Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Work continues on local church after fire
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Parishioners of St. Patrick Church in Hubbard have learned what it means to be patient. It’s been almost 23 months since the church was heavily damaged by fire. A lot of work has gone into the building since then. The church hall kitchen was...
WYTV.com
Boardman motorcycle shop collecting Christmas gifts
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — In the spirit of giving, Youngstown Cycle and Speed in Boardman is hosting its second annual Christmas toy drive this weekend. The motorcycle shop is collecting toys, clothes, crafts and cash donations for Akron Children’s Hospital. This event will be at the shop on Market Street from 10 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
WYTV.com
Roads shut down for Salem Christmas parade
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN)- Two roads will be closed for the upcoming Salem Christmas parade on Thursday. North Lincoln Avenue will be shut down at East Ninth Street at 6 p.m. in Salem for the Christmas parade. There will be no parking on State Street from 4 p.m. until after the...
WYTV.com
Local Christmas tree farmer recommends shopping soon for tree
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Taylor Swift has a Christmas Tree Farm in her heart, and right now, finding Christmas trees can be tough. There isn’t a shortage, but there is strong demand, and finding what you want may take more time. Monday, WKBN went to Pioneer Trails Tree...
WYTV.com
Modified toy giveaway targets special needs development
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas came a little early for some kids with developmental disabilities in the area. Mahoning County Educational Service Center was handing out bags of toys for the kids. Families were given a list of toys that have been modified for a child’s special abilities.
WYTV.com
Hometown Heroes not afraid to face Mother Nature
St. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WYTV) — For this week’s Hometown Hero, we feature a local volunteer fire department — not only for the work they’ve done in the community, but the work they’ve done in other communities. Who shows up when you have to call...
WYTV.com
Bring joy to others by sponsoring a family for Christmas
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) — A Mercer County domestic and sexual violence agency is looking for “elves” to spread holiday cheer. The agency AWARE, Inc. needs volunteers to sponsor families to buy holiday gifts. As of today, it is sponsoring 99 families. That number can change as cases come in last minute before Christmas.
WYTV.com
Local clock shop still ticking after 43 years
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Mahoning Avenue in Austintown sits a local gem of a business called Big Ben’s Clock Shop. What started as a hobby for owner Ben Mischey turned into a 43-year passion for clocks. Walking through Big Ben’s Clock Shop, you’ll find just about any...
WYTV.com
Local Stadium GM begins Toys for Tots drive
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – While you’re doing holiday shopping, pick up an extra toy to donate. Stadium GM Superstore in Salem started its annual Toys for Tots Marathon Toy Drive. It’s the ninth year the dealership has collected toys that will be given to children in need.
WYTV.com
Family remembering loved ones with toy drive
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – A family is remembering the young lives they’ve lost and doing something good for the community. Two women, Frances Foster and Brenda May never knew they were cousins until two years ago. Their late family member, Evan, was 18 at the time of...
WYTV.com
Mill Creek park to close several roads for winter
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks is alerting the public to some winter road closures coming at the end of the week. High Drive will close between Chestnut Hill Drive and West Cohasset Drive. Chestnut Hill Drive will close between Canfield Road and High Drive. Calvary Run Drive will close between Belle Vista Avenue and Milton Avenue.
WYTV.com
33 News anchor welcomes baby girl
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Our family at WYTV is growing!. 33 News anchor Brandon Jaces and his girlfriend, Hannah, announced the arrival of their baby girl. Emerson Louise was born 8:53 p.m. Tuesday. She weighs 7 pounds, 6 ounces and is 20 inches long. Mom and baby are both...
WYTV.com
Two taken to hospital after Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two people have been taken to the hospital after a Thursday morning crash. It happened on Oak Street in Youngstown, near Fruit Street around 6:30 a.m. when an SUV and pick up truck collided. First responders had to use a rescue tool to get one of the...
WYTV.com
Small fire causes of temporary closure of restaurant
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A restaurant in Poland is closed Wednesday following a small fire to an electrical panel outside the building. Firefighters were called to The Fireplace Restaurant at the 2000 block of East Western Reserve around 8:30 a.m. Firefighters found a burnt electrical panel on the outside...
WYTV.com
Demolition begins at old St. Joe’s
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Demolition began Wednesday morning at the former St. Joseph’s Riverside Hospital. A lot of heavy machinery could be seen at the site of the vacant building on Tod Avenue on Tuesday morning, and on Wednesday, crews began tearing the building down. Cambell-based ProQuality Demolition...
WYTV.com
Local Dollar General store reopens following remodel
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Dollar General store has opened in the Valley following a remodel over the fall. According to a press release, the location is on the 200 block of Rita Drive in Struthers. The store reopened this month following its closure in July. Dollar General said...
WYTV.com
Local realtor branches out to make dream homes possible
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) Realtor Wendy Perez is in the business of making home-buying dreams come true while making the process as smooth as possible. Perez and her team just cut the ribbon on a brand-new branch powered by EXP Realty. The Wendy Perez Team, LLC on Tippecanoe Road in Canfield is officially open for business.
WYTV.com
Students deck the halls of Hubbard City Administration Building
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Hubbard City Administration Building is all decked out for the Christmas season. This is the third year that Hubbard High School art students have painted a mural on the windows of the building. This year’s theme is “Christmas with Winnie the Pooh and Friends.”
WYTV.com
Video shows wild chase and K-9 tracking in Struthers
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers police were pulled into a wild chase on Sunday. It started in the early morning darkness when officers spotted a pickup jumping a curb at Creed Street and Youngstown-Poland Road. At one point, the driver pulled into the parking lot of Lavilla Sports Bar but quickly took off again, heading into a residential neighborhood.
WYTV.com
HIV/AIDS survival and struggle on display in Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Sisters have been supporting Valley residents living with HIV/AIDS for years. Right now, there are 800 people in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties living with HIV. In 2019, an estimated 34,800 new HIV infections occurred in the U.S., according to hiv.gov. The Ursuline...
Comments / 0