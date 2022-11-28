OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest storm has moved out leaving behind a light coating of snow and a few icy patches. Plenty of cold air moved in with it and this will linger into Wednesday. We’ll start off in the teens, feeling more like the single digits thanks to a breeze. By the afternoon we’ll warm to the low 30s under sunny skies but the wind chill will make it feel more like the low to mid 20s.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO