companies (JRCo) and Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation (WHDC) to serve the area’s population of increasingly rent-burdened essential workers. The project’s expected construction completion date is January 2025.
KTLA.com
Half of California inflation relief payments issued: Here’s who is left
(NEXSTAR) – About half of those who qualify for California’s Middle Class Tax Refund (more commonly known as “inflation relief” payments) have received their due, according to the state. The Franchise Tax Board, the state agency in charge of disbursing the payments, says at least 6,739,880...
LAHSA Opens Registration for 2023 Homeless Count, to Cover 8,000 Shifts
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority opened up registration for next year's homeless count Wednesday, seeking volunteers to cover 8,000 shifts.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Dozens of Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors Gather in Los Angeles, File Racial Reparations Claim
These are the words that Section 14 survivors have been pleading for nearly six decades. On Tuesday, they finally got their chance to speak. “Some of these families have never spoken about this. They never told their children. They never told their grandchildren. It was one of those secrets that they had very deep within,” Areva Martin, lead attorney for Section 14 survivors, shared. “So one of the things that’s happening through this process is giving them the freedom, giving families the freedom, to share their stories.”
foxla.com
Man who scaled DTLA skyscraper explains why he did it
LOS ANGELES - He calls himself Pro-Life Spiderman. Maison Deschamps has been seen free climbing numerous high rises across the US. On Tuesday, he climbed the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles in order to raise money and bring awareness about a cause close to his heart. The 22-year-old climbed...
Guaranteed Income Program launches in California
A $25 million grant will be provided to fund seven guaranteed income pilot projects across the state of California, according to California State Senator Dave Cortese's office.
California food stamp costs reach record highs
(The Center Square) – Despite posting the lowest unemployment rate in at least 46 years, the state of California had more people on the federal food stamp program in 2022 than ever. California's participation in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 2022 peaked at 4.9 million people as...
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Los Angeles debates plan to rehouse RV dwellers
The city of Los Angeles wants a plan to take people out of recreational vehicles as part of ongoing efforts to fight homelessness. In August, the city’s Board of Transportation Commission voted to create an Ad Hoc Committee to address RVs parked on public streets because of lack of progress by the council.
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
postnewsgroup.com
A Sampling of Dining Out Options for Thanksgiving Soul Food Around California
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes greens, beans, candied yams, turkey (roasted and deep-fried), dressing, mac n’ cheese, sweet potato pie and all the other soul food “fixins” that make the holiday meal arguably the tastiest meal of the year for many African Americans. We can choose from a diverse menu of food options that we prepare at home, or we can try to enjoy those options dining out.
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Restaurants Burger Named Best in the Southland
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
foxla.com
LA city councilman says 'kids are afraid to walk to school' due to needles, human waste, psychotic behavior
A Los Angeles city council member told Dr. Phil on Friday that kids have to "step over needles, human waste," and deal with people exhibiting "psychotic behavior" on their way to school due to the homeless crisis in California. Dr. Phil explained how a recent piece of local legislation to...
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
spectrumnews1.com
Culver City votes in youngest elected leader in LA County history
CULVER CITY, Calif. — Not only is he one of Culver City’s new School Board members the youngest elected in Los Angeles County history, but Triston Ezidore is also the first Black male to serve on this board. But he says he didn’t enter this race to make...
NBC Los Angeles
Compton School Literally Makes Water Out of Thin Air
The Compton Public School District has replaced its aging water pipes with a new system that literally makes water out of thin air. On Wednesday, students showed how it works, and how they’re using it to irrigate their very own campus garden. Whaley Middle School students Kanice Nunley and...
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
LA County DA charges 3 in energy-efficient home improvement scam
Three people have been charged for allegedly enticing consumers to receive energy-efficient improvements to their homes, but the work was never completed, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Pedro De Jesus Diaz, 41, Esfahani Salahi, 28, and Mahsa Karimaghaei, 31, were charged in a 29-count complaint...
Boxing Scene
Prograis Says His Purse Check From Saturday Night Bounced Due To Insufficient Funds
Regis Prograis’ period of celebration barely lasted 72 hours. Prograis revealed in a Tweet he posted Wednesday morning that the check bounced for his purse in excess of $1 million for his 11th-round knockout of Jose Zepeda on Saturday night in Carson, California. The newly crowned WBC super lightweight champion was supposed to be paid a $1,080,000 purse and, in accordance with WBC rules pertaining to fights for vacant championships, a $240,000 bonus for winning.
