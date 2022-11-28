Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Lincoln’s new, one-day Christmas Market is this Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Wax Buffalo in partnership with the Haymarket Association is hosting a first-of-its-kind German-inspired Christmas market. The event will take place under the O Street downtown viaduct. This event is meant for the whole family, said Director of Brand Brianne Bayer. There will be 75 vendors selling food, German beer, and crafts. There will also be a Christmas tree lot, carolers, and a tree-decorating contest. For children, Art Bus LNK will be at the event. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance.
KETV.com
Jimmy Kimmel on the Durham Museum's creative way of transporting the annual Christmas tree
OMAHA, Neb. — The Durham Museum's massive Christmas tree has gone national. Omaha's annual tradition, which will be on display throughout the holiday season, was mentioned on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday night. In his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel showed how the Durham Museum and Union Pacific transported the tree...
3 News Now
Omaha's First Measurable Snow 2022
A strong cold front brought some major changes to our weather Tuesday morning, November 29, 2022. Thanks to the early arrival of this front, we saw our temperatures decrease throughout the day; instead of increasing towards the afternoon hours. Not only did this frontal passage bring some cold temperatures, it...
1011now.com
Historic Pershing mural finds new home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street. A major fundraising campaign...
Omaha man donates to wrong kettle; man pretends to be red kettle bell ringer
The season of giving is here and you've probably seen red kettles and volunteers from the Salvation Army ringing the bells, but make sure they have the official signage.
News Channel Nebraska
Secret Kindness Agents leave gifts, resources for homeless community in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A group of people in the Omaha metro area were doing their part to help the homeless community on Giving Tuesday. A group known as The Secret Kindness Agents, which was established to teach students to perform random acts of kindness, spent Tuesday putting scarves, mittens, hats, hygiene products, snacks, socks and more at Midtown Crossing at Turner Park.
Omaha mom opens up on friendship with Cari Allen as search continues
It's been a week and a half since Cari Allen was last seen. While deputies search for the 43-year-old, people close to her worry.
WOWT
Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
etxview.com
A former carriage house, this Omaha Field Club home is 'like living in an art installation'
OMAHA -- Realtor Lisa Haffner wasn’t sure how to describe the house. She finally decided the house at 1018 S. 31st St. is post-modern contemporary. Owner Stephen Eytalis calls it "futuristic." “It’s like living in an art installation,” he said. That's appropriate considering it was designed by...
iheart.com
Dinosaur Experience coming to the Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland
(Ashland, NE) -- Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announces a new attraction at their Wildlife Safari Park. The zoo says that the Jurassic Adventure at Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will include some of the world’s largest robotic dinosaurs. The dinosaurs will begin roaming the Park beginning May 5, 2023. The zoo says the dinosaurs coming to Ashland will be scattered throughout the Wildlife Safari Park to give an authentic dinosaur safari feel as guests enjoy their visit.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Several rounds of cold on the way
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest storm has moved out leaving behind a light coating of snow and a few icy patches. Plenty of cold air moved in with it and this will linger into Wednesday. We’ll start off in the teens, feeling more like the single digits thanks to a breeze. By the afternoon we’ll warm to the low 30s under sunny skies but the wind chill will make it feel more like the low to mid 20s.
klkntv.com
Flipped semi near Wood River caused 24-hour closure on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A tipped-over semi caused Interstate 80 from Wood River to Shelton to close for 24 hours, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near mile marker 291, just south of Shelton. No one was injured in the crash, but the semi...
WOWT
Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago streets. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
omahamagazine.com
Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business
When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
KETV.com
Light snow expected for Omaha area on Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Rain and snow are expected to return to the Omaha area on Tuesday. A mix of drizzle and light rain could cause wet roads and impact the morning commute. Temperatures will drop throughout the day as north winds gust up to 35 miles per hour. We'll see a transition to a wintry mix and snow in the late morning, between 10 a.m. and noon, as temperatures drop below freezing.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, around $2,000 in damages
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was broken into early Wednesday morning, causing around $2,000 in damage and $1,000 in loss. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Generation V, 1501 N Cotner, around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday for an alarm that went off. Officers said they...
klkntv.com
CHI Health opens one-stop-shop clinic in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new CHI Health clinic in Lincoln celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on Monday. The clinic is located at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and opens for business on Thursday. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird attended the event to congratulate the hospital...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE
It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
WOWT
Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
